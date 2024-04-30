OBJECTIVE OF THE REPORT

The aim of the CA&S 2023 Integrated Report (IR) is to offer a comprehensive assessment of our ability to create and preserve value in the short, medium, and long term. The report provides insights into the group's strategic direction, business model, operating environment, significant risks, governance structure, financial performance and sustainability initiatives for the period spanning from 1 January to 31 December 2023.

INTEGRATED THINKING AND MATERIALITY

We acknowledge the intricate interplay of different internal and external factors and recognise their influence on our capacity to generate sustainable value. Integrated thinking therefore serves as the foundation for our cohesive decision-making and the measures we undertake to guarantee sustainable value creation, permeating every aspect of our operations. Aligned with this is our approach to materiality, a concept that lays the foundation for our reporting. The concept of "materiality" serves as the basis for our reporting strategy, which focuses on issues that are important to both the group and our key stakeholders.