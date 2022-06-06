CA Sales : LISTING OF CA SALES ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE JSE LIMITED (“JSE”)
CA SALES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number 2011/143100/06
Registered as an external company in the Republic of Botswana
Botswana registration number: BW00001085331
JSE Share code: CAA CTSE Share code: CAS
BSE Share code: CAS-EQO
ISIN: ZAE400000036
("CA Sales" or "the Company")
Terms appearing in title case in this announcement and that are not otherwise defined herein, shall bear the meanings ascribed to them in the pre-listing statement being issued today, 6 June 2022.
1. INTRODUCTION
CA Sales was incorporated in 2011 as a private holding company in South Africa, and converted into a public company on 11 August 2017. Its underlying investments include older well-established businesses across Southern Africa. During early 2012, CA Sales acquired CA Sales & Distribution in Botswana, a business that is 27 years old as the first building block. A number of investments have subsequently been made in privately owned businesses throughout Southern Africa to increase the
Company's footprint. The Group's focus is to grow its current business model, in sub-Sahara Africa, over time.
The Company operates within the fast moving consumer goods industry and delivers services to blue chip manufacturers, both locally and internationally. Its service offering includes selling, merchandising, warehousing, distribution, debtors administration, marketing & promotions, point of sale warehousing and training. The Group has offices and facilities in all the main centres throughout Botswana, Swaziland, Namibia, South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Zambia.
CA Sales will today, 6 June 2022 distribute the Pre-Listing Statement to its shareholders regarding the Listing and containing detailed information regarding the Company. The Pre-Listing Statement will also be available on the Company's website at https://casholdings.co.za/results-reports/.
This will be a delisting of the Company's shares from the CTSE and a listing by way of introduction of the Company's entire issued share capital on the JSE. CA Sales does not intend to raise capital leading up to, or as part of, the Listing. It is anticipated that the market capitalisation of the Company will be approximately R2 189 000 000 as at the date of Listing.
SALIENT DATES AND TIMES
The salient dates relating to the Listing are set out below:
2022
General meeting to approve the delisting of the entire issued share capital
from the CTSE and listing such shares on the JSE
Thursday, 2 June
Results of the general meeting published on X-News of the BSE and CTSE
website
Thursday, 2 June
Pre-listing Statement made available on the Company's website (www.casholdings.co.za) on
Abridged Pre-listing Statement published on SENS on Abridged Pre-listing Statement published in the press on Suspension of trading and closing of the register on the CTSE
for dematerialisation and/or rematerialisation of Shares and removal Delisting of the Shares from the CTSE
Listing of the Shares under the abbreviated name "CA Sales", share code "CAA" and ISIN ZAE400000036, on the Main Board at commencement of trade on
Monday, 6 June
Monday, 6 June
Tuesday, 7 June
Tuesday, 21 June Friday, 24 June
Monday, 27 June
Notes:
The above dates are subject to change. Any such change will be announced on X-News of the BSE, CTSE website and SENS.
All references to dates and times are to local dates and times in South Africa.
2.1. LISTING ON THE JSE
The JSE has granted CA Sales a listing by way of introduction of all its issued ordinary shares (being 461 432 502 ordinary shares of no par value) on the Main Board of the JSE under the abbreviated name "CA Sales", share code "CAA" and ISIN ZAE400000036 in the "Diversified Retailers" sector with effect from the commencement of trade on 27 June 2022.
The Shares in CA Sales can only be traded on the JSE in dematerialised (electronic) form after the Listing.
2.2. COPIES OF THE PRE-LISTING STATEMENT
Copies of the Pre-listing Statement are available in English only and may be obtained and are available for inspection during normal office hours from 6 June 2022 until 27 June 2022 at the registered office of CA Sales at 1st Floor, Building C, West End Office Park, 254 Hall Street, Centurion, 0157 and at the offices of CA Sales' lead independent sponsor, Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited, at Ground Floor, Golden Oak House, Ballyoaks Office Park, 35 Ballyclare Drive, Bryanston. The Pre-listing Statement will also be available on the Company's website at www.casholdings.co.zafrom 6 June 2022 until 27 June 2022.
Shareholders are referred to all announcements published by the Company over the previous 12 month period, to ensure that they are appraised of information relevant to the Company.
2.3. MATERIAL OBJECTIONS
Any material objections regarding the listing of CA Sales should be reported/notified to the Company or Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited from 6 June 2022 until 22 June 2022.
