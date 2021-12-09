Log in
CA Immobilien Anlagen : Successful Leasing Activities in Millennium Tower II in Budapest

12/09/2021 | 03:12am EST
  • CA Immo has concluded rental agreements for around 2,500 sqm of office space in Millennium Tower II in Budapest
  • New tenants (among others): Europe Lowe and Research Centre For Astronomy and Earth Sciences

Vienna/Budapest. CA Immo records strong tenant demand and several new lettings in its Budapest Class A office building Millennium Tower II. All new tenants will be moving in at the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. Millennium Tower II is one of four buildings of the overall "Millennium Towers" complex that is located at a prestigious site on the banks of the Danube, offering a panoramic view of the Buda hills south of CBD in the 9th district. With a total gross floor space of approx. 70,000 sqm (including 7,000 sqm of retail units and 1,200 parking spaces), the buildings are surrounded by green areas and perfectly connected to the public transport network.

John McKie, Managing Director of CA Immo Hungary, commented:"We are very pleased to welcome our new tenants in Millennium Tower II including Europe Lowe and Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences.The strong demand from tenants shows that the need for office space has not changed, as it remains the central place for most companies to work, communicate and share knowledge and experience."

The Class-A office buildings represent an outstanding level of quality on the Hungarian office market. The property has received the BREEAM Very Good sustainability certificate. Millennium Towers are located in downtown Budapest, on the bank of the Danube. The office buildings can be accessed quickly and easily by public transportation or by car from anywhere in the city. Liszt Ferenc International Airport is 25 minutes away.

CA Immo has been invested in Hungary since 1999. The Hungarian office portfolio totals a rentable area of approximately 215,000 sqm of lettable space with a book value of about € 500 m. The Hungarian asset portfolio, which accounted for approximately 9 % of the total portfolio of CA Immo as at 30 June 2021, consists of ten office buildings in Budapest, including the four buildings of the Millennium Towers project (Towers I, II, III and Building H), Bartók Ház, Capital Square, City Gate, IP West, R70 Office Complex and Vizíváros Office Center. All CA Immo office buildings in Budapest have been awarded a BREEAM (Very Good or Excellent) sustainability certificate.

Images of the office property can be downloaded via this link.

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
