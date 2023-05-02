Advanced search
CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo sells Vizivaros Office Center in Budapest

05/02/2023 | 11:03am EDT
CA Immo sells Vizivaros Office Center in Budapest
  • Sale of a 14,200 sqm office building in Budapest
  • Continuation of the strategic capital rotation programme to focus the investment portfolio on high-quality, modern office properties in core markets

Vienna, May 3rd, 2023. CA Immo has successfully signed and closed the sale of the Vizivaros Office Center in Budapest. The building is located in the "Central Buda" office submarket in western part of Budapest, comprises around 14,200 sqm of total lettable space and was 96% let with annualized gross rental income of around €2.5 m as at 31 December 2022. The buyer is the FLE SICAV FIS real estate fund managed by FLE GmbH.

Keegan Viscius, CIO of CA Immo: "This successful sale in Budapest is another step in our capital rotation programme where we seek to divest assets with no strategic fit in our long-term portfolio while improving our portfolio and cash flow quality."

CA Immo pursues a dynamic and value-accretive investment and divestment approach, concentrating its activities on high-quality office assets in the key gateway cities with high growth perspectives and resilience. Overriding targets of the portfolio strategy are to increase portfolio quality to ensure long-term competitiveness and to expand the core markets of Germany and Austria to more than 80% of the total portfolio in the medium term.

CBRE Hungary acted as exclusive financial and real estate advisor in the sale process, Cerha Hempel Hungary as legal advisor to CA Immo.

As of 31 December 2022, CA Immo's Hungarian portfolio consisted of nine office buildings in Budapest with a total lettable area of around 194,000 sqm and a book value of around €460 m. All Hungarian buildings have BREEAM sustainability certification.

About CA Immo
CA Immo is an investor, manager and developer specialising in large, modern office properties in the metropolitan cities of Germany, Austria and CEE. The company covers a deep value chain in the commercial property sector and has a high level of in-house construction expertise. Founded in 1987, CA Immo is listed on the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange and has property assets of around €5.9 bn in Germany (66%), Austria (8%) and CEE (26%).

FLE GmbH is based in Vienna and part of the French LFPI group. LFPI is an independent international multi asset manager with approximately €25bn of assets under management. The real estate funds managed by LFPI are owners of commercial real properties with an estimated net value of approximately €3.5bn. FLE GmbH is LFPI's regional asset manager for real estate investments into DACH and CEE.

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
