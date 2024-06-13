News-Service of the pressetext news agency
Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Release according to article 135 section 2 BörseG
Wien (pta036/13.06.2024/18:00 UTC+2) - Release of Announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Issuer
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG, Mechelgasse 1, 1030 Wien, Austria
- Reason for notification Acquisition / disposal of instruments
- Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: SIH Partners, LLLP
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholders, if different from declarants (3)
Susquehanna International Securities Limited,Susquehanna International Group Limited
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
12.06.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold was 3,07 crossed / reached
% of voting rights
total of
total number of
through instruments
both in %
voting rights of
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
(7.a. + 7.b.)
issuer
5,9
8,97
106,496,426
Position of previous
1,81
4,29
6,09
notification
7. Notified details of the resulting situation 7.A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN code
absolute direct (Sec
absolute indirect (Sec
in % direct (Sec 130
in % indirect (Sec 133
130 BörseG 2018)
133 BörseG 2018)
BörseG 2018)
BörseG 2018)
AT0000641352 0
3,265,164
n/a
3.07
Total:
3,265,164
3.07
7.B.1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
type of
Maturity / Expiration
Exercise or conversion
Voting Rights
Voting Rights in
instrument
period
Absolute
%
CALL OPTION
21/06/2024 -
Anytime
4350271
4.08
19/12/2025
Total:
4,350,271
4.08
7.B.2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
type of
Maturity /
Exercise or
Cash or physical
Voting Rights
Voting
instrument
Expiration
conversion period
transaction
Absolute
Rights in %
STOCK
21/06/2024,
21/06/2024,
Cash
63000
0.06
FUTURE
20/09/2024
20/09/2024
PUT OPTION
21/06/2024 -
Anytime
Physical
1873445
1.76
20/06/2025
Total:
1,936,445
1.82
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
No. Name
Directly
Shares held
Financial/other instruments
Total of
controlled by No. directly (%)
held directly (%)
both (%)
1
SIH Partners, LLLP
n/a
n/a
n/a
2
Susquehanna International
1
n/a
n/a
n/a
Holdings, LLC
3
Susquehanna Dublin
2
n/a
n/a
n/a
Holdings Limited
4
Susquehanna Europe
2
n/a
n/a
n/a
Holdings Limited
5
Susquehanna International
4
0,01
n/a
0,01
Group Limited
6
Susquehanna International
3
3,06
5,9
8,96
Securities Limited
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting:
Voting rights after general meeting:
10. Other useful information
Note this new disclosure is required as to disclose the change in the composition of the holding between shares and financial/other instruments. This overall interest has moved from 6.09% to 8.97% but this does not represent a new threshold crossing since the previous disclosure disclosed on 20/05/2024.
