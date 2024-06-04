CA SALES HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2011/143100/06

Registered as an external company in the Republic of Botswana Botswana registration number: BW00001085331

JSE Limited ("JSE") share code: CAA

Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") share code: CAS-EQO

ISIN: ZAE400000036

("CA&S" or the "Company")

DISCLOSURE OF ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended ("Companies Act"), and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that the Company has, on 4 June 2024, received formal notification in the prescribed form from Coronation Asset Management Proprietary Limited ("Coronation"), advising that it had, on behalf of its clients, acquired a beneficial interest in the securities of the Company, such that the total of all beneficial interests held by it, on behalf of its clients, amounted to 15.04% of the Company's total issued ordinary share capital.

The requisite notices in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act has been filed with the Takeover Regulation Panel. The board of the Company accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement and confirms that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, such information accurately reflects the information contained in the TRP 121.1 form received by the Company from Coronation and that this announcement does not omit anything likely to affect the importance of the information contained in this announcement.

Centurion

4 June 2024

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital

BSE Sponsoring Broker

Imara Capital Securities