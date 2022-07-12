CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo Signs Further Lease in Frankfurt's High-Rise Project ONE

CA Immo Signs Further Lease in Frankfurt's High-Rise Project ONE

11-year lease agreement with leading international tax consulting firm for approx. 4,900 sqm of rental space

The campus concept, digitalisation and sustainability of ONE were decisive factors for the lease agreement

The ONE office and hotel tower was developed as an ESG-compliant best-in-class building: Platinum preliminary certificate for sustainability, platinum certificate as fully digitalised smart building, platinum certificate for best, fail-safe connectivity

Frankfurt, 12 July 2022 - CA Immo has signed an 11-year lease with tax consultancy WTS for around 4,900 m² of rental space in Frankfurt's ONE high-rise project. The company is expected to move its Frankfurt headquarters to ONE in autumn 2023. The approximately 190-metre-high ONE is currently being built in a central location at the interface of Frankfurt's banking and European districts. With the signing of this lease, the ONE is already around 72% let before completion. Knight Frank acted as advisor to WTS and Colliers International acted as advisor to CA Immo.

Michael Horn, Head of Controlling and Real Estate Managementat WTS: "WTS is a prospering company and therefore we were looking for new office space in a central location in Frankfurt. We were immediately impressed by ONE's innovative overall concept and in particular the idea of a vertical campus with a wide range of facilities that benefit both us as a company and our employees. For us, an essential aspect of a lease is also the efficient and sustainable operation of the building and our rental space. We see ourselves as having a social responsibility in this respect, which is why we were particularly impressed by the sustainability of ONE and were very happy to agree a "green" lease with CA Immo."

Matthias Winkelhardt, Head of CA Immo Frankfurt: "With WTS, another top international company that was previously based in the traditional banking district has opted for ONE. The Europaviertel, in particular the location of ONE, at the intersection of the banking district and the trade fair, has establish itself as another preferred business location. Of course, the modern and flexible utilisation, space and service concept of the ONE also contributes to this. Moreover, our focus on ESG-compliant development and sustainable, resource-saving operation is also increasingly in demand, especially from large, internationally active companies."

The central urban city centre location and the "vertical" campus concept featuring a wide range of offers and services for tenants have consistently been decisive criteria in the conclusion of leases to date. Among the office tenants so far are the consulting firm Baker Tilly, the international game developer Cloud Imperium Games Ltd, the Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB), Krongaard GmbH, and co-working provider spaces. Many of these companies are relocating their headquarters from the classic Frankfurt banking district to the prosperous location of ONE.

WTS and CA Immo agree on far-reaching sustainability measures

Both WTS and all other office tenants of the ONE have also signed what are known as "green leases". This agreement stipulates that both contractual partners commit to far-reaching measures designed to ensure that both the building and the office space are operated in a manner that is as sustainable, resource friendly and environmentally friendly as possible. This includes arrangements regarding renewable energy (power/heating), creating incentives for taking public transport; using resource-saving and environmentally friendly materials when fitting out the leased area and more. Special focus is also placed on the on-going and transparent monitoring of energy demand through the use of smart meters. CA Immo analyses each tenant's individual energy consumption, prepares corresponding reports and consults with the tenants at least once a year on what measures they can take to optimise their energy footprint.

Mixed Use Synergy Concept for Office Tenants

What's special about ONE is that it conceptually integrates public and private uses: for the lower 14 floors, a long-term lease agreement has already been concluded with the NH Hotel Group, which is set to open a four-star superior hotel of the NH Hotel Group's lifestyle brand nhow, previously not represented in Frankfurt. A rental contract has also been agreed with Spaces for the co-working area, which will comprise around 7,000 m². Spaces at ONE will offer around 650 modernly equipped workstations and several meeting rooms on five floors. With a café, cocktail bar and lounge, the lobby will not only be open to office tenants, co-workers and hotel guests, but will also deliberately appeal to external users, turning it into an urban meeting point within the district. The wide range of uses offers other advantages to office tenants, too: for example, the hotel will have a conference centre they can use, reducing the need to make provision for conferences and meetings within their own premises. The hotel restaurant is also available to office tenants. The highlight and crowning glory is the Skybar - open to the public at a height of 185 metres. The stylish bar has a circular terrace, offering a panoramic view of the skyline all the way to the Taunus mountains - the only one of its kind in Frankfurt.

ONE: A Role Model for Digitally Optimised Energy and Resource Management and a Pioneer in Connectivity and Digital Infrastructure

In view of the digitalisation of work processes and the globalisation of business, fast and fail-safe internet access is also extremely important for a company's economic success. This is why ONE has paid great attention to providing the best technical communication equipment. ONE was the first office building and high-rise in Germany to be given a WiredScore Platinum certification, meaning that it's also a pioneer in connectivity and digital infrastructure.

As with all current CA Immo project developments, ONE is being developed on the basis of a holistic, future proof concept, in keeping with the company-wide ESG strategy. At ONE, sustainability and ecology were given top priority right at the start of the planning phase. This has had a positive effect in terms of a resource-efficient construction process for the building class and for energy-efficient building operation, meaning that the annual primary energy requirement is 37% below the legal standard. This is why ONE was pre-certified as Platinum by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB).

The digitalisation of buildings can play a significant role in achieving sustainability goals for both tenants and landlords. With innovative technologies and a fully integrated digitalisation concept, ONE ensures maximum operational efficiency and future-proofing, coupled with a smart occupant experience at the cutting edge of technology. WiredScore has made the ONE office and hotel tower in Frankfurt am Main the first high-rise building in Germany and Central Europe to receive the SmartScore certificate, awarding it the highest classification - Platinum.

Info & facts on the ONE building

Address: Brüsseler Straße 1-3, 60327 Frankfurt

Building type: high-rise building

Types of use: office, hotel, conference, co-working, restaurant, café, bar

Height: approx. 190 metres (620 feet)

Floors: 49, incl. ground floor

Rental space: approx. 68,000 m²

Office rental space: includes approx. 45.000 m² of co-working spaces

Rental area per floor: depending on floor plan approx. 1,500-1,600 m², incl. ancillary areas

Hotel tenant: NH Hotel Group under the nhow brand

Hotel use: 1st -14th floors

Hotel rooms: 375

Co-working provider: spaces

Co-working rental space: floors 15 +16, 19-21. Approx. 7,000 m² with around 650 workstations

Parking spaces: 472

Bicycle parking spaces: 610

Certifications:

- preliminary DGNB platinum certificate for sustainability

- platinum WiredScore certificate for best connectivity

- platinum SmartScore certificate for best digital user experience

Planned completion: July 2022

