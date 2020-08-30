CA Cultural Technology : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
08/30/2020 | 06:50am EDT
CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
華 夏 文 化 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 01566)
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of CA Cultural Technology Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, at 2905, 29/F, China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong for the following purposes:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors (the "Directors") of the Company and Messrs. KTC Partners CPA Limited, the auditors of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2020;
(A) to re-elect Mr. HUNG Muk Ming as an independent non-executive Director;
to re-elect Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong as an independent non-executive Director;
to authorise the board (the "Board") of Directors to determine the remuneration of the Directors;
to re-appoint Messrs. KTC Partners CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor of the Company; and
to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:
5(A). "THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase issued shares of the Company of HK$0.10 each (the "Shares") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, the memorandum and articles of association of the Company (the "Articles") and requirements of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended from time to time be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) shall be in addition to any other authorisations given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) to procure the Company to repurchase its Shares at a price determined by the Directors;
the number of Shares to be repurchased by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the number of the Shares in issue in issue as of the date of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable laws or the Articles to be held; or
the date upon which the authority set forth in this resolution is revoked or varied by way of an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
5(B). "THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional ordinary Shares or securities convertible into Shares or options, warrants or similar rights to subscriber for Shares or such convertible securities and to make or grant offers, agreements, options and rights of exchange or conversion which might require the exercise of such powers, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) above, shall be in addition to any other authorisations given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements, options (including bonds,
warrants, debentures and other securities convertible into Shares) and rights of exchange or conversion which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the aggregate number of the Shares allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval granted in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a rights issue (as defined in paragraph (d) below), or (ii) the exercise of any options granted under the share option schemes or similar arrangement for the time being adopted or to be adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or its subsidiaries, of options to subscribe for, or rights to acquire Shares of the Company approved by the Stock Exchange, or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares of the Company in accordance with the Articles, shall not exceed 20% of the number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" shall have the same meaning as ascribed to it under the resolution set forth in paragraph 5A(d) above; and
"Rights issue" means the allotment, issue or grant of Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of the Shares or any class of Shares thereof on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares or of such class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company)."
5(C). "THAT:
conditional upon the passing of resolutions Nos. 5A and 5B, the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to resolution No. 5B be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the ordinary share capital of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the resolution No. 5A above, PROVIDED THAT such amount shall not exceed 10% of the number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing this resolution."
By order of the Board
CA Cultural Technology Group Limited
LUK Sik Tat
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 31 August 2020
Notes:
Any Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his or her or its proxy to attend and vote instead of him or her or it. A Shareholder may appoint a proxy in respect of only part of his or her or its holding of Shares. A proxy need not be a Shareholder.
The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his or her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised to sign the same. In the case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorised to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the facts.
The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the Directors) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or adjourned annual general meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid.
Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Where there are joint holders of any Share any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Annual General Meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from 25 September 2020 to 30 September 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected in order to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. All transfers of Shares, accompanied by the relevant Share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 September 2020 for such purpose.
As of the date of this notice, Mr. CHONG Heung Chung Jason, Mr. TING Ka Fai Jeffrey and Ms. LIU Moxiang are the executive Directors; and Mr. NI Zhenliang, Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong and Mr. HUNG Muk Ming are the independent non-executive Directors.
