  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. C4X Discovery Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C4XD   GB00BQQ2RV18

C4X DISCOVERY HOLDINGS PLC

(C4XD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:12 2022-11-28 am EST
27.01 GBX   +31.76%
03:14aUK's C4X Discovery signs $400 million licensing deal with AstraZeneca
RE
02:49aC4X Discovery Signs Licensing Deal with AstraZeneca Worth up to $402 Million
DJ
02:19aC4X Discovery Signs $402 Million Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Deal With AstraZeneca
MT
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C4X Discovery Signs Licensing Deal with AstraZeneca Worth up to $402 Million

11/28/2022 | 02:49am EST
By Joe Hoppe


C4X Discovery Holdings PLC said Monday that it has signed a worldwide licensing deal with AstraZeneca PLC worth up to $402 million for the development and commercialization of its NRF2 Activator program.

The drug discovery company said it was eligible to receive pre-clinical milestone payments worth up to $16 million ahead of the first clinical trial, including $2 million upfront. The deal also includes payments for development and commercial milestones, and tiered mid-single digit royalties.

The company said AstraZeneca will develop and commercialize an oral therapy for the treatment of inflammatory and respiratory diseases, with a lead focus on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 0249ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.35% 10992 Delayed Quote.26.23%
C4X DISCOVERY HOLDINGS PLC 31.76% 27.01 Delayed Quote.-51.76%
