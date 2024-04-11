Duesseldorf, 11.04.2024 - CA Immo has extended two lease agreements for a total of around 7,400 m² of office space in the Belmundo and LaVista office buildings in Duesseldorf. The tenants are Indeed Deutschland GmbH, a company in the personnel services sector, and the Dutch leasing and financing firm De Lage Landen Leasing GmbH. The buildings are almost fully let.



CA Immo completed the office buildings Belmundo with a rental area of around 10,400 m² and LaVista with a rental area of around 4,100 m² in 2014. The upper floors of the buildings contain high-quality office space, while the first-floor zones contain retail and restaurant space. The buildings also mark the urban center of the BelsenPark quarter.



BelsenPark is a CA Immo quarter development in Oberkassel, a popular district of Duesseldorf. In addition to office buildings, over 450 apartments have been built here. The district, which is a direct extension of the Luegallee shopping street and Belsenplatz, is defined by a large park that gives the area its name.



CBRE advised Indeed and Colliers International advised De Lage Landen on the conclusion of the contracts.



Images

Images of the Belmundo and LaVista buildings can be found in the image archive in the Press section at www.caimmo.com using the keyword "Belsenpark" or downloaded from this link.