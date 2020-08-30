CA Cultural Technology : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

warrants, debentures and other securities convertible into Shares) and rights of exchange or conversion which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;

the aggregate number of the Shares allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval granted in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a rights issue (as defined in paragraph (d) below), or (ii) the exercise of any options granted under the share option schemes or similar arrangement for the time being adopted or to be adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or its subsidiaries, of options to subscribe for, or rights to acquire Shares of the Company approved by the Stock Exchange, or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares of the Company in accordance with the Articles, shall not exceed 20% of the number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" shall have the same meaning as ascribed to it under the resolution set forth in paragraph 5A(d) above; and

"Rights issue" means the allotment, issue or grant of Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of the Shares or any class of Shares thereof on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares or of such class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company)."

5(C). "THAT:

conditional upon the passing of resolutions Nos. 5A and 5B, the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to resolution No. 5B be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the ordinary share capital of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the resolution No. 5A above, PROVIDED THAT such amount shall not exceed 10% of the number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing this resolution."

By order of the Board

CA Cultural Technology Group Limited

LUK Sik Tat

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020