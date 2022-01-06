Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAI   AT0000641352

CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

(CAI)
CA Immobilien Anlagen : Hungarian Office Buildings Achieve Accessibility Certification

01/06/2022 | 03:08am EST
Vienna/Budapest, January 6, 2022. CA Immo's nine office buildings in Budapest have met the Access4You criteria: they are easily accessible for people with reduced mobility, wheelchair users and people with baby carriage, and have technical features that make it easier for them to move around the building.

In November 2021, nine CA Immo office buildings in Budapest obtained Access4You accessibility certification: Bartók House, Capital Square, City Gate Office Center, IP West, Millennium I, II, III and H and the Viziváros Office Center are designed to allow people with reduced mobility, wheelchair users or people with baby carriage to access and move around easily and safely.

Access4You analyses accessibility from the perspective of people with limited mobility, vision, hearing or cognitive impairment. "We still have work to do to make our buildings 100% accessible for all groups, but the auditors are helping us with their recommendations so that we can implement these specific improvements in a much more efficient and targeted way, moving up the rating system - which is our primary task as responsible owner and operator," said John McKie, Managing Director of CA Immo Hungary, on the certification.

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:07:04 UTC.


