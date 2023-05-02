CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo Concludes Further Lease Agreements in Frankfurt's Office Tower ONE

CA Immo Concludes Further Lease Agreements in Frankfurt's Office Tower ONE

Frankfurt, 2 May 2023 -CA Immo has signed two further lease agreements for a total of around 2,200 m² of rental space in the ONE office and hotel tower in Frankfurt. The tenants are the Institutional Investment Group GmbH (2IG), one of the leading independent investor platforms for real asset funds and debt investments, (approx. 1,500 m²) and Rabobank (approx. 700 m²), one of the world's leading financial partners in the agricultural, food & energy sector. The approx. 190-meter-high ONE was festively opened in September 2022 and, with the conclusion of these leases, is approximately 80% let. Colliers International advised on the conclusion of the lease agreement with 2IG, CBRE on the conclusion of the lease agreement with Rabobank.

For both tenants, besides the central location, the campus concept of ONE was a decisive factor. Due to the mixed use of the building with several cafés, bars, a restaurant, a hotel and coworking, a wide range of services are available to the office tenants of ONE. The real estate experts at 2IG were convinced not only by the tenant mix - especially with various IT companies - but also by the efficient and at the same time flexible floor plans, which allow all of today's common office concepts and thus the optimal collaboration of 2IG's networked teams. In addition, ONE meets the high demands of 2IG and Rabobank in terms of sustainability and connectivity.

2IG is expected to relocate its headquarters from Hamburger Allee to the high-rise building centrally located at the interface between Frankfurt's banking district and Europaviertel in April 2024. Rabobank is expected to move its Frankfurt location from Solmsstrasse to ONE in July 2024.

As with all other office tenants of ONE, so-called "green leases" were also concluded with the new tenants. In these agreements, the contracting parties mutually commit to far-reaching measures to ensure the most sustainable, resource-conserving and environmentally friendly operation of both the building and the office space, as well as to the exchange of consumption data to optimize energy consumption and the respective sustainability reports.

In addition to office space, the 190-meter-tall, mixed-use high-rise also houses a 4-star-superior hotel under the nhow brand, a coworking offering under the Spaces brand, and attractive public uses such as the Skybar, which is unique for Frankfurt, and a café in the lobby. The ONE is already triple platinum certified and is thus considered a pioneer for ESG-compliant, sustainable and digitized office properties. ONE was the first high-rise in Central Europe to achieve Smart Score certification in the highest Platinum category. ONE has also achieved the WiredScore certificate in Platinum as well as the pre-certificate of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB), also in Platinum.

Info & facts on the ONE building

Address: Brüsseler Straße 1-3, 60327 Frankfurt

Building type: high-rise building

Types of use: office, hotel, conference, co-working, restaurant, café, bar

Height: approx. 190 metres (620 feet)

Floors: 49, incl. ground floor

Rental space: approx. 68,000 m²

Office rental space: includes approx. 45.000 m² of co-working spaces

Rental area per floor: depending on floor plan approx. 1,500-1,600 m², incl. ancillary areas

Hotel tenant: NH Hotel Group under the nhow brand

Hotel use: 1st -14th floors

Hotel rooms: 375

Co-working provider: spaces

Co-working rental space: floors 15 +16, 19-21. Approx. 7,000 m² with around 650 workstations

Parking spaces: 472

Bicycle parking spaces: 610

Certification:

- preliminary DGNB platinum certificate for sustainability

- platinum WiredScore certificate for best connectivity

- platinum SmartScore certificate for best digital user experience

Completion: June 2022

Images

Images of the ONE building can be found in the image archive in the Press section at www.caimmo.com using the keyword "ONE" or downloaded from this link.

About Institutional Investment Group

The Institutional Investment Group (2IG) is one of the leading independent investor platforms for real asset investments of institutional investors in Germany and Europe and administrates more than 50 billion euros of real assets in more than 25 countries worldwide. Its companies offer comprehensive structures, services and digital solutions for institutional fund and debt investments as well as their efficient administration and effective portfolio management.

About Rabobank

Founded in 1898 as a cooperative bank, the Dutch Rabobank Group has now been active in Frankfurt for 40 years. Today it is one of the world's leading financial partners in the agricultural, food and energy sectors and is an active driver of the energy transition. With branches in 38 countries, excellent ratings and based on its core capital, it is one of the safest and 50 largest financial institutions in the world.