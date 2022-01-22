CA HEAL25 : Medlab Middle East

The 21st MedLab Middle East will take place in Dubai in 2022 and will once again be co-located with Arab Health, bringing together an international audience of more than 3,000 exhibitors with over 23,000 medical laboratory, healthcare and trade professionals from more than 140 countries.

MedLab Middle East showcases the future of medical technology to the healthcare and laboratory communities. This year's event will allow delegates to network with industry peers, meet, explore the latest products and attend educational sessions. Alongside the exhibition, MedLab Middle East runs the region's only multi-disciplinary congress with 8 CME accredited tracks covering topics such as Laboratory management and molecular diagnostics.

We are excited to be exhibiting for the first time in-person at MedLab Middle Eastin the diagnostics hall, where our team will be demonstrating our transformative tests and technology alongside our Fast Lab Solutions.

Visit us at our booth in Za'abeel Hall 4, booth # Z4.F10 to meet the team and find out more about our next-generation point of care diagnostics Platform which provides a broad menu of lab comparable results on a single, portable diagnostic platform and our Fast Lab Solutions which enable laboratories to improve throughput by using current molecular infrastructure and eliminating the need for extraction and purification.

Find out more about LumiraDx and our products before the live event, by visiting our virtual booth.