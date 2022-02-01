Log in
    CAI   AT0000641352

CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

(CAI)
CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo acquires office property in Düsseldorf's city centre

02/01/2022
  • Modern office building comprising 10,400 m² of rental space in new-build quality
  • Prime location in Düsseldorf's city centre
  • Long-term rental income secured by lease to leading German Fin-Tech-company
  • Attractive contribution to recurring rental income as of 1 February 2022

Frankfurt, 01 February 2022- CA Immo has acquired an office building comprising 10,400 m² of rental space at Kasernenstrasse 67, perfectly situated in Düsseldorf's city centre. The architecturally sophisticated office building was comprehensively refurbished and has been leased as the headquarter of a leading German Fin-Tech company on a long-term basis. The seller of the property is a fund managed by Blue Colibri Capital SARL in Luxembourg.

The property Kasernenstrasse 67 with its attractive amenities in Düsseldorf's prestigious and coveted city centre represents an excellent addition to CA Immo's high-quality portfolio. As part of its comprehensive refurbishment carried out in 2019/2020, the building was upgraded to state-of-the-art for office working environments. Since then, the building serves as the corporate headquarters for one of Germany's leading Fin Tech companies.

Keegan Viscius, Chief Investment Officer CA Immo: "We are delighted to acquire Kasernenstrasse 67, a high quality modern class "A" office property in a prime location of Düsseldorf's most important submarket. Düsseldorf is a core market for CA Immo, and this investment increases our current exposure to a market where we see positive office fundamentals and an attractive macro environment. The investment in this building further concentrates our portfolio around class "A" assets in prime locations, buildings with low energy intensity and limited carbon footprint."

Christof Altendorfer, Managing Director and Head of Investment Management for CA Immo Germany: "The acquisition of the office building, which will generate an attractive day 1 contribution to our recurring rental income, is an outstanding example of the successful implementation of our capital rotation programme. In parallel with the profitable divestment of strategically non-relevant properties, we are reinvesting the sales revenue into high-quality standing properties or refurbishment and development projects. This purchase expands our existing Düsseldorf office exposure, the Belmundo and LaVista buildings, and strengthens our presence in the heart of Düsseldorf."

Kasernenstraße 67 office building fact sheet

Address Düsseldorf, city centre, Kasernenstrasse 67, 40213 Düsseldorf
Rental space

10,400 m² including storage and ancillary spaces

Plot size approx. 2,550 m²
Primary use offices
Number of car parking spaces 148

Images of the Kasernenstrasse can be found in the image archive in the Press section at www.caimmo.com with the keyword "Kasernenstrasse" or downloaded via this link.

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
