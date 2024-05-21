Q1 2024 Results
Solid Business Profile & Stable Operational Performance
Q1 2024 Key Highlights
- Increased annualized rental income by 4% yoy.
- Like-for-likeoccupancy of c. 89% with a simultaneous average increase in rent levels for new contracts.
- Sale of omniCon completed (incl. transfer of 78 FTE, representing approx. 25% of CA Immo workforce as at 31.12.2023).
- Closed around €32m of sales at premium to book value in difficult market environment.
- Maintained stable balance sheet and good liquidity position.
Stable Income Producing Portfolio
- Total leasing of c. 36,400 sqm of new and extended existing leases in line with historical leasing volume.
- Signed rents were around 5% above the expected rental value (ERV). 28 leases representing 23% of current vacancy were signed with future start dates.
- Like-for-likein place GRI (annualized) increase by 6.3%.
- Signed weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) to break of 4.5 years showing no change in tenant commitment to signing long office leases.
Active Capital Rotation
- Sale of an investment building in Vienna and two German plots with a total value of around €32m at a premium to book value. All properties sold were non-core in terms of asset class, location, building quality, age, or value creation potential.
- In Q2, the sale of two land plots in Germany, which are earmarked for residential development, were also signed well above book value.
Strong Financial Position
- Our stable balance sheet is an important anchor of our business activities. Robust liquidity, a solid equity ratio of 45.3%, and a well-balanced debt maturity profile provide stability even in this uncertain market situation.
Q1 2024 Results
P&L Overview
Profit and Loss (€m)
Q1 '24
Q1 '23
+/(-)
Rental Income Bridge (€m)1
Rental income
64.0
61.7
3.7%
Net rental income
48.2
46.4
3.8%
Other property development expenses
(0.3)
(0.5)
(30.7%)
Property sales result 1
(0.3)
22.3
n.m.
Income from services rendered
0.7
0.9
(16.1%)
Indirect expenses
(11.2)
(12.8)
(11.8%)
Other operating income
0.0
0.1
(84.6%)
EBITDA
37.0
56.5
(34.5%)
Depreciation and impairment/reversal
(0.8)
(1.0)
(19.9%)
Result from revaluation
(8.2)
(2.4)
245.2%
Result from joint ventures
1.8
(0.0)
n.m.
EBIT
29.8
53.1
(43.9%)
Financing costs
(14.0)
(13.4)
4.6%
Result from derivatives
5.2
(6.7)
n.m.
Result from financial investments
1.3
0.6
129.4%
Other financial result
(0.4)
(0.4)
0.9%
Financial result
(7.9)
(19.9)
(60.4%)
Earnings before tax (EBT)
21.9
33.2
(34.0%)
Income tax 2
(5.9)
(2.3)
149.7%
Result from discontinuing operation
0.0
0.0
n.m.
Consolidated net income
16.1
30.8
(47.9%)
1 Result from trading and construction works + Result from the sale of investment properties 2 Current income taxes + deferred taxes
Q1 2024 Results
FFO Overview
Funds From Operations (€m)
Q1 '24
Q1 '23
+/(-)
FFO I Bridge (€m)
Net rental income
48.2
46.4
3.8%
Income from services
0.7
0.9
(16.1%)
Other operating income/expenses excl. services
0.0
0.1
(84.6%)
Other operating income/expenses
0.7
1.0
(25.9%)
Indirect expenses
(11.2)
(12.7)
(11.9%)
Result from joint ventures
0.1
(0.1)
(206.9%)
Finance costs
(13.5)
(11.9)
13.4%
Result from financial investments 1
2.4
1.1
>100%
FFO I from discontinuing operations
0.0
0.0
n.m.
FFO I
26.7
23.9
12.0%
FFO I per share
0.27
0.24
13.8%
Property sales result 2
1.4
22.5
(93.8%)
Result from disposal of assets
(0.0)
0.0
n.m.
Other financial results
0.0
0.0
n.m.
Current income tax 3
(1.4)
(6.1)
(77.4%)
Current income tax discontinuing operations
0.0
0.0
n.m.
Non-recurring readjustments 4
(0.5)
(1.5)
(67.7%)
Non-recurring tax adjustments 3
0.1
0.0
n.m.
FFO II
26.3
38.8
(32.0%)
FFO II per share
0.27
0.39
(31.0%)
1 Excluding IFRS 9 value adjustment 2 Incl. at equity property sales result
3 Incl. at equity current income tax
4 Includes other non-recurring results adjusted in FFO I
Q1 2024 Results
Balance Sheet Overview
1
2
3
4
4
Balance Sheet (€m)
Q1 '24
Q4 '23
+/(-)
Investment properties
4,702.5
4,743.4
(0.9%)
Properties under development
409.5
344.1
19.0%
Own-used properties
10.1
10.5
(3.6%)
Other long-term assets
6.6
6.6
(0.5%)
Investments in joint ventures
49.8
48.0
3.8%
Financial assets
115.3
102.3
12.7%
Deferred tax assets
4.4
5.4
(18.1%)
Properties held for sale
39.4
80.5
(51.0%)
Properties held for trading
16.9
18.4
(8.6%)
Cash and cash equivalents
499.9
663.5
(24.7%)
Cash Deposits
75.1
75.1
0.0%
Other short-term assets
116.4
124.1
(6.2%)
Total assets
6,045.9
6,221.8
(2.8%)
Shareholders' equity
2,741.6
2,724.6
0.6%
Long-term financial liabilities
2,291.5
2,297.6
(0.3%)
Other long-term financial liabilities
55.8
53.9
3.6%
Deferred tax liabilities
590.6
586.2
0.8%
Short-term financial liabilities
202.4
372.5
(45.6%)
Other short-term liabilities
163.9
187.1
(12.4%)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,045.9
6,221.8
(2.8%)
Key Drivers
-
Investment Properties down at €4,703m due to reclassification of "Am Karlsbad 11" property in Berlin to
Properties under development.
- Cash & Cash Equivalents (incl. Cash Deposits) down 22.2% at €575m due to ongoing investments into the standing asset base and developments as well as repayment of the €175m corporate bond in February 2024.
- IFRS NAV per share increase of 0.6% to €28.08. EPRA NTA per share down 0.2% YTD at €33.71.
- Total Debt at €2,494m down from previous year's level mainly due to bond repayment in February 2025. Equity Ratio at 45.3% and LTV (net) at 36.3%.
Financing
Financial Profile
Hedging Ratio
Total Debt
92%
€2,494m
Key Drivers
- Transfer of construction financing for high-rise building Hochhaus am Europaplatz in Berlin (approx. €105m) to long- term financing already completed.
- Repayments or extensions of loans planned for the remaining expiries in 2024 (e.g. Ambigon in Munich).
- Potential refinancing of repaid unsecured debt with a new Eurobond currently being evaluated, subject to favorable market conditions.
- Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) with a volume of €300m currently fully undrawn.
Debt Maturity Profile (€m)
900
800
€35.5m variable
Schuldschein
700
€175m bond
tranches (5.7%
(1.875% coupon)
coupon) repaid 2
repaid
600
Already
transferred to
500
long-term
financing
400
300
200
100
-
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032+
Secured Debt Germany IP
Secured Debt Germany Dev
Secured Debt Austria & CEE IP
Unsecured Debt
1 Excl. contractually fixed credit lines for follow-up financings of developments
2 Repayment in May 2024
Rendering: Potential development Hallesches Ufer, Berlin
Portfolio Overview
Total Portfolio
Total Portfolio (GAV)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
+ / (-)
Total Portfolio 1
€m
4,471
5,186
5,596
6,254
5,911
5,159
5,152
(0.1%)
Investment Properties1
€m
3,760
4,299
4,729
4,995
4,979
4,754
4,713
(0.9%)
Active Development Projects Under Construction
€m
406
561
426
766
463
117
129
10.3%
Active Development Projects in Planning
€m
-
36
46
158
321
53
106
101.5%
Landbank
€m
290
281
354
260
217
191
189
(0.7%)
Other
€m
14
9
41
75
251
45
15
(65.7%)
Total Portfolio by Region (€m, % GAV) 1
6,000
5,152
5,000
4,471
6%
4,000
13%
28%
3,000
43%
2,000
66%
1,000
45%
0
2018
Q1 2024
Germany
CEE
Austria
1 Consolidated, including own used properties & RoU Assets
Total Portfolio by City (€m, % GAV) 1
6,000
5,152
5,000
4,471
5%
7%
4,000
9%
9%
9%
10%
11%
3,000
8%
11%
33%
2,000
19%
7%
12%
1,000
15%
17%
0
12%
6%
2018
Q1 2024
Vienna
Munich
Frankfurt
Berlin
Warsaw
Prague
Budapest
Bucharest
Other
Total Portfolio by Investment Stage (€m, % GAV) 1
6,000
5,152
5,000
4,471
4%
2%
4,000
6%
9%
3,000
2,000
91%
84%
1,000
0
2018
Q1 2024
Other
Landbank
Active Dev in planning
Active Dev under construction
Investment properties
Portfolio Overview
Investment Properties - KPI's (I)
Investment Properties1
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
+ / (-)
Properties
#
74
77
79
74
64
63
62
(1)
Gross Leasing Area (GLA)
'000 sqm
1,404
1,443
1,374
1,320
1,115
1,101
1,102
0.1%
Gross Asset Value (GAV)
€m
3,760
4,308
4,736
4,995
4,979
4,754
4,713
(0.9%)
Office Share (GAV)
%
87.7
88.3
90.3
91.3
93.6
93.5
93.4
(5) bps
Annualized Rent (GRI)
€m
214.2
226.4
240.1
225.7
210.2
235.1
243.8
3.7%
Gross Initial Yield
%
5.8
5.8
5.1
4.5
4.5
5.1
5.2
10 bps
WAULT to Break
Years
4.4
4.2
4.0
3.8
4.5
4.7
4.5
(3.6%)
SQM Occupancy
%
95.1
96.2
94.8
89.3
88.6
88.8
88.3
(58) bps2
Investment Properties by Region (€m, % GAV)1
6,000
4,736
4,995
4,979
4,754
4,713
5,000
4,308
10%
8%
11%
7%
7%
3,760
4,000
13%
31%
30%
30%
15%
40%
42%
3,000
47%
2,000
50%
50%
62%
63%
63%
1,000
47%
40%
35%
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Germany
CEE
Austria
1 Consolidated, including own used properties & RoU Assets 2 Decrease because of reclassification of ONE property to stabilized.
Investment Properties by City (€m, % GAV)1
6,000
4,736
4,995
4,979
4,754
4,713
5,000
4,308
5%
6%
4%
5%
5%
8%
9%
3,760
8%
8%
8%
8%
4,000
10%
10%
11%
10%
10%
9%
9%
9%
11%
12%
9%
11%
11%
10%
3,000
11%
13%
9%
12%
26%
9%
12%
30%
29%
2,000
24%
25%
13%
17%
11%
2%
2%
12%
12%
16%
3%
1,000
2%
17%
18%
20%
19%
14%
18%
18%
0
14%
13%
11%
10%
8%
7%
7%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Vienna
Munich
Frankfurt
Berlin
Warsaw
Prague
Budapest
Bucharest
Other
Portfolio Overview
Investment Properties - KPI's (II)
GLA (ksqm)
Q1 '24
Q1 '23
+/(-)
Austria
129
132
(2.6%)
Czechia
142
148
(4.4%)
Germany
479
466
2.8%
Hungary
181
181
0.1%
Poland
152
156
(2.5%)
Other
20
20
0.0%
Total
1,102
1,103
(0.1%)
Annualized Rent (€m)
Q1 '24
Q1 '23
+/(-)
Austria
21.0
20.6
2.2%
Czechia
28.0
27.5
1.6%
Germany
129.8
107.9
20.3%
Hungary
27.1
23.5
15.2%
Poland
33.6
35.7
(5.7%)
Other
4.2
2.9
44.2%
Total
243.8
218.2
11.8%
GAV (€m)
Q1 '24
Q1 '23
+/(-)
Austria
320
378
(15.2%)
Czechia
464
478
(3.0%)
Germany
2,971
3,092
(3.9%)
Hungary
382
421
(9.2%)
Poland
537
547
(1.9%)
Other
39
39
(1.1%)
Total
4,713
4,956
(4.9%)
Gross Initial Yield (%)1
Q1 '24
Q1 '23
+/(-)
Austria
6.6%
5.5%
112 bps
Czechia
6.0%
5.8%
27 bps
Germany
4.4%
3.8%
59 bps
Hungary
7.1%
5.6%
150 bps
Poland
6.7%
6.9%
(19 bps)
Other
11.4%
7.8%
361 bps
Total
5.2%
4.7%
48 bps
GAV (€psqm)
Q1 '24
Q1 '23
+/(-)
Austria
2,486
2,853
(12.9%)
Czechia
3,274
3,227
1.5%
Germany
6,201
6,635
(6.5%)
Hungary
2,112
2,330
(9.4%)
Poland
3,530
3,509
0.6%
Other
1,985
2,007
(1.1%)
Total
4,276
4,494
(4.9%)
SQM Occupancy (%)1
Q1 '24
Q1 '23
+/(-)
Austria
84.2%
82.3%
189 bps
Czechia
95.7%
93.9%
176 bps
Germany
94.1%
96.6%
(249 bps)
Hungary
70.3%
64.5%
578 bps
Poland
86.3%
92.2%
(589 bps)
Other
98.9%
77.8%
2,111 bps
Total
88.3%
87.6%
61 bps
Consolidated 1 Excluding own used properties, RoU assets & assets in stabilization
