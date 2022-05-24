CA Immobilien Anlagen : Interim Financial Report as at 31 March 2022

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

While the pandemic receded more and more into the background, the past months have been increasingly overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and the manifold effects on the global economy. Issues such as rising inflation and interest rate reversals, general price increases and bottlenecks in global supply chains have contributed to dampening the sentiment in the economy and on the financial markets and pushing all economic forecasts downward.

We are intensively observing all these changing conditions with the aim of safeguarding the resilience and future viability of our business model and - where necessary -refining our strategic approach. At the same time, we continued to focus our portfolio on Class A office buildings and further developed the German project pipe- line.

The results for the 1st quarter follow on seamlessly from the previous quarters: We are able to present a continued stable operating track record, characterized above all by profitable sales of non-strategic properties and good progress in the implementation of the development pipeline.

Overview of results for the first three months of 20221)

Rental income decreased slightly by 2.1%, mainly due to portfolio disposals

Operating result (EBITDA) rose by 6.2% thanks to strong sales result and lower indirect expenses