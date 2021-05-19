Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAI   AT0000641352

CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

(CAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Austrian property group Immofinanz makes 1.1 billion euro bid for S Immo

05/19/2021 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Vienna-based real estate group Immofinanz on Wednesday launched a 1.14 billion euro ($1.39 billion) takeover bid for rival S Immo, aiming to strengthen its business and make savings.

The 22.25 euro per share offer is subject to the condition that S Immo cancels its current policy limiting its shareholders' voting rights to 15%, even if their stakes are higher, Immofinanz said.

Immofinanz, which already owns 26.5% of S Immo, has failed to overturn that policy in the past.

S Immo's shares stood at 21.75 euros at 0844 GMT, down 0.7%, while shares in Immofinanz were 1% lower at 17.78 euros, in line with a 0.9% drop in Austria's blue-chip index.

Immofinanz said the minimum acceptance threshold for the offer was 50% plus one share, with the acceptance period running from May 19 to July 16.

Discussions over a tie-up between the two companies have been ongoing for years. In 2019, they abandoned talks after failing to agree on a share exchange ratio.

Analysts have long said consolidation among Austria's three remaining listed property groups, which also include CA Immo, would make sense, as it would increase sales power and financial strength.

($1 = 0.8180 euros)

(Reporting by Veronica Snoj in Gdansk; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG 0.00% 35.6 Delayed Quote.16.75%
IMMOFINANZ AG -0.22% 17.91 Delayed Quote.5.77%
S IMMO AG -0.68% 21.75 Delayed Quote.29.13%
All news about CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
05:30aAustrian property group Immofinanz makes 1.1 billion euro bid for S Immo
RE
05/19CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/07CA IMMO : Annual General Meeting resolves dividend payment of 1.0 per share
PU
04/26CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN  : CILON acquires property in Kassel from CA Immo
PU
04/22CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN  : Immo concludes further lease agreement in Munich's NEO ..
PU
04/15CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN  : Immo completes the shell of yet another smart commercia..
PU
04/15Alert on German court ruling on Berlin rent cap law withdrawn
RE
04/08CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN  : John McKie is the new managing director at CA Immo Hung..
PU
04/07CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN  : Immo is letting around 3,000 sqm of office space in Fra..
PU
04/06CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN  : Immo letting in Mainz's ZigZag office building
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 246 M 301 M 301 M
Net income 2021 259 M 316 M 316 M
Net Debt 2021 2 192 M 2 683 M 2 683 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 3 684 M 4 497 M 4 508 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales 2022 23,0x
Nbr of Employees 414
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 40,88 €
Last Close Price 36,60 €
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Quint Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Schillhofer Chief Financial Officer, Head-Accounting & Taxes
Torsten Hollstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hedwig Hoefler Co-Group Head-Investment Management
Keegan Viscius Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG16.75%4 497
ENTRA ASA-0.57%4 284
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED3.51%3 943
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)3.08%3 285
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP0.57%1 784
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)6.33%1 650