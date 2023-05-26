CA Sales : CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS 05/26/2023 | 10:54am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION The definitions and interpretations commencing on page 6 of this Circular apply mutatis mutandis to this cover. ACTION REQUIRED BY SHAREHOLDERS This entire Circular is important and should be read with particular attention to the section entitled " Action required by Shareholders ", which commences on page 2.

", which commences on page 2. If you are in any doubt as to what action to take, you should consult your broker, CSDP, CSDBP, banker, accountant, attorney or other professional advisor immediately.

If you have disposed of all your CA&S Shares, please forward this Circular, the attached Form of Proxy ( grey ) and the Form of Election and Surrender for the Odd-lot Offer ( blue ) to the purchaser to whom, or the broker, CSDP, CSDBP, banker, attorney, accountant or other agent through whom, the disposal was effected. DISCLAIMER CA&S does not accept any responsibility and will not be held liable for any failure on the part of a CSDP, CSDBP or broker of a Dematerialised Shareholder to notify such Shareholder of the information set out in this Circular. CA SALES HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2011/143100/06 Registered as an external company in the Republic of Botswana Botswana registration number: BW00001085331 JSE Limited share code: CAA Botswana Stock Exchange share code: CAS-EQO ISIN: ZAE400000036 ("CA&S" or the "Company") CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS Regarding the Odd-lot Offer to Shareholders holding less than 100 Shares in the share capital of CA&S; and

Odd-lot Offer to Shareholders holding less than 100 Shares in the share capital of CA&S; and a specific authority for CA&S to repurchase its own Shares for purposes of implementing the Odd-lot Offer, and incorporating a Notice of General Meeting;

a Form of Proxy ( grey ) for the General Meeting (for use by Certificated Shareholders and Dematerialised Shareholders with "own name registration only");

) for the General Meeting (for use by Certificated Shareholders and Dematerialised Shareholders with "own name registration only"); a Virtual Meeting Guide;

a Registration Form; and

a Form of Election and Surrender for the Odd-lot Offer ( blue ) (for use by Certificated Shareholders only). PSG CAPITAL Transaction Advisor and JSE Sponsor BSE Sponsor Date of issue: Friday, 26 May 2023 This Circular is available in English only. Copies may be obtained during normal business hours from the registered office and office in Botswana of CA&S and from the offices of the Transaction Advisor and JSE Sponsor, whose addresses are set out in the "Corporate Information" section of this Circular from Friday, 26 May 2023 until the General Meeting (both days inclusive). A copy of this Circular will also be available on CA&S's website (www.casholdings.co.za) from Friday, 26 May 2023. CORPORATE INFORMATION Directors JA Holtzhausen (Chairman)*# DS Lewis (Chief Executive Officer) FJ Reichert (Financial Director) FW Britz*# LR Cronje*# Marole* #

E Masilela* #@ JS Moakofi* # B Patel* #

B Mathews* # J Craven + non-executive

# independent

+ alternate director to B Patel @ lead independent Company secretary and registered office Bernadien Naude 1st Floor, Building C Westend Office Park 254 Hall Street Centurion, 0157 South Africa Botswana office Portion 867 Lobatse Road Opposite Kgale Hill Gaborone Botswana Date and place of incorporation 7 December 2011 South Africa South African Transfer Secretaries JSE Investor Services Proprietary Limited (Registration number: 2000/007239/07) Fifth Floor One Exchange Square Gwen Lane Sandown, 2196 South Africa (PO Box 4844, Johannesburg, 2000) Transaction Advisor and JSE Sponsor PSG Capital Proprietary Limited (Registration number: 2006/015817/07) 1st Floor, Ou Kollege Building 35 Kerk Street Stellenbosch, 7600 South Africa (PO Box 7403, Stellenbosch, 7599) and at Suite 1105, 11th Floor Sandton Eye Building 126 West Street Sandton, 2196 South Africa (PO Box 650957, Benmore, 2010) BSE Sponsor Imara Capital Securities Proprietary Limited Office 3A 3rd Floor Masa Centre Plot 54353 New CBD Gaborone Botswana Botswana Transfer Secretaries Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana Limited Fourth Floor Fairscape Precinct Plot 70667 Fairgrounds Office Park Gaborone Botswana Facilitator for shares listed on the BSE Grant Thornton Capital Securities Services Proprietary Limited Acumen Park Plot 50370, Fairgrounds Gaborone Botswana (PO Box 1157, Gaborone, Botswana) TABLE OF CONTENTS Page CORPORATE INFORMATION IFC ACTION REQUIRED BY SHAREHOLDERS 2 SALIENT DATES AND TIMES 5 DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATIONS 6 CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS: 8 1. Introduction and purpose of the Circular 8 2. General Meeting 9 3. The Odd-lot Offer 9 4. Material changes 12 5. Share capital 12 6. Directors 13 7. Directors' beneficial interests 13 8. Major Shareholders 14 9. Litigation 14 10. Material risks 14 11. Experts' consents 14 12. Expenses 14 13. Responsibility statement 14 14. Documents available for inspection 15 15. Shareholder approval 15 Notice of General Meeting 16 Form of Proxy (grey) Attached Virtual Meeting Guide Attached Registration Form Attached Form of Election and Surrender for the Odd-lot Offer (blue) Attached 1 ACTION REQUIRED BY SHAREHOLDERS The definitions and interpretations commencing on page 6 of this Circular apply to this section headed "Action required by Shareholders". This Circular is important and requires your immediate attention. The action you need to take, is set out below. If you are in any doubt as to what action to take, please consult your broker, CSDP, CSDBP, banker, attorney, accountant or other professional advisor immediately. If you have disposed of all of your CA&S Shares, this Circular, the attached Form of Proxy (grey) and the Form of Election and Surrender for the Odd-lot Offer (blue) should be handed to the purchaser to whom, or the CSDP, CSDBP, broker or other agent through whom, the disposal was effected. Shareholders are invited to attend the General Meeting, convened in terms of the Notice of General Meeting, which will only be accessible through electronic participation, as permitted by the provisions of the Companies Act, the JSE Listings Requirements, the BSE Listings Requirements and CA&S' memorandum of incorporation at 10:00 am on Monday, 26 June 2023 or at any other adjourned or postponed time determined in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, the JSE Listings Requirements and the BSE Listings Requirements, at which General Meeting Shareholders will be requested to consider and, if deemed fit, to pass, with or without modification, the Resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting. Shareholders are to connect to the General Meeting utilising the details set out in the "Electronic attendance and participation" section below. ACTION REQUIRED BY SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING THE GENERAL MEETING 1. ELECTRONIC ATTENDANCE AND PARTICIPATION Connecting to the General Meeting electronically The General Meeting will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, 26 June 2023. The Meeting Specialist Proprietary Limited (" TMS ") will host the General Meeting on an interactive electronic platform, in order to facilitate electronic participation and voting by Shareholders. In order to attend the General Meeting and participate electronically thereat Shareholders must register with TMS by either: submitting the completed Registration Form (the form of which is attached to the Notice of General Meeting), to TMS at proxy@tmsmeetings.co.za, by no later than 10:00 am on Thursday, 22 June 2023, for administrative purposes; or delivering the completed Registration Form (the form of which is attached to the Notice of General Meeting), to TMS at JSE Building, One Exchange Square, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandown, 2196, so as to be received by TMS by no later than 10:00 am on Thursday, 22 June 2023, for administrative purposes, in order for TMS to arrange such participation for the Shareholder and for TMS to provide the Shareholder with the details as to how to access the General Meeting by means of electronic participation. Shareholders may still register/apply to participate in and/or vote electronically at the General Meeting after this date by submitting the completed Registration Form to TMS at proxy@tmsmeetings.co.za, provided, however, that for those Shareholders to participate in and/or vote electronically at the General Meeting those Shareholders must be verified and registered (as required in terms of section 63(1) of the Companies Act) before the commencement of the General Meeting. Each Shareholder, who has registered in accordance with paragraph 1.1.2, will be contacted between Thursday, 22 June 2023 and Monday, 26 June 2023 (both days inclusive) via email with a unique link to allow them to participate in the General Meeting electronically. The Shareholder's unique access credentials and voting link will be forwarded to the email/mobile number provided in the Registration Form. Shareholders are referred to the "Virtual Meeting Guide" attached to the Notice of General Meeting for further instructions for electronic participation. In person registration of General Meeting participants will not be permitted. Shareholders will be liable for their own network charges in relation to electronic participation in and/or voting at the General Meeting. Any such charges will not be for the account of CA&S and/or TMS. Shareholders acknowledge that the telecommunication lines/webcast/web-streaming are provided by a third party and indemnifies CA&S, the JSE, the BSE, TMS (virtual platform service provider) and/or its third party service providers against any loss, injury, damage, penalty or claim arising in any way from the use or possession of the telecommunication lines/webcast/web-streaming, whether or not the problem is caused by any act or omission on the part of the Shareholder or anyone else. In particular, but not exclusively, Shareholders acknowledge that they will have no claim against CA&S, the JSE, the BSE, TMS and/or its third party service providers, whether for consequential damages or otherwise, arising from the use of the telecommunication lines/webcast/web-streaming or any defect in it or from total or partial failure of the telecommunication lines/ webcast/web-streaming and connections linking the telecommunication lines/webcast/web-streaming to the General Meeting. Electronic voting at the General Meeting Shareholders connecting to the General Meeting electronically will be able to participate in the General Meeting and to vote (or abstain from voting) on the Resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting. Voting will be conducted by poll and Shareholders will be able to cast their votes electronically at the General Meeting. 2 Despite being able to raise questions at the General Meeting, Shareholders are encouraged to submit any relevant questions to CA&S' Company Secretary prior to the General Meeting, preferably by no later than 10:00 am on Thursday, 22 June 2023, at investor@cas.group. These questions will be addressed at the General Meeting. IDENTIFICATION In terms of section 63(1) of the Companies Act, all General Meeting participants must present reasonably satisfactory identification. Upon receiving the Registration Form, TMS will follow a verification process to be reasonably satisfied that the right of any person to participate in and vote (whether as a Shareholder or as proxy for a Shareholder) has been verified. TMS will request certain particulars from Shareholders when receiving the Registration Form to comply with this verification process and the following identification will be required: if the Shareholder is an individual, a certified copy of his/her identity document and/or passport and/or driver's licence; if the Shareholder is not an individual, a certified copy of a resolution by the relevant entity to represent the entity, and certified copies of the identity documents and/or passports and/or drivers' licences of the persons who passed the relevant resolution. This resolution must set out who from the relevant entity is authorised to represent the relevant entity at the General Meeting via electronic communication; and a valid email address and/or mobile number. TMS must be reasonably satisfied that the right of that person to attend, participate in and vote at the General Meeting as a Shareholder or a proxy or representative of a Shareholder, has been reasonably verified. DEMATERIALISED SHAREHOLDERS WITHOUT "OWN-NAME" REGISTRATION Voting at the General Meeting If you do not wish to, or are unable to, attend the General Meeting and you have not been contacted by your CSDP, CSDBP or broker, it is advisable for you to contact your CSDP, CSDBP or broker immediately and furnish your CSDP, CSDBP or broker with your voting instructions in the manner and by the cut-off time stipulated by your CSDP, CSDBP or broker in terms of the custody agreement between you and your CSDP, CSDBP or broker. If your CSDP, CSDBP or broker does not obtain voting instructions from you, your CSDP, CSDBP or broker will be obliged to act in accordance with the instructions contained in the custody agreement between you and your CSDP, CSDBP or broker. You must not complete the attached Form of Proxy ( grey ) . Attendance and representation at the General Meeting In accordance with the custody agreement between you and your CSDP, CSDBP or broker, you must advise your CSDP, CSDBP or broker if you wish to: participate electronically, speak and vote at the General Meeting; or appoint a proxy to represent you electronically at the General Meeting. If you wish to electronically attend the General Meeting in person, your CSDP, CSDBP or broker should then issue the necessary letter of representation to you for you or your proxy to participate electronically, speak and vote at the General Meeting. In order to attend the General Meeting electronically you must register with TMS by following the procedure set out in paragraph 1 above and submit the letter of representation to TMS, as follows: participants registering to participate in the General Meeting by submitting the completed Registration Form (the form of which is attached to the Notice of General Meeting), by submitting the letter of representation by e-mail to proxy@tmsmeetings.co.za; or participants registering to participate in the General Meeting by delivering the completed Registration Form (the form of which is attached to the Notice of General Meeting) to TMS at JSE Building, One Exchange Square, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandown, 2196, by delivering the letter of representation at the above address. You must also connect to the General Meeting electronically, as explained in paragraph 1 above. CERTIFICATED SHAREHOLDERS OR DEMATERIALISED SHAREHOLDERS WITH "OWN-NAME" REGISTRATION You may attend, speak and vote at the General Meeting electronically (or, if you are a company or other body corporate, be represented by a duly authorised natural person). Alternatively, you may appoint a proxy to represent you at the General Meeting by completing the attached Form of Proxy ( grey) in accordance with its instructions and returning it to the Secretaries at the address set out in that form, to be received by them for administrative purposes only no later than 10:00 am on Thursday, 22 June 2023, provided that any Form of Proxy ( grey ) not delivered to the Secretaries by this time may be emailed to the Secretaries (who will provide same to the chairman of the General Meeting) at any time before the appointed proxy exercises any Shareholder rights at the General Meeting. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 