Icml 2023 Meeting : CFT7455 in NHL Preclinical Presentation
PU
Asco 2023 Annual Meeting : A Phase 1/2 Study of CFT1946 Trial-in-Progress Poster
PU
Evercore ISI Adjusts C4 Therapeutics Price Target to $10 From $20, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
ICML 2023 Meeting: CFT7455 in NHL Preclinical Presentation

06/16/2023 | 10:34am EDT
CFT7455: A novel IKZF1/3 degrader, demonstrates potent anti-tumor activity in peripheral and CNS models of

non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as a single agent or in combination with clinically approved agents

Abstract # 411

Samantha Perino, R. Jason Kirby, Roman V. Agafonov, Prasoon Chaturvedi, Scott J. Eron, Andrew Good, June A. Hart, Minsheng He, Andrew J. Phillips, David A. Proia, James A. Henderson, Christopher G. Nasveschuk, Stewart L. Fisher, Roy M. Pollock, Michael Thomenius C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Watertown, MA USA

Introduction

Immunomodulatory drugs, such as pomalidomide and lenalidomide are approved for the treatment of multiple subtypes of NHL. These drugs induce an interaction between Ikaros family zinc finger proteins 1 and 3 (IKZF1/3) and cereblon (CRBN), an E3 ligase, resulting in IKZF1/3 degradation. IKZF1/3 are master transcription factors that are essential for viability of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Clinically, immunomodulatory drugs are active as single agents and when used in combination with several classes of targeted therapies, in both first line and relapsed/refractory NHL subtypes.

We previously described the preclinical characterization of CFT7455 as a novel IKZF1/3 degrader with 800-1600-fold increased potency over pomalidomide in CRBN binding and cellular IKZF1 degradation assays. We demonstrated that this increased activity translates into dramatically greater efficacy compared to pomalidomide in cellular and in vivo preclinical models of multiple myeloma and NHL. Here we show that the increased catalytic activity and improved potency of CFT7455 also translates into potent anti-tumor activity as a single agent or in combination with clinically approved agents in multiple models of NHL. In both the Raji and OCI-Ly10 CNS xenograft models, CFT7455 (100 µg/kg/day) led to a significant increase in survival probability in comparison to pomalidomide (3000 µg/kg/day) (P=0.002, P=0.0002).

The combination of immunomodulatory drugs with CD20, BTK, or HDAC targeting agents shows promising clinical activity in the treatment of NHL. Combination studies were conducted in which CFT7455 was dosed together with rituximab (anti-CD20 antibody), ibrutinib (BTK inhibitor), or romidepsin (HDAC inhibitor) in several models of NHL. In the mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) model, Mino, the combination of CFT7455 with rituximab demonstrated enhanced activity and complete tumor regression. In the diffuse

CFT7455 Demonstrates Potent Antiproliferative

Activity in PTCL, DLBCL and MCL Cell Lines

A. Peripheral T cell lymphoma

B. Diffuse large B cell lymphoma

Pomalidomide

CFT7455

SUPM2*

L82*

SR

DL40

KIJK

10

-2

10

-1

10

0

10

1

10

2

10

3

10

4

  1. Mantle cell lymphoma

Figure 3: CFT7455 displays potent anticancer activity in a wide spectrum of lymphoma cell lines compared to pomalidomide. Cellular viability was measured using CellTiter Glo in a panel of NHL cell lines treated with compounds in vitro for 96 hr. Open symbols indicate that growth was not inhibited by more than 50% at the highest tested concentration (100 nM for CFT7455 and 10 µM for pomalidomide) and therefore IC50 was not determined.

  1. In vitro activity of CFT7455 in PTCL. Graphs are divided to show CTCL (cutaneous T-cell lymphoma)

CFT7455 Shows Benefit in Combination with

Romidepsin in PTCL Models

A.

2500

Vehicle (QD, PO)

2000

Vehicle (QD, PO)

)

Pomalidomide (3000 μg/kg, QD)

Pomalidomide (3000 μg/kg, QD)

3

3)Volume(mm

volume (mm

2000

CFT7455 (30 μg/kg, QD)

CFT7455 (30 μg/kg, QD)

CFT7455 (100 μg/kg, QD)

1500

CFT7455 (100 μg/kg, QD)

1500

1000

KI-JK tumor

Tumor40 -DL

1000

500

500

0

0

0

7

14

21

0

7

14

21

Days of Treatment

Days of Treatment

B.

4000

)

Vehicle (QD, PO)

Vehicle (QD, PO)

3

2500

(mmme volutumor JK-KI

)

Romidepsin (1 mg/kg, QW)

3

Romidepsin (1 mg/kg, QW)

3000

(mmvolume tumorDL40

2000

CFT7455 (30 μg/kg, QD)

CFT7455 (30 μg/kg, QD)

2000

Combination

1500

Combination

1000

1000

500

0

0

0

7

14

21

0

7

14

21

28

Days of Treatment

Days of Treatment

CFT7455 Treatment Shows Improved Survival in a CNS DLCBL Model in Combination with Ibrutinib or Rituximab

A.

B.

Vehicle

Ibrutinib (25 mg/kg, QD

Vehicle

Rituximab (10 mg/kg, QW)

CFT7455 (10 μg/kg, QD)

Combo (25 mg/kg Ibrutinib)

CFT7455 (10 μg/kg, QD)

Combo (10 mg/kg Rituxamab)

100

100

survival

survival

Percent

50

Percent

50

0

0

0

7

14

21

28

35

42

0

7

14

21

28

35

42

Days elapsed

Days elapsed

Figure 8.CFT7455 treatment shows increased survival probability in a CNS model of DLBCL, OCI-LY-10 as a single agent or in combination with ibrutinib or rituximab. Low dose CFT7455 (10 µg/kg QD) enhances survival of animals with intracranial OCI-LY10tumors treated with ibrutinib or rituximab.

A. Kaplan-Meier survival curves of four animal cohorts bearing intracranial OCI-LY-10 xenografts following

vehicle, CFT7455 (10 µg/kg QD), ibrutinib (25 mg/kg QD) or CFT7455 and ibrutinib combination

treatments. CFT7455 + ibrutinib showed a 121.4% increase in median survival time (p<0.001).

B. Kaplan-Meier survival curves of four animal cohorts bearing intracranial OCI-LY-10 xenografts following

vehicle, CFT7455 (10 µg/kg QD), rituximab (10 mg/kg QD) or CFT7455 and rituximab combination

large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) model, TMD8, the combination of ibrutinib and CFT7455 was synergistic and resulted in a significant increase in survival probability . Synergistic activity was also observed with the combination of CFT7455 and romidepsin in two models of ALCL. In the intracranial NHL model, OCI-Ly10, the combination of CFT7455 with rituximab or ibrutinib also led to a significant increase in survival probability, highlighting the therapeutic potential of this combination in CNS disease. In conclusion, CFT7455 is a potent, selective catalytic degrader of IKZF1/3, with single agent and combination antitumor activity in DLBCL, ALCL, and MCL, supporting clinical investigation of CFT7455 for NHL.

CFT7455 Targets IKZF1 (Ikaros)

and IKZF3 (Aiolos) Dependent Lymphomas

and ALCL lineages.

  1. In vitro activity of CFT7455 in DLBCL DLBCL cell lines are arranged by MYC status. Double hit = MYC and either BCL2 or BCL6. Status determined from CCLE, CBioPortal, and literature.
  2. In vitro activity of CFT7455 in MCL.

CFT7455 Shows Benefit in Combination with Ibrutinib

in the TMD8 DLBCL Model

A. )

3000

Vehicle (QD, PO)

B.

3000

3

Pomalidomide (3000 μg/kg, QD)

)

Vehicle

3

(mm

2500

CFT7455 (10 μg/kg, QD)

(mm

CFT7455 30ug/kg

TumorVolume

CFT7455 (100 μg/kg, QD)

VolumeTumor

2000

Ibrutinib 12.5mg/kg

2000

Ibrutinib 25mg/kg

1500

1000

CFT7455 30ug/kg +

Ibrutinib 12.5mg/kg

Figure 6: In vivo activity of CFT7455 in ALCL tumor models. CFT7455 shows single agent activity in KI- JK and DL-40xenograft models. Treatment with low doses of CFT7455 in combination with romidepsin, an HDAC inhibitor, leads to tumor regression.

A. CFT7455 displays superior efficacy in ALCL xenograft tumor models compared to pomalidomide. Mice bearing established DL-40or KI-JKxenografts were administered

pomalidomide (3000 µg/kg/day), or CFT7455 (30 or 100 µg/kg/day) on a daily PO regimen for 21 days. Data are expressed as mean tumor volumes ± SEM.

B. CFT7455 improves response to romidepsin in ALCL xenograft tumor models. Mice bearing established DL-40or KI-JKxenografts were administered CFT7455 (30 µg/kg/day QD/PO), romidepsin (1 mg/kg QW/PO) or a combination of the two for 21 days. Data are expressed as mean tumor volumes ± SEM.

treatments. CFT7455 + rituximab showed a 92.9% increase in median survival time (p<0.001).in

Summary

CFT7455 is a potent IKZF1/3 degrader currently being investigated in NHL in a Phase

1/2 clinical trial (NCT04756726)

Models indicate CFT7455 may provide significant advantages over currently approved

IKZF1/3 degraders in the treatment of NHL

CFT7455 has been shown to have potent activity as a single agent in models of

NHL, including CTCL, ALCL, MCL and DLBCL7

A.B.

IKZF1/3

Dependent

Precursor Thymus PTCL/ALCL

TCL

Precursor

Lymph node

NHL

MCL, DLBCL,

BCL

FL, MZL

Figure 1. IKZF1/3 dependent lymphomas and mechanism of action for CFT7455

IKZF1/3 are essential transcription factors for differentiation of T and B lymphocytes. Modulation of IKZF1/3 protein expression, genetically or by small molecule degraders, have demonstrated dependencies and/or clinical activity in peripheral T cell lymphomas1,2 (PTCL) and NHL including mantle cell lymphoma3, diffuse large B cell lymphoma4, follicular lymphoma5, and marginal zone lymphoma6. CFT7455 is a novel, small molecule anticancer agent that binds with high affinity to the CRBN E3 ligase, creating a new surface on CRBN for interaction with IKZF1/3 (Figure 1B). As a result, IKZF1/3 are ubiquitinated by the CRBN E3 ligase and degraded by the proteasome, resulting in the death of cells dependent on IKZF1/3, including subsets of lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

CFT7455 Displays High Affinity CRBN Binding and Potent, Deep IKZF1 Degradation

A.

CFT7455

Pomalidomide

B.

C.

CFT7455; 1 hr

Pomalidomide; 1 hr

CFT7455

Pomalidomide

CFT7455; 2 hr

Pomalidomide; 2 hr

1.0

BoundFractionProbe

0.8

NanoBRET293T EngagementCRBN

100

RemainingIKZF1%

100

0.6

75

75

0.4

50

50

0.2

Kd = 0.9 nM

Kd = 712 nM

25

IC50 = 0.4 nM

IC50 = 644 nM

25

0.0

100

102

104

0

10-2

100

102

104

0

10-4

10-2

100

102

104

Concentration (nM)

Concentration (nM)

Concentration (nM)

Figure 2: Binding properties and in vitro degradation kinetics for CFT7455 and pomalidomide

  1. Binding affinity of CFT7455 to CRBN-DDB1 is ~800X more potent than pomalidomide. Binding of CFT7455 and pomalidomide to CRBN-DDB1was measured by fluorescent polarization.
  2. CFT7455 potently displaces pomalidomide bound to CRBN in cells. CRBN binding was measured by displacement of a pomalidomide-NanoBRETfluorescent tracer in 293T cells expressing cereblon fused to NanoLuc® (CRBN-NanoLuc).
  3. CFT7455 induces rapid and deep IKZF1 degradation. IKZF1 degradation was measured in NCIH929 myeloma cells modified to express HiBiT-taggedIKZF1 using Nano-GloHiBiT Lytic Assay System.

1000

CFT7455 30ug/kg +

TMD8

Ibrutinib 25mg/kg

500

0

0

10

20

30

TMD8

0

Days of Treatment

C.

0

7

14

21

D.

Days of Treatment

of Survival

100

Vehicle

2.0

Vehicle

Ibrutinib 25mg/kg

Ibrutinib 25 mg/kg

QD (Day 5)

CFT-7455 30ug/kg

1.5

CFT-7455 30 µg/kg

Combination

)DMSO

A.

CFT7455 is Effective in a CNS Model of NHL

Vehicle

Probability

50

ChangeFold

QD (Day 5)

1.0

Combination (Day 5)

0.5

to(normalized

0

0.0

0

20

40

60

IKZF1

IKFZ3

IRF4

Days of Treatment

Figure 4: CFT7455 combination with ibrutinib shows synergistic activity in the TMD8 DLBCL model. Low dose CFT7455 (30 µg/mk QD), 12.5 or 30 mg/kg QD ibrutinib treatment led to modest tumor growth inhibition as single agents in the TMD8 model of DLBCL. Combination of the two agents induces tumor regression.

30 µg/kg CFT7455 QD

100 µg/kg CFT7455 QD

300 µg/kg CFT7455 QD

A. CFT7455 promotes regressions in a DLBCL xenograft model. Mice bearing established TMD8 xenografts were administered pomalidomide (3000 µg/kg/day) or CFT7455 (10 or 100 µg/kg/day) on a daily PO regimen for 17 days. Data are expressed as mean tumor volumes ± SEM.

  1. CFT7455 enhances the activity of ibrutinib in a DLBCL model. Mice bearing established TMD8 xenografts were administered CFT7455 (30 µg/kg/day) on a daily PO regimen and/or ibrutinib (12.5 mg/kg or 25 mg/kg) for 28 days. Data are expressed as mean tumor volumes ± SEM.
  2. CFT7455 combined with ibrutinib increases survival probability of animals with DLBCL xenografts. Mice bearing established TMD8 xenografts were administered CFT7455 (30 µg/kg/day) on a daily PO regimen and/or ibrutinib (12.5 mg/kg or 25 mg/kg) for up to 54 days. Data are expressed as a Kaplan-Meiersurvival curve
  3. PD analysis of TMD8 cells treated with CFT7455 and ibrutinib. Protein was isolated from the xenograft study described in Fig 4B and evaluated for IKZF1, IKZF3 and IRF4 expression by western blot.

CFT7455 Shows Benefit in Combination with

Rituximab in the MCL Model, Mino

1000 µg/kg CFT7455 QD

B.

C.

CFT7455

CFT7455 1 mg/kg

ng/g)

1000 ug/kg

issueorT

Plasma

Brain

1000

Vehicle

1 h

4 h

8 h

24 h

PlasmaConcentrationin

Brainng/ml(Plasma

100

IKZF1

10

IKZF3

1

GAPDH

0.1

0

8

16

24

Time(hrs)

Figure 7: In vitro and in vivo activity of CFT7455 in a CNS DLBCL model.

A. CFT7455 inhibits growth of intracranially injected Raji-luc cells. Mice bearing established intracranial Raji-Luctumors were treated with CFT7455 (30, 100, 300 or 1000 µg/kg/day) on a daily PO regimen for 11 days. Bioluminescent imaging was performed on day 11 to evaluate tumor

Mino Tumor Volume (mm3)

Vehicle (QD, PO)

3000 Rituximab (10 mg/kg, QW)

CFT7455 (30 μg/kg, QD)

CFT7455 + Rituximab

2000

1000

0

0

7

14

21

28

35

Days of Treatment

Figure 5. CFT7455 enhances the activity of

rituximab in the MCL model, Mino. Mice bearing established Mino xenografts were administered CFT7455 (30 µg/kg/day) on a daily PO regimen and/or rituximab (10 mg/kg QW) for 35 days. Data are expressed as mean tumor volumes ± SEM.

burden.

B. CFT7455 degrades IKZF1/3 in intracranial Raji-luc tumors. Mice bearing established right hemisphere intracranial Raji-Luctumors were treated with CFT7455 (1000 µg/kg/day) on a daily PO regimen for 1, 4 or 8, 24 hours. Tumors were isolated and evaluated for IKZF1 and IKZF3 levels by western blot.

  1. CFT7455 is present in the CNS at active levels. Mice bearing established right hemisphere intracranial Raji-Luctumors were treated with CFT7455 (1000 µg/kg/day) on a daily PO regimen for 1, 4 or 8 hours. Brain tissue from left hemisphere was isolated and evaluated by LC-MSfor CFT7455 levels

CFT7455 demonstrates>100X activity in vivo than the clinically approved IKZF1/3

degrader pomalidomide in multiple NHL models7

Pharmacokinetic and potency profiles of CFT7455 allow prolonged degradation of

IKZF1/3, leading to enhanced activity7

In addition to single agent activity, in models, CFT7455 shows synergistic combination

activity with approved agents in NHL

Combination of low dose of CFT7455 with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib achieves

tumor regression in the TMD8 model of ABC-DLBCL.

Combination of a low dose of CFT7455 with the CD20 monoclonal antibody

rituximab achieves tumor regression in the Mino model of MCL

Combination of a low dose of CFT7455 with the HDAC inhibitor romidepsin

achieves tumor regression in KI-JK and DL-40 models of ALCL

CFT7455 shows activity in CNS models of lymphoma

Tumor growth inhibition and IKZF1/3 degradation were observed in intracranially

implanted Raji-Luc tumors

CNS-implantedOCI-LY10 DLCBL model showed improved survival with CFT7455 as

a single agent or in combination with ibrutinib or rituximab

References

  1. Morschhauser F, Fitoussi O, Haioun C, et al. A phase 2, multicentre, single-arm,open-label study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of single-agent lenalidomide (Revlimid) in subjects with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cellnon-Hodgkin lymphoma: the EXPECT trial. European J Cancer Oxf Engl 1990. 2013;49(13):2869-2876. doi:10.1016/j.ejca.2013.04.029
  2. Bandini C, Pupuleku A, Spaccarotella E, et al. IRF4 Mediates the Oncogenic Effects of STAT3 in Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphomas. Cancers. 2018;10(1):21. doi:10.3390/cancers10010021
  3. Goy A, Sinha R, Williams ME, et al. Single-agent lenalidomide in patients with mantle-cell lymphoma who relapsed or progressed after or were refractory to bortezomib: phase II MCL-001 (EMERGE) study. J Clin Oncol Official J Am Soc Clin Oncol. 2013;31(29):3688-3695. doi:10.1200/jco.2013.49.2835
  4. Thieblemont C, Tilly H, Silva MG da, et al. Lenalidomide Maintenance Compared With Placebo in Responding Elderly Patients With Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated With First-Line Rituximab Plus Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine, and Prednisone. J Clin Oncol. 2017;35(22):JCO.2017.72.698. doi:10.1200/jco.2017.72.6984
  5. Witzig TE, Vose JM, Zinzani PL, et al. An international phase II trial of single-agent lenalidomide for relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cellnon-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Ann Oncol Official J European Soc Medical Oncol Esmo. 2011;22(7):1622-1627. doi:10.1093/annonc/mdq626
  6. Leonard JP, Trneny M, Izutsu K, et al. AUGMENT: A Phase III Study of Lenalidomide Plus Rituximab Versus Placebo Plus Rituximab in Relapsed or Refractory Indolent Lymphoma. J Clin Oncol. Published online 2019:JCO.19.00010. doi:10.1200/jco.19.00010
  7. Perino S, Class B, Henderson C, et al. CFT7455: A novel, IKZF1/3 Degrader That Demonstrates Potent Tumor Regression in a

Spectrum of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Xenograft Models. ICML Abstract 411 2021

Disclaimer

C4 Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 14:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
