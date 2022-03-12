CA HEAL25 : IBMS 2022

The Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) is the leading professional body for scientists, laboratory staff and students in the field of biomedical science. The biennial IBMS Congress is the biggest meeting in the UK dedicated to laboratory-based medicine.

The IBMS Congress lecture programme is a vital source for scientific developments, practice, information, training, and career development. The exhibition is the most significant presentation of instruments, equipment, products, and services in the market and is regularly supported by over 140 companies, organisations, and institutes.

We are excited to be exhibiting in-person at IBMS in Hall 4 where our team will be demonstrating our LumiraDx Platform transformative tests and technology alongside our Fast Lab Solutions on booth 911.