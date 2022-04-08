Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
  News
  Summary
    CAHC   US12510W1071

CA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP.

(CAHC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10/05 11:18:59 am EDT
8.380 USD   +3.46%
04/06CA HEAL25 : 11. JHaS Congress
PU
04/03CA HEAL25 : Scientific Spring Meeting KNVM & NVMM 2022
PU
03/21CA HEAL25 : 3rd Annual Infectious Disease Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics Conference 2022
PU
CA HEAL25 : The 24th IFCC-EFLM European Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine - EuroMedLab

04/08/2022 | 08:09pm EDT
Postponed from November 2021, the IFCC EuroMedLab will now take place in April 2022 in Munich, at the heart of Germany's high-tech region with world renowned universities and research institutions.

The IFCC-EFLM European Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine will be hosted by the German Society of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (DGKL), one of the oldest national societies devoted to clinical chemistry and laboratory medicine.

EuroMedLab combines a large scientific programme with educational workshops and symposia providing cutting edge science and breakthrough technologies. Alongside this there will be an industry exhibition showcasing the latest innovations in the field of clinical chemistry, diagnostics, clinical microbiology and laboratory informatics.

We are excited to be exhibiting at EuroMedLab live for the first time and to present the LumiraDx point of care Instrument which offers a broad menu of lab-comparable results on a single, portable diagnostic platform. Meet the team at our booth #250 in the exhibition hall to find out more.

Disclaimer

LumiraDx Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 00:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
