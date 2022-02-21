Log in
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

CA Immobilien Anlagen : Postępu 14 office building in Warsaw has a new tenant

02/21/2022 | 03:11am EST
  • CA Immo has signed a lease agreement for around 700 sqm of office space in Postępu 14 in Warsaw with Packeta Poland
  • Packeta Poland will move in as early as March 2022; the lease agreement was signed for 5 years

Warsaw/Vienna. CA Immo has signed another lease agreement in the Warsaw office building Postępu 14. Packeta Poland has become a new tenant of the building, leasing 702 sqm of modern workspace on the first floor. The occupancy rate of Postępu 14, one of the most modern office buildings in the Mokotów district, offering nearly 34,500 sqm of commercial space, is 96 %.

Packeta is a global digital platform for e-commerce founded in 2010 in the Czech Republic by Simona Kijonková under the name Zásilkovna. Within a decade, the company evolved into a holding company operating under the name Packeta Group, involving 14 entities. Packeta now operates in six countries and offers deliveries to 34 countries. It has over 9,000 of its own pick-up points, 92,000 partner points, and cooperates with over 32,000 online stores. In 2021, the company delivered more than 73 million shipments. In Poland, Packeta Group has warehouses in Cieszyn and Warsaw, and is planning to open new facilities in Poznań and Kraków in the near future. As part of its growth strategy on the Polish market, the company has also decided to establish a branch office in Warsaw. As early as March 2022, Packeta will start leasing 702 sqm of space on the first floor of Postępu 14. The lease agreement was signed for five years.

"I'm happy that we have entered 2022 with such energy and already established a cooperation with a new business partner, the rapidly growing platform Packeta Poland," said Dawid Wątorski, Senior Leasing Manager at CA Immo Poland. "It is a great honour that our office building Postępu 14 was chosen for its Polish headquarters. I have no doubt that the trust of this global brand proves the quality of Postępu 14. I believe that the space, the convenient location in the very heart of the Mokotów business district, and access to a diverse range of services in the nearby area will allow Packeta to expand its operations in line with its strategy. Our facility provides excellent conditions for business development for both local and international companies."

Justyna Andreas, Managing Director at Packeta Poland, commented: "Packeta is growing very quickly on the Polish market. We are still acquiring new business partners, expanding our cooperation with existing ones, and increasing the number of customers in the e-commerce sector. The ever-growing domestic e-commerce market is becoming increasingly saturated, so e-stores are looking to expand abroad, and Packeta supports them in these efforts. On that account, following the market growth, our company has grown fourfold in the past year, and consequently we are increasing both the scale of our operations and our hiring. Therefore, changing offices and leasing more space is a natural consequence of our growth. The office at Postępu 14 meets all our expectations."

Postępu 14 was completed in 2015 and is one of the most modern office buildings in the business part of Mokotów, offering almost 34,500 sqm of space for lease and 775 underground parking spaces. The building stands apart for its environment-friendly solutions, confirmed by a BREEAM Final certificate at the Excellent level, including wind power supply, complete cycling infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, energy-efficient lifts and lighting, as well as the use of rainwater to irrigate the greenery and cool the air conditioning. The 10-storey office building, built on an H-shaped plan, also features a very large typical floor area of 4,300 sqm. In addition to friendly and efficient workspaces, the building offers a restaurant, café, canteen, grocery store, print shop and a drugstore.

The Postępu 14 building, with its exposure at the intersection of Marynarska and Postępu streets, provides convenient access to numerous bus and tram connections, and is only 6 minutes from Warsaw Chopin Airport and 15 minutes from the centre of Warsaw. A station for the SKM and KM commuter rail networks is also located nearby. In the vicinity of the facility there are numerous service premises, medical clinics, leisure centres, and hotels. Additionally, Galeria Mokotów, located nearby, offers a wide range of shops, cafés and restaurants.

Apart from Packeta Poland, the building's tenants include companies such as AstraZeneca Pharma Poland, Samsung, Ekoenergetyka, and Ikano Bank.

You can download pictures of Postepu 14 by following this link.

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
