CA Sales : LISTING OF CA SALES ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE JSE LIMITED (“JSE”)

Pre-listing Statement made available on the Company's website (www.casholdings.co.za) on

Abridged Pre-listing Statement published on SENS on Abridged Pre-listing Statement published in the press on Suspension of trading and closing of the register on the CTSE

for dematerialisation and/or rematerialisation of Shares and removal Delisting of the Shares from the CTSE

Listing of the Shares under the abbreviated name "CA Sales", share code "CAA" and ISIN ZAE400000036, on the Main Board at commencement of trade on