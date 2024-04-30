Integrated report 2023 for the year ended 31 December

Contents

01 About this report

About this report

1

Our financial and non-financial milestones

3

Introducing

02 CA&S Group

5

Who we are and what we do

The CA&S story

6

Our vision and mission

7

Our footprint

8

Group companies overview

9

Our value creation business model

11

Strategic

03 business context

14

Chairperson's message

Operating environment

16

Stakeholder relationships

17

Risk considerations

22

Material matters

24

04 Strategic overview

29

CEO's message

Group strategy

31

INTEGRATED REPORT 2023

05 Performance review

CFO's message

34

Value added statement

36

Summary of ratios and statistics

37

Country review

38

06 Sustainability review

ESG roadmap

44

Natural capital

45

Human capital

50

Social capital

52

07 Corporate governance

Board of directors

57

Corporate governance review

60

Statement of compliance

62

Committee reports

65

Embedding ESG across our subsidiaries

68

Remuneration report

69

Annual financial

08 statements

76

Shareholder

09 information

166

10 Corporate information

IBC

ABOUT THIS

INTRODUCING

STRATEGIC

STRATEGIC

PERFORMANCE

SUSTAINABILITY

CORPORATE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

SHAREHOLDER

CORPORATE

REPORT

CA&S GROUP

BUSINESS CONTEXT

OVERVIEW

REVIEW

REVIEW

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

INFORMATION

About this report

INTRODUCTION

The CA&S Group is a collective of fast- moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses operating in Africa. The group offers route-to-market solutions for some of the world's most-loved consumer brands. The group collaborates with clients, taking brands beyond borders and navigating the supply chain to reach stores, shelves, baskets and trollies. The group listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) in 2017 and has held a dual primary listing on the JSE Limited (JSE), since June 2022.

INTEGRATED REPORT

DOUBLE MATERIALITY

Enterprise value:

Social and environmental value:

the impact of company performance and

the impact of the group's activities

trends in the operating environment on the

and performance on society and the

group's sustainability

environment

Strategy

Operating context

Material risks and

Stakeholder needs

opportunities

and priorities

FINANCIAL REPORTING

OBJECTIVE OF THE REPORT

The aim of the CA&S 2023 Integrated Report (IR) is to offer a comprehensive assessment of our ability to create and preserve value in the short, medium, and long term. The report provides insights into the group's strategic direction, business model, operating environment, significant risks, governance structure, financial performance and sustainability initiatives for the period spanning from 1 January to 31 December 2023.

INTEGRATED THINKING AND MATERIALITY

We acknowledge the intricate interplay of different internal and external factors and recognise their influence on our capacity to generate sustainable value. Integrated thinking therefore serves as the foundation for our cohesive decision-making and the measures we undertake to guarantee sustainable value creation, permeating every aspect of our operations. Aligned with this is our approach to materiality, a concept that lays the foundation for our reporting. The concept of "materiality" serves as the basis for our reporting strategy, which focuses on issues that are important to both the group and our key stakeholders.

REPORTING FRAMEWORKS

In preparing this report, we have adhered to the guidelines set out in the International Sustainability Standards Board's International Framework while also incorporating the principles and practices outlined in the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016 (King IV™). Furthermore, our consolidated annual financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the South African Companies Act, and the Listings Requirements of the JSE and BSE.

REPORTING SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

As the integrated and sustainability reporting landscape evolves, we remain committed to enhancing our disclosures. This report covers the primary operations of the CA&S Group's subsidiaries and associates located in Africa. The report encompasses both financial and non-financial disclosures. While it caters primarily to investors, it presents pertinent information to other key stakeholders, such as our employees, clients, regulators and society. Financial information is reported in South African Rand, unless otherwise stated.

Navigation icons

SIX CAPITALS

Financial

Intellectual

Manufactured

Natural

capital

capital

capital

capital

Social

Human

capital

capital

OUR SERVICE OFFERING

Warehousing

Retail execution

Retail support

and distribution

and advisory

services

services

Technology and

Training

data solutions

INTEGRATED REPORT 2023

1

ABOUT THIS

INTRODUCING

STRATEGIC

STRATEGIC

PERFORMANCE

SUSTAINABILITY

CORPORATE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

SHAREHOLDER

CORPORATE

REPORT

CA&S GROUP

BUSINESS CONTEXT

OVERVIEW

REVIEW

REVIEW

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

INFORMATION

About this report continued

COMBINED ASSURANCE

We aim to provide our stakeholders with disclosures that are not only meaningful but also accurate, comprehensive, transparent and balanced. The process of determining and approving these disclosures involves the active participation of the board, its committees and the executive team. Deloitte & Touche independently assured our 2023 annual financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report includes forward-looking statements pertaining to the group's operating environment, outlook, and operations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and various factors could lead to significantly different outcomes than initially anticipated. The forward-looking statements in this report have not been audited by our external auditors.

RESPONSIBILITY AND APPROVAL

The board recognises its responsibility for upholding the integrity of this report. Following extensive discussions with the executive team, the board is satisfied that this report encompasses all material issues pertinent to the group's capacity to sustain and create value. The report also presents a fair and comprehensive account of the integrated performance of the group. The board formally approved this report on 30 April 2024.

Nature of information

Auditing of our annual financial statements

Material sustainability information

Financial, operating, compliance and risk management controls

Assurance providers

External auditors: Deloitte & Touche

Internally approved by the board as recommended

by the Social and Ethics Committee

Internal control functions, overseen by the

Audit and Risk Committee

INTEGRATED REPORT 2023

Johan Holtzhausen

Duncan Lewis

Frans Reichert

Badal Patel

Blackie Marole

Independent non-executive

Chief executive officer

Chief financial officer

Independent

Independent

Chairperson

non-executive

non-executive

Bridgitte Mathews

Elias Masilela

Frans Britz

Leon Cronje

Shiellah Moakofi

Independent

Lead Independent

Independent

Independent

Independent

non-executive

non-executive

non-executive

non-executive

non-executive

2

ABOUT THIS

INTRODUCING

STRATEGIC

STRATEGIC

PERFORMANCE

SUSTAINABILITY

CORPORATE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

SHAREHOLDER

CORPORATE

REPORT

CA&S GROUP

BUSINESS CONTEXT

OVERVIEW

REVIEW

REVIEW

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

INFORMATION

Our financial and non-financial milestones

OPERATING PROFIT

REVENUE

(Rm)

(Rm)

40.7%

19.4%

INCREASE

INCREASE

'23

747

'23

11 322

'22

531

'22

9 485

'21

401

'21

8 028

EMPLOYEES

R1.539 billion

paid in wages and salaries

(2022: R1.336 billion)

15 268

employment opportunities

in Southern Africa

(2022: 13 506)

HEADLINE EARNINGS

PER SHARE (cents)

25.3%

INCREASE

'23 97.97

'22 78.21

'21 59.61

CLIENTS, CUSTOMERS AND CONSUMERS

Route-to-market solutions

delivered in more than

19 840

outlets and stores

(2022: 11 600)

1 500

consumer goods brands

represented

EARNINGS PER SHARE

DIVIDEND DECLARED

(cents)

PER SHARE (cents)

59.5%

27.4%

INCREASE

INCREASE

'23

125.22

'23

19.56

'22

78.53

'22

15.35

'21

58.05

'21

11.77

COMMUNITY

R5.4 million

CSI spent in 2023

(2022: R4.3 million)

51

charitable organisations/

initiatives supported

(2022: 42)

PAGE 50

PAGE 11

INTEGRATED REPORT 2023

PAGE 52

3

ABOUT THIS

INTRODUCING

STRATEGIC

STRATEGIC

PERFORMANCE

SUSTAINABILITY

CORPORATE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

SHAREHOLDER

CORPORATE

REPORT

CA&S GROUP

BUSINESS CONTEXT

OVERVIEW

REVIEW

REVIEW

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

INFORMATION

Introducing CA&S Group

Who we are and what we do

5

The CA&S story

6

Our vision and mission

7

Our footprint

8

Group companies overview

9

Our value creation business

model

11

INTEGRATED REPORT 2023

4

ABOUT THIS

INTRODUCING

STRATEGIC

STRATEGIC

PERFORMANCE

SUSTAINABILITY

CORPORATE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

SHAREHOLDER

CORPORATE

REPORT

CA&S GROUP

BUSINESS CONTEXT

OVERVIEW

REVIEW

REVIEW

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

INFORMATION

Who we are and what we do

The CA&S Group is a collective of fully integrated FMCG businesses operating in Africa. We provide route-to-market solutions for some of the world's most-loved consumer brands.

The group collaborates with clients, delivering brands across borders and navigating the supply chain to reach stores, shelves, baskets and trollies. We ensure availability for and visibility to African shoppers, including promoting the brands.

Working closely with clients, we address trade obstacles, enhance shelf presence and safeguard market shares.

OUR SERVICE SOLUTIONS

The CA&S Group operates in several southern and East African countries. Our service solutions include selling and distributing fast-moving consumer goods as well as services such as retail execution and advisory, retail support, training and technology and data solutions.

We provide specialist services in five key areas:

01 WAREHOUSING AND DISTRIBUTION

The group possesses an unmatched distribution network in the region, with our operations working closely together to extend the reach of brands across borders. Our effective storage solutions, coupled with the efficiency of our distribution network, ensure a reliable and consistent delivery process for our clients, with the assurance that their products are securely stored and readily available for distribution.

02 RETAIL EXECUTION AND ADVISORY SERVICES

We collaborate with leading brand owners to enhance their brand growth, expanding market share and volume from formalised trade to the informal market. Our focus includes increasing on-shelf visibility, optimising brand positioning, and implementing effective category flows to ensure sufficient and readily available stock, especially during fluctuating demand.

CA&S actively contributes to maintaining retailer systems, influencing sales where possible, and leveraging deep local channel knowledge with established and respectful retailer relationships at all levels.

The CA&S team, comprising industry experts with extensive experience in retail and manufacturing, assists clients in developing comprehensive route-to-market strategies to unlock brand and business potential. Our services extend to key account management, category plans, data analytics, specialist retail recruitment, and support for regional and global expansion.

03 RETAIL SUPPORT SERVICES

The CA&S Group offers retail support by running shopper marketing campaigns and brand activation at the point of purchase. Our sales-oriented staff members engage acutely with clients' brands to effectively educate and promote their benefits and advantages.

Additionally, our point-of-sale (POS) specialist teams execute POS strategies, ranging from constructing cardboard bins and ad hoc displays to creating permanent, customised stands in steel, glass or wood.

04 TECHNOLOGY AND DATA SOLUTIONS

With over 20 years of expertise in the sales force automation space, CA&S offers purpose-built, adaptable, and end-to-endcloud-based FMCG value chain software solutions and platforms to leading brands across 16 countries. Our mobile solutions encompass everything from sales and invoice generation to stock management, consumer loyalty and rewards and integrated mobile payments.

05 TRAINING

We specialise in training, empowering and motivating work forces to improve productivity. Practical tailored modules include retail execution and a selection of business, IT, wellness and personal development topics.

INTEGRATED REPORT 2023

5

ABOUT THIS

INTRODUCING

STRATEGIC

STRATEGIC

PERFORMANCE

SUSTAINABILITY

CORPORATE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

SHAREHOLDER

CORPORATE

REPORT

CA&S GROUP

BUSINESS CONTEXT

OVERVIEW

REVIEW

REVIEW

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

INFORMATION

Revenue from services (%)

WAREHOUSING

RETAIL EXECUTION AND

OTHER SERVICES

AND DISTRIBUTION

ADVISORY SERVICES

'23

85

'23

13

'23

2

'22

84

'22

14

'22

2

The CA&S story

The CA&S Group was founded in 2012 with the acquisition of CA Sales and Distribution in Botswana, a company with a 40-year history at the time of purchase.

Our vision was to establish a group capable of offering multinational brand owners similar or complementary route-to-market solutions across borders, facilitating the distribution of their products to more shoppers in different countries. This vision led to subsequent acquisitions of founder-run businesses across African markets, known for their deep in-country roots, longstanding trading relationships and proven track record of delivering value-adding solutions to clients.

COLLABORATION

SALES

Collaboration is how our shared

When we do collaboration, activation

experience, expertise and knowledge

and the Power of "&" correctly, improved

in our territories and our fields make a

ACTIVATION

THE POWER OF "&"

sales are the result. Sharing the success

meaningful impact for our clients and

of our clients' brands and growing

their brands.

We take a brand's true potential and

We believe in the exponential power

together exponentially through every in-

store and on-shelf opportunity, creates

put it into action. We execute and

of mutualistic partnerships to unlock

true brand affinity for our shoppers.

operationalise, order, store, deliver,

potential for our clients, our people

and activate channels, opening market

and their communities, as well as our

access and brand success.

business and shareholders.

INTEGRATED REPORT 2023

6

ABOUT THIS

INTRODUCING

STRATEGIC

STRATEGIC

PERFORMANCE

SUSTAINABILITY

CORPORATE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

SHAREHOLDER

CORPORATE

REPORT

CA&S GROUP

BUSINESS CONTEXT

OVERVIEW

REVIEW

REVIEW

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

INFORMATION

Our vision

Our mission

To be the most effective group at seamlessly executing

To leverage the potency of our collective reach, scale,

and driving clients' brand strategies on the ground, for

market insights and experience to ensure we repeatedly

the best possible sales return on their investment.

deliver against our clients' expectations, building real

partnerships in the process.

Our guiding values

Distinguished delivery

We consistently strive to exceed expectations by creating and delivering remarkable customer experiences through a performance-based culture built on accountability and collaboration.

We rely on each other

Being able to rely on each other through every opportunity makes us stronger together. It helps us deliver consistently high service levels and value-added results that build complete client confidence.

A multi-focal approach

Our multi-focal approach and broad understanding of our markets help us develop unique and relevant insights needed to identify and act on opportunities today that will build longer-term sustainability.

Entrepreneurial hearts

We're able to respond and act on opportunities by adapting and engaging ourselves with speed, energy, tenacity and agility.

INTEGRATED REPORT 2023

People partnerships

We create and sustain meaningful relationships through collaboration, transparency, mutual respect, and a passionate focus on client partnerships and our people.

Pathfinders in solution seeking

Our entrepreneurial vision and passion for innovation help to drive us further every day, constantly seeking improvement and the advancement of our people and businesses.

7

ABOUT THIS

INTRODUCING

STRATEGIC

STRATEGIC

PERFORMANCE

SUSTAINABILITY

CORPORATE

ANNUAL FINANCIAL

SHAREHOLDER

CORPORATE

REPORT

CA&S GROUP

BUSINESS CONTEXT

OVERVIEW

REVIEW

REVIEW

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

INFORMATION

Our footprint

We maintain a dual primary listing on both the

Botswana Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited.

WHAT DIFFERENTIATES US

  • Operations in eight African countries and services in several more.
  • Broad trade coverage, from bottom-end and convenience to formal and corporate stores.
  • Deep local market knowledge and understanding.
  • Shared experience between our businesses, across geographies and specialised focus areas.
  • Long-standingrelationships with major multi-national manufacturers.
  • Our customer relationships, combined with regional connectivity and shared collective expertise, grants the CA&S Group a powerful and unmatched competitive advantage in the region.

REVENUE CONTRIBUTION PER COUNTRY (%)

50%

19%

15%

(2022:54%)

(2022: 15%)

(2022: 15%)

BOTSWANA

NAMIBIA

ESWATINI

CA Sales & Distribution

SMC Brands

Logico

Smithshine Enterprises

Wutow

SMC Brands

Kalahari Training Institute

MACmobile

MACmobile

PEO Promotions

Visible Worx

Visible Worx

SMC Brands

T&C Group

MACmobile

Visible Worx

INTEGRATED REPORT 2023

KENYA

MACmobile

ZAMBIA

Smithshine Distributors

2%

Promexs

MACmobile

Visible Worx

(2022: 1%)

ZIMBABWE

MACmobile

Visible Worx

LESOTHO

14%

SMC Brands

Whitakers

MACmobile

(2022: 15%)

SOUTH AFRICA

The PnS Group

Effective Sales &

Merchandising

MACmobile

Visible Worx

MarketMax

8

