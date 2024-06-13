News-Service of the pressetext news agency

Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0

Publication: 13.06.2024 18:00

Source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/20240613036

Keywords: Unternehmen / Beteiligungsmeldung / CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Release according to article 135 section 2 BörseG

Wien (pta036/13.06.2024/18:00 UTC+2) - Release of Announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG, Mechelgasse 1, 1030 Wien, Austria

  1. Reason for notification Acquisition / disposal of instruments
  2. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: SIH Partners, LLLP

City and country of registered office: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholders, if different from declarants (3)

Susquehanna International Securities Limited,Susquehanna International Group Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.06.2024

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)

Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold was 3,07 crossed / reached

% of voting rights

total of

total number of

through instruments

both in %

voting rights of

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

(7.a. + 7.b.)

issuer

5,9

8,97

106,496,426

Position of previous

1,81

4,29

6,09

notification

7. Notified details of the resulting situation 7.A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code

absolute direct (Sec

absolute indirect (Sec

in % direct (Sec 130

in % indirect (Sec 133

130 BörseG 2018)

133 BörseG 2018)

BörseG 2018)

BörseG 2018)

AT0000641352 0

3,265,164

n/a

3.07

Total:

3,265,164

3.07

7.B.1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

type of

Maturity / Expiration

Exercise or conversion

Voting Rights

Voting Rights in

instrument

period

Absolute

%

CALL OPTION

21/06/2024 -

Anytime

4350271

4.08

19/12/2025

Total:

4,350,271

4.08

7.B.2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

type of

Maturity /

Exercise or

Cash or physical

Voting Rights

Voting

instrument

Expiration

conversion period

transaction

Absolute

Rights in %

STOCK

21/06/2024,

21/06/2024,

Cash

63000

0.06

FUTURE

20/09/2024

20/09/2024

PUT OPTION

21/06/2024 -

Anytime

Physical

1873445

1.76

20/06/2025

Total:

1,936,445

1.82

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name

Directly

Shares held

Financial/other instruments

Total of

controlled by No. directly (%)

held directly (%)

both (%)

1

SIH Partners, LLLP

n/a

n/a

n/a

2

Susquehanna International

1

n/a

n/a

n/a

Holdings, LLC

3

Susquehanna Dublin

2

n/a

n/a

n/a

Holdings Limited

4

Susquehanna Europe

2

n/a

n/a

n/a

Holdings Limited

5

Susquehanna International

4

0,01

n/a

0,01

Group Limited

6

Susquehanna International

3

3,06

5,9

8,96

Securities Limited

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting:

Voting rights after general meeting:

10. Other useful information

Note this new disclosure is required as to disclose the change in the composition of the holding between shares and financial/other instruments. This overall interest has moved from 6.09% to 8.97% but this does not represent a new threshold crossing since the previous disclosure disclosed on 20/05/2024.

Dubli

Emitter:

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

Mechelgasse 1

1030 Wien

Austria

Contact Person:

Christoph Thurnberger

Phone:

+43 1 532 5907 504

E-Mail:

christoph.thurnberger@caimmo.com

Website:

www.caimmo.com

ISIN(s):

AT0000641352 (Share)

Stock Exchange(s):

Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Trade)

News transmitted by pressetext. The emitter is responsible for the content.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 16:06:29 UTC.