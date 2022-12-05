CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo Concludes Further Lease Agreements for approx. 3,900 m² Office Building Grasblau

CA Immo Concludes Further Lease Agreements for approx. 3,900 m² Office Building Grasblau

Berlin, 05/12/2022 - CA Immo has concluded two long-term lease agreements for about 3,900 m² office space in the Berlin office building Grasblau. The tenants are a personnel services company with approx. 2,300 m² rental area and nexnet GmbH with a rental area of about 1,600 m². By concluding these lease agreements, over 76% of the building, comprising about 13,400 m², is now let. The overall investment made by CA Immo in the office building amounts to approximately €71 million. CBRE Berlin, BNP Real Estate and Angermann acted in an advisory capacity.

Sonja Bischoff, Head of CA Immo Berlin: "We are pleased to have gained two more tenants for Grasblau. For both tenants, the flexible and efficient space concept of the building as well as the consistently sustainable development of the building were both key in the decision to rent. Moreover, "green" lease agreements were signed with both tenants, in which, apart from the usual economic details, we also agreed on important subjects for conserving our natural resources and environment."

Back to the office: attractiveness and quality of office space is key

Both companies will implement highly attractive office concepts in Grasblau. Through the office concept, the companies aim to create ideal working conditions for the employees so that they enjoy coming to the office - and do so on a frequent basis. Consequently, the IT company nexnet will implement a multi-space office concept in Grasblau The employees are to be offered both classic working areas in the open space as well as attractive places to withdraw to. There will be rooms for meetings or creative teamwork and spaces for informal exchanges. The meeting point and core of the new office is to be a large kitchen with adjacent outdoor area.

The overall concept developed and implemented by CA Immo for Grasblau supports the efforts of the tenants to offer their employees an attractive workplace through a multitude of measures.

Tomorrow-proof: Consistent development as a Smart Commercial Building and high standards for sustainability and well-being

With the Grasblau building, CA Immo is consistently pursuing the digitalisation strategy of its high-end project developments such as the cube berlin, the Upbeat in Europacity, fully leased to DKB in 2021 or the ONE office and hotel tower in Frankfurt. Using sensor technology and smart meters, the Grasblau can also be operated much more efficiently and thus more sustainably than conventional buildings. For instance, tenants can have their own energy dashboard that lets them optimise their energy consumption in connection with a room utilisation analysis at any time. Smart commercial building technology also provides many services for tenants and their employees through a building app, or an app that the tenants themselves have installed. These services can include intelligent smartphone-based bookings of workplaces, offices and meeting rooms, for example.

Like the ONE in Frankfurt, which was developed by CA Immo and completed in 2022, the Grasblau is aiming to receive the WiredScore certificate for the best connectivity and the SmartScore certificate for the best digital user experience, each in the highest Platinum category.

CA Immo paid a great deal of attention to the project's energy concept, with an aim of operating Grasblau as efficiently as possible. By connecting it to the existing district heating network, purchasing solely renewable electricity, using state-of-the-art heating and cooling technology, recovering energy through heat exchangers and optimising building operations with digitalisation, the building will be kept well below the reference values for primary energy consumption in accordance with the Building Energy Act (GEG). The holistic sustainability strategy for the building is rounded off by things such as EV charging stations.

In light of the growing significance of holistic and sustainable development, as well as the well-being and health of office buildings' occupants, CA Immo intends to obtain sustainability certification for the Grasblau building from the German Sustainable Building Council (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges Bauen e. V. (DGNB), as well as certification in accordance with the WELL Core Standard in Gold.

Attractive architecture with efficient floor plans in a central location

The Grasblau building, designed by HPP Architekten, is being built in a prime location just a few minutes' walk from the urban centre of Potsdamer Platz, directly on the Landwehrkanal. And yet, despite this convenient city centre location, the building itself is tucked away in a quiet, park-like plot at the rear of the existing CA Immo building at Hallesches Ufer 74-76. Surrounded by large trees, the Grasblau building offers around 13,400 m² of flexible rental space over six storeys. The floor plan enables efficient office solutions for a wide variety of user needs, from single-room occupancy to combination solutions and open space. The architecture is distinguished by the high proportion of glass in its façade, a variety of projections and recesses, and a large number of balconies and terraces. Other special features and highlights, which are available to all the building's tenants for their shared use, include an approximately 240 m² rooftop terrace with a view over Berlin and an interior atrium connecting the floors with stairs.

Facts & Figures

Address: Schöneberger Straße 21A, 10963 Berlin (directly on the Landwehrkanal)

Type of building: office building

Building use: offices

Highlights: digitalised property, spacious balconies and a rooftop terrace for shared use

Gross floor space: approx. 13,600 m² above ground, approx. 15,700 m² above and below ground

Leasable area: approx. 13,400 m²

Leasable area per floor: approx. 2,000 m², divisible

Car parking spaces: 49

Certifications

Sustainability: aiming to achieve DGNB Gold certification

Well-being: aiming to achieve WELL Core Standard Gold certification

Digitalisation: aiming to archieve WiredScore Platin certification for the best connectivity

aiming to archieve SmartScore certification for the best digital user experience

Completion: 3rd quarter 2022

Images

Images of the project "Grasblau" building can be found in the image archive in the Press section at www.caimmo.com using the keyword "Grasblau" or downloaded from this link.