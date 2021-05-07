Log in
    CAI   AT0000641352

CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

(CAI)
CA Immo: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend payment of 1.0 per share

05/07/2021 | 03:36am EDT
  • Distribution of a dividend for the 2020 financial year of €1.0 per share resolved (2019 financial year: €1.0 per share)
  • Supervisory Board reduced by one person, mandate of Supervisory Board Chairman Torsten Hollstein extended by three years

Vienna, 7.05.2021. At yesterday's Annual General Meeting of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG, the number of members of the Supervisory Board to be elected by the Annual General Meeting was reduced from currently six to five at the request of the shareholder SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.à r.l. Torsten Hollstein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CA Immo, was re-elected to the Supervisory Board until the end of the Annual General Meeting that decides on the discharge for the 2024 business year. Dr Florian Koschat is leaving the Supervisory Board.

Otherwise, all resolutions proposed by the administration were adopted, among others the Annual General Meeting confirmed the distribution of a dividend of €1.0 per dividend-bearing share proposed by the Executive Board. The dividend is due for payment on 21 May 2021 (dividend payment date); the ex-dividend date is 19 May 2021.

The ad-hoc motions for a special audit submitted by Petrus Advisers Ltd. regarding agenda item 3 (resolution on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2020), agenda item 4 (resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2020) and agenda item 8 (election of two persons to the Supervisory Board) were rejected by the Annual General Meeting.

The detailed voting results are available on the Group's website at www.caimmo.com/en/investor-relations/ordinary-general-meeting/.

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
