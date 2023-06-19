Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAI   AT0000641352

CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

(CAI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:39:36 2023-06-19 am EDT
26.03 EUR   -0.29%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo and Mainzer Stadtwerke Sell Property in Zollhafen Mainz

06/19/2023 | 02:28am EDT
Press | 06/19/2023 | 08:30

CA Immo and Mainzer Stadtwerke Sell Property in Zollhafen Mainz

Frankfurt/Mainz, 19.06.2023 - CA Immo and its joint venture partner Mainzer Stadtwerke AG have sold the "Rheinwiesen III" residential plot. The sale of the approximately 3,500 square metre large site was made to a joint venture of BWL Wohnbaugesellschaft and Mainzer Volksbank eG. The property has building rights for around 8,000 square metres of floor space. The sale was concluded at a significant premium to the current book value. BNP Paribas Real Estate acted as advisor to CA Immo and Stadtwerke Mainz AG.

Christof Altendorfer, Managing Director and Head of Investment Management at CA Immo Germany: "Despite the current challenging market environment, the successful sale of the Rheinwiesen III property once again underlines the attractiveness and resilience of our "Zollhafen Mainz" quarter development for local, regional and national developers. The sale of this residential property with building rights is in line with our consistent, strategic focus on the realisation and maintenance of high-quality office properties."

Attachments

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 06:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 237 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2023 80,4 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
Net Debt 2023 2 183 M 2 384 M 2 384 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,2x
Yield 2023 3,83%
Capitalization 2 577 M 2 815 M 2 815 M
EV / Sales 2023 20,1x
EV / Sales 2024 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,10 €
Average target price 31,10 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keegan Viscius Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Schillhofer Chief Financial Officer, Head-Accounting & Taxes
Torsten Hollstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jeffrey Gordon Dishner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sarah Broughton Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-7.94%2 815
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-20.36%2 646
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-13.15%2 449
ENTRA ASA-5.77%1 718
HEIWA REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.3.82%961
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-22.39%935
