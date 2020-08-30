CA Cultural Technology : REPURCHASE MANDATE AND GENERAL MANDATE, PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 08/30/2020 | 06:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other independent professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your Shares, you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying form of proxy, to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 華 夏 文 化 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 01566) REPURCHASE MANDATE AND GENERAL MANDATE, PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of CA Cultural Technology Group Limited (the "Company") to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, at 2905, 29/F, China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong is set forth in Appendix III to this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting of the Company or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the accompanying form of proxy will not preclude you from subsequently attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting of the Company or any adjourned meeting should you so wish. PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Please see page ii of this document for measures being taken to try to prevent and control the spread of the Coronavirus at the Annual General Meeting, including: compulsory temperature checks

compulsory wearing of face masks

no distribution of corporate gifts and refreshments Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures may be denied entry into the Annual General Meeting venue. The Company encourages attendees to wear face masks and reminds Shareholders that they may appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the Annual General Meeting as an alternative to attending the Annual General Meeting in person. 31 August 2020 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . ii DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 EXPECTED TIMETABLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 APPENDIX I - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 APPENDIX II - INFORMATION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 APPENDIX III - NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . 15 - i - PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING In view of the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic and recent requirements for prevention and control of its spread, the Company will implement the following preventive measures at the Annual General Meeting to protect attending Shareholders, staff and other stakeholders from the risk of infection: Compulsory body temperature checks will be conducted on every Shareholder, proxy and other attendee at the entrance of the Annual General Meeting venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.4 degrees Celsius may be denied entry into the Annual General Meeting venue or be required to leave the Annual General Meeting venue. Each attendee is required to wear face masks inside the Annual General Meeting venue at all times, and to maintain a safe distance between seats. No refreshments will be served, and there will be no corporate gifts. To the extent permitted under laws, the Company reserves the right to deny entry into the Annual General Meeting venue or require any person to leave the Annual General Meeting venue in order to ensure the safety of the attendees at the Annual General Meeting. In the interest of all stakeholders' health and safety and consistent with recent COVID-19 guidelines for prevention and control, the Company reminds all Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the Annual General Meeting is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. As an alternative, by using proxy forms with voting instructions inserted, Shareholders may appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the Annual General Meeting instead of attending the Annual General Meeting in person. The proxy form is attached to the Annual General Meeting Circular for Shareholders. Alternatively, the proxy form can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.animatechina.com. If you are not a registered Shareholder (if your Shares are held via banks, brokers, custodians or the HKSCC), you should consult directly with your banks or brokers or custodians (as the case may be) to assist you in the appointment of proxy. If Shareholders choosing not to attend the Annual General Meeting in person have any questions about the relevant resolutions, or about the Company or any matters for communication with the Board, they are welcome to contact the Company by email at karen.li@animatechina.com or Tel: 2180 9699/Fax: 2180 9700. If Shareholders have any questions relating to the Annual General Meeting, please contact Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's Share Registrar and Transfer Office as follows: Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong E-mail: hkinfo@computershare.com.hk Tel: 2862 8555 - ii - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms and expressions shall have the following meanings: "Annual General Meeting" the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, at 2905, 29/F, China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be); "Articles" the articles of association of the Company; "Board" the board of Directors; "Companies Law" the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands, as amended from time to time; "Company" CA Cultural Technology Group Limited (華夏文化科 技集團有限公司), an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 25 September 2013, and the Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 01566); "Directors" the directors of the Company; "General Mandate" the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with new Shares or to grant any offers, agreements or options which would or might require Shares to be issued, allotted or disposed of not exceeding 20% of the number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing the resolution approving the said mandate; "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries; "Hong Kong" The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China; "Latest Practicable Date" 27 August 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information for inclusion in this circular; "Listing Committee" the listing committee of the Stock Exchange; "Listing Rules" The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Notice" the notice dated 31 August 2020 convening the Annual General Meeting as set forth on Appendix III to this circular; "Ordinary Resolutions" the proposed ordinary resolutions in respect of the matters referred to in the Notice; "PRC" The People's Republic of China which for the purpose of this circular, does not include Hong Kong, The Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and the Taiwan; "Register of Members" the register of members of the Company maintained by the Registrar in Hong Kong; "Registrar" the branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong; "Repurchase Mandate" the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to purchase Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing of the resolution approving the said mandate; "SFO" Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); "Share(s)" share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company; "Shareholder(s)" the registered holder(s) of the Share(s); "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "Takeovers Code" The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs; "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong; and "%" per cent. - 2 - EXPECTED TIMETABLE Dispatch of this circular and notice of the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 31 August 2020 Last time for lodging transfer forms of Shares to qualify for attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 24 September 2020 Closure of Register of Members for purpose of the Annual General Meeting (both dates inclusive) . . . . . from Friday, 25 September 2020 to Wednesday, 30 September 2020 Latest time for lodging forms of proxy for the Annual General Meeting (in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 28 September 2020 Date and time of the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 Notes: All dates and time set forth in this circular refer to Hong Kong dates and time. Dates or times specified in this circular are indicative only. Any change to the expected timetable will be published on the websites of the Company and the Stock Exchange and notified to the Shareholders as and when appropriate and in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Articles. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 華 夏 文 化 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 01566) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. CHONG Heung Chung Jason Cricket Square (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Hutchins Drive Mr. TING Ka Fai Jeffrey (Chief Operating Officer) P.O. Box 2681 Ms. LIU Moxiang Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Independent Non-executive Directors: Cayman Islands Mr. NI Zhenliang Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong Head office and principal place Mr. HUNG Muk Ming of business: 2905, 29/F China Resources Building 26 Harbour Road Wanchai Hong Kong 31 August 2020 To the Shareholders: Dear Sir or Madam, REPURCHASE MANDATE AND GENERAL MANDATE, PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to give you information on the following resolutions proposed to be tabled at the Annual General Meeting, so as to enable you to make an informed decision on the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. The resolutions include (i) the grant of the Repurchase Mandate, (ii) the grant of the General Mandate, (iii) the extension of the General Mandate, and (iv) the re-election of the retiring Directors. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD REPURCHASE MANDATE On 28 August 2019, an ordinary resolution was passed by the Shareholders to give a general mandate to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase its own Shares. Such general mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. At the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to grant to the Directors a general and unconditional mandate to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase the Shares subject to the criteria set forth in this circular. In particular, the Shareholders should note that the maximum number of the Shares that may be repurchased pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate will be such number which represents 10% of the number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing of the resolution, subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules. The Repurchase Mandate will end on the earliest of (i) the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company, (ii) the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by any applicable laws or the Articles, or (iii) the date upon which such authority is revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting. In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Company is required to send to the Shareholders an explanatory statement, which is set forth in Appendix I to this circular. GENERAL MANDATE On 28 August 2019, an ordinary resolution was passed by the Shareholders to give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with the Shares. Such general mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. At the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to grant to the Directors a general and unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with further Shares or to grant any offers, agreements or options which would or might require the Shares to be issued, allotted or disposed of, representing up to 20% of the number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing of the resolution. As of the Latest Practicable Date, the number of the Shares in issue was 964,062,000 and they were all fully paid up. Assuming that there is no change in the number of the Shares in issue between the period from the Latest Practicable Date to the date of passing the aforesaid resolution, the maximum number of Shares which may be issued pursuant to the aforesaid general and unconditional mandate on the date of passing the aforesaid resolution will be 192,812,400 Shares. Subject to the passing of the aforesaid ordinary resolutions of the Repurchase Mandate and the General Mandate, a separate ordinary resolution will also be proposed for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the extension of the General Mandate by adding to the aggregate number of Shares which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the General Mandate the number of the Shares purchased under the Repurchase Mandate, if granted. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS Pursuant to Article 84 of the Articles, at each annual general meeting, one-third of the Directors for the time being (or, if their number is not a multiple of three, the number nearest to but not less than one-third) shall retire from office by rotation, provided that every Director shall be subject to retirement at an annual general meeting at least once every three years and shall then be eligible for re-election. Mr. HUNG Muk Ming and Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong will retire by rotation in accordance with Article 84 of the Articles. All retiring Directors, being eligible, would offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. Further information on such retiring Directors is set forth in Appendix II to this circular. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice of the Annual General Meeting is set forth in Appendix III to this circular. At the Annual General Meeting, ordinary resolutions will be proposed to approve, inter alia, the grant of the Repurchase Mandate, the grant of the General Mandate, the extension of the General Mandate and the re-election of the retiring Directors. The Annual General Meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, at 2905, 29/F, China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong. PROXY ARRANGEMENT A form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this circular. To be valid, the form of proxy must be completed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposited, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, at the Registrar at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The Register of Members will be closed from 25 September 2020 to 30 September 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares will be effected in order to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. All share transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Registrar at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 September 2020 for such purpose. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD VOTING BY WAY OF A POLL According to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Therefore, poll voting for all proposed resolutions of the Company will be proceeded with at the Annual General Meeting. The poll results will be published on the Stock Exchange's website and the Company's website after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. RECOMMENDATION The Board is of the opinion that the grant of the Repurchase Mandate and the General Mandate, the extension of the General Mandate and the proposed re-election of retiring Directors are in the best interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and accordingly recommend all the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant Ordinary Resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. By order of the Board CA Cultural Technology Group Limited CHONG Heung Chung Jason Executive Director - 7 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE This appendix contains particulars that are required by the Listing Rules to be included in an explanatory statement to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting in relation to the Repurchase Mandate. PROPOSED SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE It is proposed that the Directors be granted the Repurchase Mandate such that they may exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase up to 10% of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing of the relevant resolution. As of the Latest Practicable Date, the number of Shares in issue was 964,062,000 Shares and they were all fully paid up. Accordingly, the exercise of the Repurchase Mandate in full (being the repurchase of 10% of the Shares in issue as of the date of the passing of the resolution to approve the Repurchase Mandate) would enable the Company to repurchase a maximum of 96,406,200 Shares (assuming that no Share is issued or repurchased after the Latest Practicable Date and up to the passing of the relevant resolution). The period of the Repurchase Mandate will end on the earliest of (i) the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company, (ii) the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by any applicable laws or the Articles, or (iii) the date upon which such authority is revoked or varied by ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting. REASONS FOR REPURCHASES The Directors believe that the Repurchase Mandate is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Whilst it is not possible to anticipate in advance any specific circumstance in which the Directors might think it appropriate to repurchase Shares, the Directors believe that an ability to do so would give the Company additional flexibility that would be beneficial to the Company and the Shareholders as such repurchases may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at that time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value for each Share and/or earnings for each Share. Shareholders can be assured that the Directors would only make such purchases in circumstances where they consider them to be in the best interests of the Company. FUNDING OF REPURCHASES In making repurchases, the Company proposes to apply funds legally available for such purpose in accordance with its memorandum of association, the Articles, the Listing Rules and the Companies Law. Under the Companies Law, the Shares repurchased by the Company may only be paid out of profits or out of the proceeds of a fresh issue of the Shares made for the purpose, or, if so authorised by its memorandum of association, the Articles and subject to the Companies Law, out of capital. Any premium payable on share repurchases may only be paid out of profits of the Company or out of the Company's share premium account, or, if so authorised by the Articles and subject to the Companies Law, out of capital. In accordance with the Companies Law, the Shares so repurchased would remain part of the authorised but unissued share capital of the Company. - 8 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE IMPACT OF REPURCHASE On the basis of the consolidated financial position of the Company as of 31 March 2020 (being the date to which the latest published audited financial statements of the Company have been made up) and in particular the working capital position of the Company at that time and the number of Shares now in issue, the Directors consider that there might be a material adverse impact on the working capital position and the gearing position of the Company in the event that the Repurchase Mandate was to be exercised in full. No repurchase would be made by the Company in circumstances that would have a material adverse impact on the working capital position or gearing position of the Company (as compared with the position disclosed in the latest published audited financial statements). PRICE OF SHARES The highest and lowest prices at which the Shares have been traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the previous twelve months up to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Share price Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2019 August 2.197 1.937 September 2.060 1.930 October 2.220 1.870 November 2.110 1.840 December 2.220 2.060 2020 January 2.210 2.120 February 2.180 2.090 March 3.000 2.060 April 2.980 2.420 May 2.880 2.080 June 2.770 1.860 July 2.230 1.840 August (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 2.450 1.960 UNDERTAKING None of the Directors nor, to the best of their knowledge and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their associates has any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. - 9 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE As of the Latest Practicable Date, none of the connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company has notified the Company that he/she/it has a present intention to sell his/her/its Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries, nor has he/she/it undertaken not to do so, in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules, the memorandum of association of the Company, the Articles and the Companies Law. DIRECTORS, THEIR CLOSE ASSOCIATES AND CORE CONNECTED PERSONS None of the Directors nor, to the best knowledge and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their respective close associates (as defined under the Listing Rules) has any present intention, in the event that the proposed Repurchase Mandate is granted, to sell Shares to the Company. No core connected person (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company has notified the Company that he/she/it has a present intention to sell Shares to the Company nor has he/she/it undertaken not to sell any of the Shares held by him/her/it to the Company in the event that the Company is authorised to make repurchases of Shares. TAKEOVERS CODE AND MINIMUM PUBLIC FLOAT If as a result of a repurchase of Shares, a Shareholder 's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition of voting rights for the purposes of Rules 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a Shareholder, or a group of Shareholders acting in concert, depending on the level of increase of the Shareholders' interest, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rules 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code. As of the Latest Practicable Date, the substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company, together with their parties acting in concert (within the meaning of the Takeovers Code) and their respective associates, were beneficially interested in 415,427,000 Shares representing 43.09% of the issued Shares. In the event that the Directors exercise the Repurchase Mandate in full in accordance with the terms of the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the annual general meeting, the interests of the substantial Shareholders of the Company, together with their parties acting in concert and their respective associates, in the Company would be increased to 47.88% of the issued Shares, which would give rise to an obligation to make a mandatory offer under Rules 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code. However, the Directors have no present intention to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to an extent that such obligation of general offer would be triggered. - 10 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE The Directors have no present intention to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to the extent that the purchase would result in the amount of Shares being held by the public to fall below 25% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Save as the above, the Directors are not aware of any consequences which would arise under the Takeovers Code as a consequence of any repurchases pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. In addition, in exercising the Repurchase Mandate (whether in full or otherwise), the Directors will ensure that the Company shall comply with the requirements of the Listing Rules. SHARE REPURCHASES MADE BY THE COMPANY There was no repurchase by the Company, or any of its subsidiaries, of any listed securities of the Company during the months prior to the Latest Practicable Date. - 11 - APPENDIX II INFORMATION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Set forth below is a summary of the biographical information on the retiring Directors proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to the Articles. Mr. HUNG Muk Ming (洪木明) ("Mr. HUNG"), aged 55, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 20 November 2014. Mr. HUNG has over 29 years of experience in auditing, finance and accounting. Since February 2017, Mr. HUNG has been the director of Hua Guan New Materials Company Limited (華冠新型材料股份有限公司), a subsidiary of Guangdong Mingcrown Group Limited (廣東名冠集團有限公司). Before that he was the group financial controller of Guangdong Mingcrown Group Limited (廣東名冠集團有限公司), a company engaging in construction, property development, hotels, steel production and ports businesses in Dongguan and Xinhui, the PRC. From October 2002 to January 2005, Mr. HUNG was the group financial controller of Hoi Meng Group (開明集團), a company engaging in garment design, manufacturing and export with production facilities in the PRC, Macau and Cambodia. From July 2001 to September 2002, Mr. HUNG worked as a finance manager of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (Stock code: 388), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. From November 1994 to July 2001, Mr. HUNG was the accounting manager of financial control department of Embry (H.K.) Limited. From August 1990 to November 1994, Mr. HUNG was promoted from accountant to senior accountant I of Price Waterhouse (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers). Mr. HUNG is currently an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Cinda International Holdings Ltd. (Stock code: 111), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited (Stock code: 171), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd. (Stock code: 1450), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, and an independent non-executive director, chairman of the audit committee and a member of nomination committee of IBO Technology Company Limited (Stock code: 2708), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. From September 2004 to February 2006, Mr. HUNG was the independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Rontex International Holdings Ltd. (Stock code: 1142), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. HUNG received a bachelor 's degree in social sciences with a major in economics, finance and accounting from the University of Hong Kong in December 1990. Mr. HUNG obtained a master 's degree in corporate governance from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in October 2008. Mr. HUNG has been a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors since November 2009, associate of Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators since February 2009, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since July 2001, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since January 1999 and a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) of HKICPA since November 1994. - 12 - APPENDIX II INFORMATION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong (曾華光) ("Mr. TSANG"), aged 68, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company on 20 November 2014. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of both the Remuneration Committee and Investment Committee of the Company. Mr. TSANG is a former partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong and China and has over 30 years of experience in auditing and providing support for initial public offerings and acquisition transactions. Mr. TSANG received a bachelor 's degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants. Currently, Mr. TSANG is an independent non-executive director of the following companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited (stock code: 133), Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Limited (stock code: 460) and TK Group (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 2283). Mr. Tsang is an independent director of HUYA Inc. (listed on the New York Stock Exchange, stock code: HUYA). Mr. TSANG was an independent director of Agria Corporation (formerly listed on the New York Stock Exchange) from August 2011 to October 2017, a director of PGG Wrightson Limited (listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange; stock code: PGW) from December 2014 to October 2017 and an independent director of Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 231) from February 2016 to March 2020. Save as disclosed above, each of the retiring Directors confirmed that he (i) did not hold any directorships in the last three years prior to the Latest Practicable Date in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; (ii) does not hold any other positions with us or other members of our Group; and (iii) does not have any relationship with other Directors, senior management or Controlling Shareholders, if any, of the Company or any interest in our Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Save as disclosed herein, to the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, there was no other matter with respect to the appointment of the retiring Directors that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there was no information relating to the Directors that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules as of the Latest Practicable Date. In light of the above, the Board views that the various backgrounds, impartial advices and independent judgement of Mr. HUNG and Mr. TSANG can make great contribution to the Group, and the Board also believes that the continuous appointment of Mr. HUNG and Mr. TSANG as independent non-executive Directors will help to maintain the stability of the Board as both of Mr. HUNG and Mr. TSANG have gained valuable insights into the business strategy and policies of the Group. - 13 - APPENDIX II INFORMATION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Disclosure of interests As of the Latest Practicable Date, the retiring Directors have no interests or short positions in the Shares, underlying debentures of the Company and its associated corporations, within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, which would have to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which they were taken or deemed to have taken under such provisions), or would be required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be recorded in the register referred to therein, or would be required pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers set forth in the Listing Rules to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange. So far as the Directors are aware as of the Latest Practicable Date, Messrs. HUNG Muk Ming and TSANG Wah Kwong did not have any interests in Shares or underlying Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Particulars of letters of appointment of independent non-executive directors Messrs. HUNG Muk Ming and TSANG Wah Kwong were appointed for a term of three years commencing on 20 November 2016 and shall continue thereafter until terminated in accordance with the terms of the agreement. Under the agreement, either party may terminate the agreement at any time by giving the other not less than 3 months' prior written notice. An annual remuneration of HK$250,000 will be paid to each of Messrs. HUNG Muk Ming and TSANG Wah Kwong in 2020. Policy on independent non-executive directors' emoluments Emoluments of the independent non-executive Directors are determined with reference to the duties and responsibilities of the independent non-executive Directors, and their mutual agreement with the Company. Other information Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters concerning the retiring Directors that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules. - 14 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 華 夏 文 化 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 01566) NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of CA Cultural Technology Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, at 2905, 29/F, China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong for the following purposes: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors (the " Directors ") of the Company and Messrs. KTC Partners CPA Limited, the auditors of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2020; (A) to re-elect Mr. HUNG Muk Ming as an independent non-executive Director; to re-elect Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong as an independent non-executive Director; to authorise the board (the " Board ") of Directors to determine the remuneration of the Directors; to re-appoint Messrs. KTC Partners CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor of the Company; and to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company: 5(A). "THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase issued shares of the Company of HK$0.10 each (the " Shares ") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange ") or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission - 15 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, the memorandum and articles of association of the Company (the "Articles") and requirements of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended from time to time be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) shall be in addition to any other authorisations given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) to procure the Company to repurchase its Shares at a price determined by the Directors; the number of Shares to be repurchased by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the number of the Shares in issue in issue as of the date of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable laws or the Articles to be held; or the date upon which the authority set forth in this resolution is revoked or varied by way of an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting." 5(B). "THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional ordinary Shares or securities convertible into Shares or options, warrants or similar rights to subscriber for Shares or such convertible securities and to make or grant offers, agreements, options and rights of exchange or conversion which might require the exercise of such powers, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above, shall be in addition to any other authorisations given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements, options (including bonds, warrants, debentures and other securities convertible into Shares) and rights of exchange or conversion which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; - 16 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the aggregate number of the Shares allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval granted in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a rights issue (as defined in paragraph (d) below), or (ii) the exercise of any options granted under the share option schemes or similar arrangement for the time being adopted or to be adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or its subsidiaries, of options to subscribe for, or rights to acquire Shares of the Company approved by the Stock Exchange, or any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares of the Company in accordance with the Articles, shall not exceed 20% of the number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" shall have the same meaning as ascribed to it under the resolution set forth in paragraph 5A(d) above; and

"Rights issue" means the allotment, issue or grant of Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of the Shares or any class of Shares thereof on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares or of such class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company)." 5(C). "THAT: conditional upon the passing of resolutions Nos. 5A and 5B, the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to resolution No. 5B be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the ordinary share capital of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the resolution No. 5A above, PROVIDED THAT such amount shall not exceed 10% of the number of the Shares in issue as of the date of passing this resolution." By order of the Board CA Cultural Technology Group Limited LUK Sik Tat Company Secretary Hong Kong, 31 August 2020 - 17 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notes: Any Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his or her or its proxy to attend and vote instead of him or her or it. A Shareholder may appoint a proxy in respect of only part of his or her or its holding of Shares. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his or her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised to sign the same. In the case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officer was duly authorised to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the facts. The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the Directors) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or adjourned annual general meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. Where there are joint holders of any Share any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Annual General Meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 25 September 2020 to 30 September 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected in order to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. All transfers of Shares, accompanied by the relevant Share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 September 2020 for such purpose. As of the date of this notice, Mr. CHONG Heung Chung Jason, Mr. TING Ka Fai Jeffrey and Ms. LIU Moxiang are the executive Directors; and Mr. NI Zhenliang, Mr. TSANG Wah Kwong and Mr. HUNG Muk Ming are the independent non-executive Directors. - 18 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer China Animation Characters Company Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 10:39:04 UTC 0 All news about CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 07:00a CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY : Annual general meeting for the year ended 31 march 2020.. PU 06:50a CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY : Notice of the annual general meeting PU 06:40a CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY : Repurchase mandate and general mandate, proposed re-ele.. PU 06:35a CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY : Annual Report 2020 PU 08/17 CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY : (1) further delay in publication of audited annual resu.. PU 07/31 CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY : Further delay in publication of audited annual results .. PU 06/19 CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release 03/05 CA CULTURAL TECHNOLOGY : Discloseable transaction disposal of 50% shares in a su.. PU 2019 CHINA ANIMATION CHARACTERS : Poll result of the extraordinary general meeting he.. PU 2019 CHINA ANIMATION CHARACTERS : Proxy form for use at the extraordinary general mee.. PU