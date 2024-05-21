Q1 2024 Results

Solid Business Profile & Stable Operational Performance

Q1 2024 Key Highlights

  • Increased annualized rental income by 4% yoy.
  • Like-for-likeoccupancy of c. 89% with a simultaneous average increase in rent levels for new contracts.
  • Sale of omniCon completed (incl. transfer of 78 FTE, representing approx. 25% of CA Immo workforce as at 31.12.2023).
  • Closed around €32m of sales at premium to book value in difficult market environment.
  • Maintained stable balance sheet and good liquidity position.

Stable Income Producing Portfolio

  • Total leasing of c. 36,400 sqm of new and extended existing leases in line with historical leasing volume.
  • Signed rents were around 5% above the expected rental value (ERV). 28 leases representing 23% of current vacancy were signed with future start dates.
  • Like-for-likein place GRI (annualized) increase by 6.3%.
  • Signed weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) to break of 4.5 years showing no change in tenant commitment to signing long office leases.

Active Capital Rotation

  • Sale of an investment building in Vienna and two German plots with a total value of around €32m at a premium to book value. All properties sold were non-core in terms of asset class, location, building quality, age, or value creation potential.
  • In Q2, the sale of two land plots in Germany, which are earmarked for residential development, were also signed well above book value.

Strong Financial Position

  • Our stable balance sheet is an important anchor of our business activities. Robust liquidity, a solid equity ratio of 45.3%, and a well-balanced debt maturity profile provide stability even in this uncertain market situation.

2

Q1 2024 Results

P&L Overview

1

2

3

4

5

6

Profit and Loss (€m)

Q1 '24

Q1 '23

+/(-)

Rental Income Bridge (€m)1

Rental income

64.0

61.7

3.7%

Net rental income

48.2

46.4

3.8%

Other property development expenses

(0.3)

(0.5)

(30.7%)

Property sales result 1

(0.3)

22.3

n.m.

Income from services rendered

0.7

0.9

(16.1%)

Indirect expenses

(11.2)

(12.8)

(11.8%)

Other operating income

0.0

0.1

(84.6%)

EBITDA

37.0

56.5

(34.5%)

Depreciation and impairment/reversal

(0.8)

(1.0)

(19.9%)

Result from revaluation

(8.2)

(2.4)

245.2%

Result from joint ventures

1.8

(0.0)

n.m.

EBIT

29.8

53.1

(43.9%)

Financing costs

(14.0)

(13.4)

4.6%

Result from derivatives

5.2

(6.7)

n.m.

Result from financial investments

1.3

0.6

129.4%

Other financial result

(0.4)

(0.4)

0.9%

Financial result

(7.9)

(19.9)

(60.4%)

Earnings before tax (EBT)

21.9

33.2

(34.0%)

Income tax 2

(5.9)

(2.3)

149.7%

Result from discontinuing operation

0.0

0.0

n.m.

Consolidated net income

16.1

30.8

(47.9%)

1 Result from trading and construction works + Result from the sale of investment properties 2 Current income taxes + deferred taxes

3

Q1 2024 Results

FFO Overview

Funds From Operations (€m)

Q1 '24

Q1 '23

+/(-)

FFO I Bridge (€m)

Net rental income

48.2

46.4

3.8%

Income from services

0.7

0.9

(16.1%)

Other operating income/expenses excl. services

0.0

0.1

(84.6%)

Other operating income/expenses

0.7

1.0

(25.9%)

Indirect expenses

(11.2)

(12.7)

(11.9%)

Result from joint ventures

0.1

(0.1)

(206.9%)

Finance costs

(13.5)

(11.9)

13.4%

Result from financial investments 1

2.4

1.1

>100%

FFO I from discontinuing operations

0.0

0.0

n.m.

FFO I

26.7

23.9

12.0%

FFO I per share

0.27

0.24

13.8%

Property sales result 2

1.4

22.5

(93.8%)

Result from disposal of assets

(0.0)

0.0

n.m.

Other financial results

0.0

0.0

n.m.

Current income tax 3

(1.4)

(6.1)

(77.4%)

Current income tax discontinuing operations

0.0

0.0

n.m.

Non-recurring readjustments 4

(0.5)

(1.5)

(67.7%)

Non-recurring tax adjustments 3

0.1

0.0

n.m.

FFO II

26.3

38.8

(32.0%)

FFO II per share

0.27

0.39

(31.0%)

1 Excluding IFRS 9 value adjustment 2 Incl. at equity property sales result

3 Incl. at equity current income tax

4 Includes other non-recurring results adjusted in FFO I

4

Q1 2024 Results

Balance Sheet Overview

1

2

3

4

4

Balance Sheet (€m)

Q1 '24

Q4 '23

+/(-)

Investment properties

4,702.5

4,743.4

(0.9%)

Properties under development

409.5

344.1

19.0%

Own-used properties

10.1

10.5

(3.6%)

Other long-term assets

6.6

6.6

(0.5%)

Investments in joint ventures

49.8

48.0

3.8%

Financial assets

115.3

102.3

12.7%

Deferred tax assets

4.4

5.4

(18.1%)

Properties held for sale

39.4

80.5

(51.0%)

Properties held for trading

16.9

18.4

(8.6%)

Cash and cash equivalents

499.9

663.5

(24.7%)

Cash Deposits

75.1

75.1

0.0%

Other short-term assets

116.4

124.1

(6.2%)

Total assets

6,045.9

6,221.8

(2.8%)

Shareholders' equity

2,741.6

2,724.6

0.6%

Long-term financial liabilities

2,291.5

2,297.6

(0.3%)

Other long-term financial liabilities

55.8

53.9

3.6%

Deferred tax liabilities

590.6

586.2

0.8%

Short-term financial liabilities

202.4

372.5

(45.6%)

Other short-term liabilities

163.9

187.1

(12.4%)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

6,045.9

6,221.8

(2.8%)

Key Drivers

  1. Investment Properties down at €4,703m due to reclassification of "Am Karlsbad 11" property in Berlin to
    Properties under development.
  2. Cash & Cash Equivalents (incl. Cash Deposits) down 22.2% at €575m due to ongoing investments into the standing asset base and developments as well as repayment of the €175m corporate bond in February 2024.
  3. IFRS NAV per share increase of 0.6% to €28.08. EPRA NTA per share down 0.2% YTD at €33.71.
  4. Total Debt at €2,494m down from previous year's level mainly due to bond repayment in February 2025. Equity Ratio at 45.3% and LTV (net) at 36.3%.

5

Financing

Financial Profile

Hedging Ratio

Total Debt

92%

€2,494m

Key Drivers

  • Transfer of construction financing for high-rise building Hochhaus am Europaplatz in Berlin (approx. €105m) to long- term financing already completed.
  • Repayments or extensions of loans planned for the remaining expiries in 2024 (e.g. Ambigon in Munich).
  • Potential refinancing of repaid unsecured debt with a new Eurobond currently being evaluated, subject to favorable market conditions.
  • Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) with a volume of €300m currently fully undrawn.

Debt Maturity Profile (€m)

900

800

€35.5m variable

Schuldschein

700

€175m bond

tranches (5.7%

(1.875% coupon)

coupon) repaid 2

repaid

600

Already

transferred to

500

long-term

financing

400

300

200

100

-

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032+

Secured Debt Germany IP

Secured Debt Germany Dev

Secured Debt Austria & CEE IP

Unsecured Debt

1 Excl. contractually fixed credit lines for follow-up financings of developments

2 Repayment in May 2024

6

Rendering: Potential development Hallesches Ufer, Berlin

Portfolio Overview

Total Portfolio

Total Portfolio (GAV)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

+ / (-)

Total Portfolio 1

€m

4,471

5,186

5,596

6,254

5,911

5,159

5,152

(0.1%)

Investment Properties1

€m

3,760

4,299

4,729

4,995

4,979

4,754

4,713

(0.9%)

Active Development Projects Under Construction

€m

406

561

426

766

463

117

129

10.3%

Active Development Projects in Planning

€m

-

36

46

158

321

53

106

101.5%

Landbank

€m

290

281

354

260

217

191

189

(0.7%)

Other

€m

14

9

41

75

251

45

15

(65.7%)

Total Portfolio by Region (€m, % GAV) 1

6,000

5,152

5,000

4,471

6%

4,000

13%

28%

3,000

43%

2,000

66%

1,000

45%

0

2018

Q1 2024

Germany

CEE

Austria

1 Consolidated, including own used properties & RoU Assets

Total Portfolio by City (€m, % GAV) 1

6,000

5,152

5,000

4,471

5%

7%

4,000

9%

9%

9%

10%

11%

3,000

8%

11%

33%

2,000

19%

7%

12%

1,000

15%

17%

0

12%

6%

2018

Q1 2024

Vienna

Munich

Frankfurt

Berlin

Warsaw

Prague

Budapest

Bucharest

Other

Total Portfolio by Investment Stage (€m, % GAV) 1

6,000

5,152

5,000

4,471

4%

2%

4,000

6%

9%

3,000

2,000

91%

84%

1,000

0

2018

Q1 2024

Other

Landbank

Active Dev in planning

Active Dev under construction

Investment properties

8

Portfolio Overview

Investment Properties - KPI's (I)

Investment Properties1

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

+ / (-)

Properties

#

74

77

79

74

64

63

62

(1)

Gross Leasing Area (GLA)

'000 sqm

1,404

1,443

1,374

1,320

1,115

1,101

1,102

0.1%

Gross Asset Value (GAV)

€m

3,760

4,308

4,736

4,995

4,979

4,754

4,713

(0.9%)

Office Share (GAV)

%

87.7

88.3

90.3

91.3

93.6

93.5

93.4

(5) bps

Annualized Rent (GRI)

€m

214.2

226.4

240.1

225.7

210.2

235.1

243.8

3.7%

Gross Initial Yield

%

5.8

5.8

5.1

4.5

4.5

5.1

5.2

10 bps

WAULT to Break

Years

4.4

4.2

4.0

3.8

4.5

4.7

4.5

(3.6%)

SQM Occupancy

%

95.1

96.2

94.8

89.3

88.6

88.8

88.3

(58) bps2

Investment Properties by Region (€m, % GAV)1

6,000

4,736

4,995

4,979

4,754

4,713

5,000

4,308

10%

8%

11%

7%

7%

3,760

4,000

13%

31%

30%

30%

15%

40%

42%

3,000

47%

2,000

50%

50%

62%

63%

63%

1,000

47%

40%

35%

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

Germany

CEE

Austria

1 Consolidated, including own used properties & RoU Assets 2 Decrease because of reclassification of ONE property to stabilized.

Investment Properties by City (€m, % GAV)1

6,000

4,736

4,995

4,979

4,754

4,713

5,000

4,308

5%

6%

4%

5%

5%

8%

9%

3,760

8%

8%

8%

8%

4,000

10%

10%

11%

10%

10%

9%

9%

9%

11%

12%

9%

11%

11%

10%

3,000

11%

13%

9%

12%

26%

9%

12%

30%

29%

2,000

24%

25%

13%

17%

11%

2%

2%

12%

12%

16%

3%

1,000

2%

17%

18%

20%

19%

14%

18%

18%

0

14%

13%

11%

10%

8%

7%

7%

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

Vienna

Munich

Frankfurt

Berlin

Warsaw

Prague

Budapest

Bucharest

Other

9

Portfolio Overview

Investment Properties - KPI's (II)

GLA (ksqm)

Q1 '24

Q1 '23

+/(-)

Austria

129

132

(2.6%)

Czechia

142

148

(4.4%)

Germany

479

466

2.8%

Hungary

181

181

0.1%

Poland

152

156

(2.5%)

Other

20

20

0.0%

Total

1,102

1,103

(0.1%)

Annualized Rent (€m)

Q1 '24

Q1 '23

+/(-)

Austria

21.0

20.6

2.2%

Czechia

28.0

27.5

1.6%

Germany

129.8

107.9

20.3%

Hungary

27.1

23.5

15.2%

Poland

33.6

35.7

(5.7%)

Other

4.2

2.9

44.2%

Total

243.8

218.2

11.8%

GAV (€m)

Q1 '24

Q1 '23

+/(-)

Austria

320

378

(15.2%)

Czechia

464

478

(3.0%)

Germany

2,971

3,092

(3.9%)

Hungary

382

421

(9.2%)

Poland

537

547

(1.9%)

Other

39

39

(1.1%)

Total

4,713

4,956

(4.9%)

Gross Initial Yield (%)1

Q1 '24

Q1 '23

+/(-)

Austria

6.6%

5.5%

112 bps

Czechia

6.0%

5.8%

27 bps

Germany

4.4%

3.8%

59 bps

Hungary

7.1%

5.6%

150 bps

Poland

6.7%

6.9%

(19 bps)

Other

11.4%

7.8%

361 bps

Total

5.2%

4.7%

48 bps

GAV (€psqm)

Q1 '24

Q1 '23

+/(-)

Austria

2,486

2,853

(12.9%)

Czechia

3,274

3,227

1.5%

Germany

6,201

6,635

(6.5%)

Hungary

2,112

2,330

(9.4%)

Poland

3,530

3,509

0.6%

Other

1,985

2,007

(1.1%)

Total

4,276

4,494

(4.9%)

SQM Occupancy (%)1

Q1 '24

Q1 '23

+/(-)

Austria

84.2%

82.3%

189 bps

Czechia

95.7%

93.9%

176 bps

Germany

94.1%

96.6%

(249 bps)

Hungary

70.3%

64.5%

578 bps

Poland

86.3%

92.2%

(589 bps)

Other

98.9%

77.8%

2,111 bps

Total

88.3%

87.6%

61 bps

Consolidated 1 Excluding own used properties, RoU assets & assets in stabilization

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 16:20:05 UTC.