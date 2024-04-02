CA SALES HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2011/143100/06

Registered as an external company in the Republic of Botswana Botswana registration number: BW00001085331

JSE Limited ("JSE") share code: CAA

Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") share code: CAS-EQO ISIN: ZAE400000036

("the Company")

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT ("THE ACT"): ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

In accordance with paragraph 16.21(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given that the Company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Act has been published and is, together with the Company's latest broad-based black economic empowerment certificate, available on the Company's website athttps://casholdings.co.za/wp-content/uploads/FORM-BBBEE-1-Compliance-Report-13G2- CAS.pdf andhttps://casholdings.co.za/wp-content/uploads/AQRate-B-BBEE-Certificate-CA- Sales-Holdings-Ltd.pdf.

Centurion

2 April 2024

JSE Sponsor PSG Capital

BSE Sponsoring Broker Imara Capital Securities