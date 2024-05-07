CA SALES HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2011/143100/06

Registered as an external company in the Republic of Botswana Botswana registration number: BW00001085331

JSE Limited share code: CAA

Botswana Stock Exchange share code: CAS-EQO

ISIN: ZAE400000036

("CA&S" or the "Company")

LISTING OF ADDITIONAL SHARES - SETTLEMENT OF OPTIONS EXERCISED

The Board of CA&S announces that the Company issued 2 011 549 new no par value ordinary shares in settlement of options exercised on 26 April 2024 by participants of the CA Sales Holdings Share Incentive Trust.

Following the issue of the 2 011 549 new shares, the Company's total issued share capital consists of 477 392 510 ordinary shares of no par value.

Centurion

7 May 2024

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital

BSE Sponsoring Broker

Imara Capital Securities