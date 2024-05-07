CA SALES HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2011/143100/06
Registered as an external company in the Republic of Botswana Botswana registration number: BW00001085331
JSE Limited share code: CAA
Botswana Stock Exchange share code: CAS-EQO
ISIN: ZAE400000036
("CA&S" or the "Company")
LISTING OF ADDITIONAL SHARES - SETTLEMENT OF OPTIONS EXERCISED
The Board of CA&S announces that the Company issued 2 011 549 new no par value ordinary shares in settlement of options exercised on 26 April 2024 by participants of the CA Sales Holdings Share Incentive Trust.
Following the issue of the 2 011 549 new shares, the Company's total issued share capital consists of 477 392 510 ordinary shares of no par value.
Centurion
7 May 2024
JSE Sponsor
PSG Capital
BSE Sponsoring Broker
Imara Capital Securities
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CA Sales Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 08:09:06 UTC.