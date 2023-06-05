Advanced search
    C4XD   GB00BQQ2RV18

C4X DISCOVERY HOLDINGS PLC

(C4XD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:14 2023-06-02 am EDT
16.33 GBX    0.00%
C4X Discovery : International Clinical Trials features C4XD

06/05/2023
June 5, 2023News
International Clinical Trials features C4XD

International Clinical Trials features C4XD's article "Unlocking the full potential for patient stratification with genetics and maths" which describes the benefits of the methodology underpinning our PatientSeek platform.

International Clinical Trials, May 2022, pages 28-32. © Samedan Ltd

Read More

Attachments

Disclaimer

C4X Discovery Holdings plc published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2,60 M 3,24 M 3,24 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 3,80 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 18,4%
Capitalization 41,2 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,4x
EV / Sales 2024 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart C4X DISCOVERY HOLDINGS PLC
C4X Discovery Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends C4X DISCOVERY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,33 GBX
Average target price 48,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 194%
Managers and Directors
Clive James Dix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bradley Richard Hoy CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Eva-Lotta Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Ray Chief Scientific Officer
Emma Blaney Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
C4X DISCOVERY HOLDINGS PLC-9.31%51
MODERNA, INC.-27.34%49 752
LONZA GROUP AG29.51%48 054
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.72%37 364
SEAGEN INC.52.03%36 635
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.51%24 117
