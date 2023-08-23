ANALYST & INVESTOR UPDATE
H1 2023
23 AUGUST 2023
H1 2023 Results
Strong Business Profile & Stable Operational Performance
Stable operational performance despite challenging market environment
- Resilience of business strategy, high portfolio quality, focused market exposure and strong balance sheet demonstrated by stable operational performance:
- Increased gross rental income (+12.0% to €118.2m) reflects recent project completions and higher rental income in the portfolio.1
- Maintained stable occupancy of c. 90%.
- Signed 51,000 sqm of leasing at rents 9% above expected rental value (ERV).
- Completed nine disposals totalling €543m of sales at average premium of 38% to last reported book value until mid August 2023.2
- Signed two further disposals which will close in H2 2023.
Financial guidance
- Recurring income (FFO I) for the full year 2023 is expected to be above €100m(€1.02 per share). The decline compared to the previous year (€125.3m) reflects in particular the sale of the
Romanian platform and other non-strategic assets, which substantially improve the portfolio and earnings quality of CA Immo going forward.
- On the basis of a solid operating business and in particular profitable sales of non-strategic properties, the current EBITDA expectation for the financial year 2023 is increased from > €200m to > €250m. This would represent a significant increase over the figure for 2022 (€149.5m).
Building on the right: Grasblau, Berlin 1 Adjusted for Romanian portfolio sale 2 Based on net prices
2
FINANCIALS
H1 2023 Results
Strong EBITDA Driven By Highly Profitable Sales Activities
1
2
3
4
5
6
Profit and Loss (€m)
H1 2023
H1 2022
+/(-)
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
+/(-)
Rental income
118.2
105.5
12.0%
56.4
52.2
8.2%
Net rental income
95.6
91.7
4.3%
49.2
48.7
0.9%
Other property development expenses
(0.8)
(1.1)
(32.3%)
(0.3)
(0.7)
(57.3%)
Property sales result 1
112.3
12.1
n.m.
89.9
4.0
n.m.
Income from services rendered
1.9
3.2
(41.4%)
1.0
1.6
(38.0%)
Indirect expenses
(24.5)
(22.9)
7.3%
(11.8)
(12.0)
(1.6%)
Other operating income
0.2
0.4
(56.0%)
0.0
0.4
(90.8%)
EBITDA
184.6
83.3
121.5%
128.1
42.1
n.m.
Depreciation and impairment/reversal
(3.2)
(3.7)
(12.4%)
(2.2)
(0.8)
n.m.
Result from revaluation
(146.6)
160.5
n.m.
(144.2)
61.1
n.m.
Result from joint ventures
3.1
26.6
(88.4%)
3.1
7.5
(58.8%)
EBIT
37.9
266.8
(85.8%)
(15.2)
109.9
n.m.
Financing costs
(26.2)
(25.6)
2.7%
(12.8)
(15.1)
(15.2%)
Result from derivatives
(4.3)
56.2
n.m.
2.4
26.1
(91.0%)
Result from financial investments
3.8
2.0
88.2%
3.2
1.8
80.8%
Other financial result
(1.8)
0.2
n.m.
(1.4)
0.2
n.m.
Financial result
(28.5)
32.8
n.m.
(8.6)
13.0
n.m.
Earnings before tax (EBT)
9.4
299.6
(96.9%)
(23.8)
123.0
n.m.
Income tax 2
4.2
(81.5)
n.m.
6.5
(38.5)
n.m.
Result from discontinuing operation
0.0
2.0
n.m.
0.0
(1.3)
n.m.
Consolidated net income
13.5
220.1
(93.8%)
(17.3)
83.1
n.m.
Note: 2022 restated - excl. Romania 1 Result from trading and construction works + Result from the sale of investment properties 2 Current income taxes + Deferred taxes
Key Metrics
- Rental Incomeup 12.0% at €118.2m and Net Rental Income up 4.3% to €95.6m due to project completions and higher rental income in standing assets (incl. indexations) despitenon-strategicproperty sales.
- Property Sales Result strongly up at €112.3m due to successful sales activity at significant premium to book value (sale of Langes Land residential land plot in Munich and Rennweg / Mechelgasse property in Vienna).
- EBITDA up 121.5% to €184.6m mainly because of higher property sales result and higher rental income.
- EBIT at €37.9m lower than previous year (€266.8m) due to negative revaluation result in H1 2023 (€-146.6m vs. €160.5m in H1 2022).
- Financial Result turned negative to €-28.5m. The H1 2022 financial result of €32.8m included a positive valuation effect of the company's interest rate derivatives.
- Consolidated Net Incomedown by 93.8% to €13.5m mainly due to negative revaluation result in H1 2023.
4
H1 2023 Results
Topline Growth Despite Ongoing Capital Rotation
H1
Q2
H1
Net Rental
Q2
Net Rental
Rental Income Bridge (€m)1
Rental
Rental
Income
Income
Income
Income
€118m
€56m
€96m
€49m
+12% yoy
+8% yoy
+4% yoy
+1% yoy
Key Drivers
- Sales activities overcompensatedby development completions and rental income increases for the standing asset portfolio (including indexations).
- Operating margin on letting activities (net rental income / rental income) decreased from 86.9% in 2022 to 80.9%.
- Higher expenses directly related to investment properties mainly attributable to ONE (leasing and other property-related fees) as well as higher vacancy costs.
Including
indexations
1 Adjusted for Romania disposal
5
