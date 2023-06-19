CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo and Mainzer Stadtwerke Sell Property in Zollhafen Mainz

CA Immo and Mainzer Stadtwerke Sell Property in Zollhafen Mainz

Frankfurt/Mainz, 19.06.2023 - CA Immo and its joint venture partner Mainzer Stadtwerke AG have sold the "Rheinwiesen III" residential plot. The sale of the approximately 3,500 square metre large site was made to a joint venture of BWL Wohnbaugesellschaft and Mainzer Volksbank eG. The property has building rights for around 8,000 square metres of floor space. The sale was concluded at a significant premium to the current book value. BNP Paribas Real Estate acted as advisor to CA Immo and Stadtwerke Mainz AG.

Christof Altendorfer, Managing Director and Head of Investment Management at CA Immo Germany: "Despite the current challenging market environment, the successful sale of the Rheinwiesen III property once again underlines the attractiveness and resilience of our "Zollhafen Mainz" quarter development for local, regional and national developers. The sale of this residential property with building rights is in line with our consistent, strategic focus on the realisation and maintenance of high-quality office properties."