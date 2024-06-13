7.B.2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

type of Maturity / Exercise or Cash or physical Voting Rights Voting instrument Expiration conversion period transaction Absolute Rights in % STOCK 21/06/2024, 21/06/2024, Cash 63000 0.06 FUTURE 20/09/2024 20/09/2024 PUT OPTION 21/06/2024 - Anytime Physical 1873445 1.76 20/06/2025 Total: 1,936,445 1.82

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly Shares held Financial/other instruments Total of controlled by No. directly (%) held directly (%) both (%) 1 SIH Partners, LLLP n/a n/a n/a 2 Susquehanna International 1 n/a n/a n/a Holdings, LLC 3 Susquehanna Dublin 2 n/a n/a n/a Holdings Limited 4 Susquehanna Europe 2 n/a n/a n/a Holdings Limited 5 Susquehanna International 4 0,01 n/a 0,01 Group Limited 6 Susquehanna International 3 3,06 5,9 8,96 Securities Limited

Note this new disclosure is required as to disclose the change in the composition of the holding between shares and financial/other instruments. This overall interest has moved from 6.09% to 8.97% but this does not represent a new threshold crossing since the previous disclosure disclosed on 20/05/2024.