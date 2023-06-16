ICML 2023 Meeting: CFT7455 in NHL Preclinical Presentation

Introduction

Immunomodulatory drugs, such as pomalidomide and lenalidomide are approved for the treatment of multiple subtypes of NHL. These drugs induce an interaction between Ikaros family zinc finger proteins 1 and 3 (IKZF1/3) and cereblon (CRBN), an E3 ligase, resulting in IKZF1/3 degradation. IKZF1/3 are master transcription factors that are essential for viability of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Clinically, immunomodulatory drugs are active as single agents and when used in combination with several classes of targeted therapies, in both first line and relapsed/refractory NHL subtypes.

We previously described the preclinical characterization of CFT7455 as a novel IKZF1/3 degrader with 800-1600-fold increased potency over pomalidomide in CRBN binding and cellular IKZF1 degradation assays. We demonstrated that this increased activity translates into dramatically greater efficacy compared to pomalidomide in cellular and in vivo preclinical models of multiple myeloma and NHL. Here we show that the increased catalytic activity and improved potency of CFT7455 also translates into potent anti-tumor activity as a single agent or in combination with clinically approved agents in multiple models of NHL. In both the Raji and OCI-Ly10 CNS xenograft models, CFT7455 (100 µg/kg/day) led to a significant increase in survival probability in comparison to pomalidomide (3000 µg/kg/day) (P=0.002, P=0.0002).

The combination of immunomodulatory drugs with CD20, BTK, or HDAC targeting agents shows promising clinical activity in the treatment of NHL. Combination studies were conducted in which CFT7455 was dosed together with rituximab (anti-CD20 antibody), ibrutinib (BTK inhibitor), or romidepsin (HDAC inhibitor) in several models of NHL. In the mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) model, Mino, the combination of CFT7455 with rituximab demonstrated enhanced activity and complete tumor regression. In the diffuse