CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

(CAI)
CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo lays the foundation stone for a new office building in Berlin

10/07/2020

Berlin, 07.10.2020 - CA Immo has today laid the foundation stone for a new office building in Berlin's Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district. Totalling some 13,350 m² of rental space, the 'Grasblau' building is being built at the back of the plot situated at Hallesches Ufer 74-76, right by Berlin's Landwehr Canal. Completion of the building is planned for the third quarter of 2022. CA Immo's investment volume runs to some 71.2 million Euros.

Sonja Bischoff, head of CA Immo's regional office in Berlin, emphasises the special character of the building: 'The future Grasblau office building will be like a 'green gem'. It benefits from a central location in the fashionable Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district, while also being surrounded by green space - in an almost parklike setting.' According to Bischoff, in the last few years this extension of Potsdamer Platz has become a popular location for businesses. 'Our portfolio already features three fully leased buildings situated in this area. The most recent - 'Am Karlsbad 11' - was only acquired in April of this year, and we have recently concluded a substantial lease agreement in this building.'

Designed by HPP Architekten, the Grasblau building offers some 13,350 m² of rental space across six floors, the layout of which allows for a flexible and efficient use of the space. Among other things, the architecture is defined by large, openable floor-to-ceiling windows as well as numerous spacious balconies. A roof terrace measuring around 230 m² will likewise be available to all of the building's tenants for shared use. The structure of the space has been conceived in such a way as to allow the realisation of both small and large-scale rental units across the approximately 2,000 m² office floors.

Inside Grasblau, CA Immo plans to implement some of the digitisation elements already present in the office building Cube Berlin, focussing on the potential for optimising day-to-day working routines. Cube Berlin, situated by Berlin's central railway station and completed in February 2020, is CA Immo's realisation of a forward-thinking, high-profile, fully digitised smart commercial building.

The office building boasts excellent links to the city's transport networks. Key public transport hubs such as the suburban, underground and regional train station at Potsdamer Platz, the suburban train stop 'Anhalter Bahnhof', and the underground stations 'Gleisdreieck' and 'Mendelssohn-Bartholdy-Park' are all within a few minutes' walk of the building. Cyclists benefit from a well-developed bike path network around the Landwehr Canal. In addition, the building has 50 car parking spaces alongside many indoor bicycle parking spaces, e-charging points and shower facilities for all tenants.

Like all CA Immo project developments, Grasblau is being developed as a green building. Among other things, the focus here is on a sustainable, efficient energy concept and the use of environmentally friendly materials. At the very minimum, CA Immo is striving to achieve 'Gold' certification for the building from the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB).

Facts & figures for the Grasblau office building

Location Rear property at Hallesches Ufer 74-76, 10963 Berlin (directly by the Landwehr Canal)
Building type Office building
Building use Offices
Gross floor space Approx. 13,600 m² above ground, approx. 15,700 m² above and be-low ground.
Rental space Approx. 13,350 m²
Rental space per floor Approx. 2000 m², divisible
Car parking spaces 49
Planned completion Third quarter of 2022

Images
Images of 'Grasblau' can be found in the image archive in the Press section at www.caimmo.com using the keyword 'Grasblau' or downloaded at this link.

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 09:54:09 UTC
