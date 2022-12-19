CA HEAL25 : Press release issued by LumiraDx Limited on December 19, 2022 - Form 6-K

LumiraDx latest cost reduction program continues progress toward

operating cash flow breakeven by the end of 2023

December 19, 2022 (London): LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) today announced further cost reductions across all global functions to adjust to current market conditions and focus on high value assay launches on its transformational point of care platform.

The most recent reductions are expected to lower the company's annualized expenses in 2023 by $20 million.

The full benefit of the cost reductions is expected before the end of the first quarter of 2023. These changes include a reduction in personnel of approximately 200 positions, which amounts to roughly 16% of the current global employee base. The company previously completed cost reductions in the third quarter of 2022 that are expected to lower annualized expenses by $72 million.

LumiraDx Chairman and CEO Ron Zwanziger commented, "These significant cost reductions and our continued commercial progress across multiple assays on the LumiraDx Platform provide us a clear pathway toward delivering breakeven operating cashflows as we exit 2023. We will continue to prioritize the commercialization of our growing portfolio of diagnostic tests that deliver lab comparable performance at the point of care, while at the same time continuing to remain focused on managing our cash position in a challenging global financial environment."

Zwanziger continues "Our commercial teams continue to receive tremendous customer reactions to our Platform and on the performance of our products. Throughout our organizational changes, we are capitalizing on the momentum from our newly launched products to support our goal to transform community-based healthcare."

The combined cost reduction programs and the benefit of the recently announced grant funding offsetting development costs, will generate more than $100 million in annualized savings from the second quarter of 2022 run rates, as the company adjusted its business activities to transition from pandemic COVID-19 testing volumes to endemic respiratory testing during 2022. The combined programs will reduce global personnel by approximately 40% from the personnel levels at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

The company expects to provide further business updates, including product pipeline updates, during its fourth quarter earnings call.

