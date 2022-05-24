Log in
    CAI   AT0000641352

CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

(CAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/24 12:34:14 pm EDT
29.30 EUR   -0.51%
CA Immobilien Anlagen : Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2022

05/24/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
CA IMMO

URBAN

BENCHMARKS.

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES1)

INCOME STATEMENT

1.1.-31.03.2022

1.1.-31.03.2021

Change

Rental income

€ m

62.2

63.6

-2%

Net rental income

€ m

48.6

50.5

-4%

EBITDA

€ m

46.5

43.8

6%

Operating result (EBIT)

€ m

161.0

110.8

45%

Net result before taxes (EBT)

€ m

180.8

68.7

163%

Consolidated net income

€ m

136.9

41.4

231%

Operating cashflow

€ m

47.9

51.1

-6%

Capital expenditure

€ m

152.3

54.2

181%

FFO I (excl. trading and pre taxes)

€ m

29.2

31.4

-7%

FFO II (incl. trading and after taxes)

€ m

22.9

30.0

-24%

BALANCE SHEET

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

Change

Total assets

€ m

7,263.3

7,114.4

2%

Shareholders' equity

€ m

3,436.3

3,291.0

4%

Long and short term interest-bearing liabilities

€ m

2,802.8

2,583.9

8%

Net debt

€ m

2,232.5

1,946.2

15%

Gearing (gross)

%

81.6

78.5

305 bp

Gearing (net)

%

65.0

59.1

583 bp

Equity ratio

%

47.3

46.3

105 bp

Gross LTV

%

43.6

41.3

231 bp

Net LTV

%

34.7

31.1

363 bp

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

Change

Total usable space

sqm

1,465,895

1,490,282

-2%

Book value of properties

€ m

6,425.0

6,254.2

3%

Gross yield investment properties

%

4.62)

4.63)

6 bp

Occupancy rate

%

89.82)

88.93)

86 bp

  1. Key figures include all fully consolidated properties. i.e. all properties wholly owned by CA Immo
  2. Excl. the recently completed office buildings ZigZag (Mainz) and Mississippi House und Missouri Park (Prague), which have been added to the portfolio and are still in the stabilisation phase
  3. Excl. the office buildings completed in 2021, ZigZag (Mainz) and Mississippi House und Missouri Park (Prague) which have been added to the portfolio and have been still in the stabilisation phase as at 31.12.2021.

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES PER SHARE

1.1.-31.03.2022

1.1.-31.03.2021

Change

Rental income per share

0.62

0.68

-10%

Net rental income per share

0.48

0.54

-11%

Earnings per share

1.36

0.45

205%

FFO I per share

0.29

0.34

-14%

FFO II per share

0.23

0.32

-29%

Operative cashflow per share

0.48

0.55

-13%

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

Change

IFRS NAV per share

34.12

32.68

4%

Premium/discount to IFRS NAV per share

%

-17.78

0.99

-1,878 bp

EPRA FIGURES

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

Change

EPRA NRV

€ m

4,589.9

4,450.5

3%

EPRA NRV per share

45.57

44.19

3%

EPRA NTA

€ m

4,180.3

4,033.9

4%

EPRA NTA per share

41.51

40.05

4%

EPRA NDV

€ m

3,598.3

3,393.8

6%

EPRA NDV per share

35.73

33.70

6%

MARKET FIGURES

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

Change

Market capitalisation (key date)

€ m

2,987.2

3,514.4

-15%

Market capitalisation (annual average)

€ m

3,297.6

3,773.1

-13%

Closing price

28.05

33.00

-15%

Highest price

34.40

39.55

-13%

Lowest price

26.50

30.80

-14%

Average price per share

30.96

36.30

-15%

SHARES

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

Change

Number of shares

pcs.

106,496,426

106,496,426

0%

Treasury shares

pcs.

5,780,037

5,780,037

0%

Number of shares outstanding

pcs.

100,716,389

100,716,389

0%

Average number of shares

pcs.

106,496,426

103,942,290

2%

Average treasury shares

pcs.

5,780,037

5,780,037

0%

Average number of shares outstanding

pcs.

100,716,389

98,162,253

3%

ISIN: AT0000641352 / REUTERS: CAIV.VI / BLOOMBERG: CAI:AV

FOREWORD BY THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

FOREWORD BY THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Andreas Schillhofer (CFO), Silvia Schmitten-Walgenbach (CEO), Keegan Viscius (CIO), (left to right)

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

While the pandemic receded more and more into the background, the past months have been increasingly overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and the manifold effects on the global economy. Issues such as rising inflation and interest rate reversals, general price increases and bottlenecks in global supply chains have contributed to dampening the sentiment in the economy and on the financial markets and pushing all economic forecasts downward.

We are intensively observing all these changing conditions with the aim of safeguarding the resilience and future viability of our business model and - where necessary -refining our strategic approach. At the same time, we continued to focus our portfolio on Class A office buildings and further developed the German project pipe- line.

The results for the 1st quarter follow on seamlessly from the previous quarters: We are able to present a continued stable operating track record, characterized above all by profitable sales of non-strategic properties and good progress in the implementation of the development pipeline.

Overview of results for the first three months of 20221)

  • Rental income decreased slightly by 2.1%, mainly due to portfolio disposals
  • Operating result (EBITDA) rose by 6.2% thanks to strong sales result and lower indirect expenses
  1. All key figures as at 31. March 2022, all changes in % relate to prior-year quarter (1st quarter 2021)
  • High revaluation result of €98.3 m generated mainly by ongoing development of German development projects under construction and land reserves
  • Net profit more than tripled to € 136.9 m
  • FFO I (recurrent net income) 6.9% below prior-year
    figure
    EPRA NTA per share increased by 3.6% to €41.5.
    Increase in portfolio quality through capital rotation

In the 1st quarter of 2022, we profitably sold two hotels in Germany, an older office building in Budapest and plots in the Mainzer Zollhafen district development (joint venture). On the investment side, we were able to acquire the high-quality office building "Kasernenstrasse 67" with around 10,400 sqm in a prime inner city location at the beginning of the year to strengthen our fourth German core market Düsseldorf. The value of total property assets increased further from €6.3 bn to €6.4 bn, thanks in part to the positive revaluation result. Around 60% of the portfolio is attributable to Germany, the largest single market.

Share buyback program

At the beginning of May, on the basis of the authorization granted by the 34th Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2021, we decided to implement a further share buyback program. The volume amounts to up to one million shares (corresponding to around 1% of the current share capital of the Company). The buyback program

2

FOREWORD BY THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

started on May 9, 2022 and will end on November 9,

2022 at the latest. CA Immo currently holds around 5.8 m treasury shares.

Outlook

Value creation through the development of land and Class A buildings will continue to be a key success factor for our business model. Of our four projects currently under construction with a total investment volume of around €1 bn and an average pre-letting rate of around 80%, two office buildings will be completed in 2022: The ONE high-rise project in Frankfurt and the Grasblau office building near Potsdamer Platz in Berlin. After completion, both buildings will be transferred to our portfolio and will

contribute positively to portfolio quality and rental in- come.

In addition, the successful sale of non-strategic real estate as part of the strategic capital rotation program should again lead to a strong EBITDA-generating sales result and a corresponding inflow of liquidity.

Due to the Ukraine crisis and other changing conditions mentioned at the beginning, a forecast at the present time is subject to a high degree of uncertainty. We plan to specify the annual financial targets for fiscal 2022 in the course of the year.

Vienna, 24. May 2022

The Management Board

Silvia Schmitten-Walgenbach

Dr. Andreas Schillhofer

Keegan Viscius

(Chief Executive Officer)

(Chief Financial Officer)

(Chief Investment Officer)

3

