CA Immobilien Anlagen specializes in developing, selling, and managing commercial real estate properties. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - real estate development and sales: offices, warehouses, etc.; - real estate management. At the end of 2023, the real estate portfolio had a total usable area of 1,212,703 m2 and a fair value of EUR 5,159 billion. Rental income breaks down geographically as follows: Austria (9.8%), Germany (51.7%) and Europe (38.5%).

