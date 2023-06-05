Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAI   AT0000641352

CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

(CAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:19:19 2023-06-05 am EDT
25.95 EUR   -2.08%
03:11aCa Immobilien Anlagen : Immo sells Belgrade Office Park
PU
05/30Ca Immobilien Anlagen : Results as at 31 March 2023
PU
05/24CA Immobilien Anlagen AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo sells Belgrade Office Park

06/05/2023 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press | 06/05/2023 | 08:25

CA Immo sells Belgrade Office Park
  • Sale of a 27,200 m², two-building office complex in Belgrade
  • Continuation of the strategic capital rotation program to focus the investment portfolio on high-quality, modern office properties in the core markets

Vienna, 5 June 2023. CA Immo has successfully signed and closed the sale of the Serbian office complex Belgrade Office Park to a domestic investor. With two buildings and an underground car park, the complex comprises approx. 27,200 sqm of total lettable space. The building, which is located close to the city center, was 97% let as of April 30, 2023, with annualized gross rental income of around €4.4m.

Keegan Viscius, CIO of CA Immo: "With this sale, we are reducing our exposure to the non-core market of Belgrade and rotating our portfolio exposure to high-quality, modern office properties in our core markets."

CA Immo pursues a dynamic and value-accretive investment and divestment approach, concentrating its activities on high-quality office assets in the key gateway cities with high growth perspectives and resilience. Overriding targets of the portfolio strategy are to increase portfolio quality to ensure long-term competitiveness and to expand the core markets of Germany and Austria to more than 80% of the total portfolio in the medium term.

CBRE acted as exclusive financial and real estate advisor, CMS as legal advisor to CA Immo in this sale process.

As of March 31, 2023, CA Immo's Serbian portfolio consisted of two office buildings in Belgrade - Sava Business Center and Belgrade Office Park (BOP) - with a total lettable area of around 50,000 sqm. Belgrade Office Park has a BREEAM sustainability certification, Sava Business Center is certified according to LEED standard.

About CA Immo
CA Immo is an investor, manager and developer specialising in large, modern office properties in the metropolitan cities of Germany, Austria and CEE. The company covers a deep value chain in the commercial property sector and has a high level of in-house construction expertise. Founded in 1987, CA Immo is listed on the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange and has property assets of around €5.8 bn in Germany (67%), Austria (6%) and CEE (27%).

Attachments

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 07:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
03:11aCa Immobilien Anlagen : Immo sells Belgrade Office Park
PU
05/30Ca Immobilien Anlagen : Results as at 31 March 2023
PU
05/24CA Immobilien Anlagen AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/24Ca Immobilien Anlagen : Immo starts into 2023 with good operating figures
PU
05/23Ca Immobilien Anlagen : Immo Lets Well, Green and on a Long-Term Basis in Munich
PU
05/09CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04Ca Immobilien Anlagen Ag Approves to Distribute A Dividend for 2022, Payable on May 12,..
CI
05/04Transcript : CA Immobilien Anlagen AG - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/04CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG : Shareholders meeting voting results
CO
05/04CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG : Dividends
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 231 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2023 80,4 M 86,3 M 86,3 M
Net Debt 2023 2 276 M 2 442 M 2 442 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,7x
Yield 2023 3,77%
Capitalization 2 616 M 2 807 M 2 807 M
EV / Sales 2023 21,2x
EV / Sales 2024 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,50 €
Average target price 31,10 €
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Schillhofer Chief Financial Officer, Head-Accounting & Taxes
Torsten Hollstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Keegan Viscius Chief Investment Officer
Jeffrey Gordon Dishner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sarah Broughton Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-6.53%2 807
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-19.37%2 673
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-8.36%2 551
ENTRA ASA-3.40%1 689
HEIWA REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.2.86%966
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-18.66%945
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer