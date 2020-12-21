CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo rents out 3,500 SQM in Munich office project development NEO

Munich, 21 December 2020 - CA Immo has concluded a long-term rental agreement with the Bundesanstalt für Immobilienaufgaben (BImA) for approximately 3,500 sqm of rental space in NEO, a high-rise office and hotel building in Munich. Following the conclusion of this lease, NEO is now 64% let. CA Immo's investment volume amounts to 68.1 million euros.



BImA has rented the space for the Zentrale Stelle für Informationstechnik im Sicherheitsbereich (ZITiS). ZITiS is a service provider and consultant for security agencies in Germany. ZITiS plans to move approximately 70 employees into its new offices in NEO in the second quarter of 2021.

Norbert Stangelmayer, Head of CA Immo in Munich: 'ZITiS is the ideal tenant for NEO. The avant-garde building targets highly innovative, forward-looking companies who want to offer their employees more than just a desk as a workplace. In addition to exceptional architecture and high-quality space, NEO also offers a high quality of life in the Baumkirchen Mitte quarter.'

Carsten Bachmann, Head of Commercial Asset Management at CA Immo Deutschland, adds: 'The rental agreement was successfully concluded at a high rent level for the area, which shows that companies recognise not only the building's high-quality construction and architecture, but also NEO's excellent links to public transport, private vehicle access and the network of cycle paths. The building is situated in the east of Munich, a location that has become increasingly popular with companies in recent years, as is demonstrated by the developments in the neighbouring Ostbahnhof station and the Werksviertel.'

The architects of UNStudio (Amsterdam) designed the NEO building complex as the distinctive and highly visible urban prelude of the new Baumkirchen Mitte quarter, located right by the Berg am Laim S-Bahn station. The organic shape of NEO's architecture is striking, with curves making for unusual yet efficient floor plans.

The NEO building ensemble consists of a six-storey base building with 50 high-quality apartments (NEO Living) and an office and hotel tower standing at around 60 metres high. In line with its strategic focus on high-quality commercial buildings, CA Immo successfully sold NEO Living to BMO Real Estate Partners Deutschland back in October 2020. CA Immo has concluded a lease agreement with Tristar for the first six floors of the tower. The company will operate a hotel of the Hampton by Hilton brand with 143 rooms. On the upper floors of the tower, NEO offers modern office space amounting to around 8,900 sqm of rental space.



Facts and figures on the NEO office and hotel tower

Location/Adress: Hermann-Weinhauser-Straße 73, 81673 Munich, Germany Architect UNStudio (Amsterdam) Uses: Office, Hotel Building type: 15 full storeys and a stepped storey, as well as two rooftop terraces (6th floor and 15th floor), two basement storeys Rental space: Approx. 13,900 sqm (around 8,900 sqm of office space and around 5,000 sqm of hotel space) Car parkung spaces: 76, of which 20 are equipped with electric vehicle charging stations Bicycle locking spaces: 42, of which 28 are located in an indoor bicycle loft in the ground floor lobby, while the rest are in an outdoor area by the main entrance

