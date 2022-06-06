Log in
    CA SALES   ZAE400000036

CA SALES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CA SALES)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  06-02
3.650 BWP    0.00%
07:42aCA SALES : LISTING OF CA SALES ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE JSE LIMITED (“JSE”)
PU
06/02CA SALES : Report on proceedings at the general meeting
PU
05/25CA SALES : Amendments to the share incentive scheme trust deed
PU
CA Sales : LISTING OF CA SALES ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE JSE LIMITED (“JSE”)

06/06/2022 | 07:42am EDT
CA SALES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2011/143100/06

Registered as an external company in the Republic of Botswana

Botswana registration number: BW00001085331

JSE Share code: CAA CTSE Share code: CAS

BSE Share code: CAS-EQO

ISIN: ZAE400000036

("CA Sales" or "the Company")

LISTING OF CA SALES ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE JSE LIMITED ("JSE")

Terms appearing in title case in this announcement and that are not otherwise defined herein, shall bear the meanings ascribed to them in the pre-listing statement being issued today, 6 June 2022.

1. INTRODUCTION

  1. CA Sales was incorporated in 2011 as a private holding company in South Africa, and converted into a public company on 11 August 2017. Its underlying investments include older well-established businesses across Southern Africa. During early 2012, CA Sales acquired CA Sales & Distribution in Botswana, a business that is 27 years old as the first building block. A number of investments have subsequently been made in privately owned businesses throughout Southern Africa to increase the
    Company's footprint. The Group's focus is to grow its current business model, in sub-Sahara Africa, over time.
  2. The Company operates within the fast moving consumer goods industry and delivers services to blue chip manufacturers, both locally and internationally. Its service offering includes selling, merchandising, warehousing, distribution, debtors administration, marketing & promotions, point of sale warehousing and training. The Group has offices and facilities in all the main centres throughout Botswana, Swaziland, Namibia, South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Zambia.
  3. CA Sales will today, 6 June 2022 distribute the Pre-Listing Statement to its shareholders regarding the Listing and containing detailed information regarding the Company. The Pre-Listing Statement will also be available on the Company's website at https://casholdings.co.za/results-reports/.
  4. This will be a delisting of the Company's shares from the CTSE and a listing by way of introduction of the Company's entire issued share capital on the JSE. CA Sales does not intend to raise capital leading up to, or as part of, the Listing. It is anticipated that the market capitalisation of the Company will be approximately R2 189 000 000 as at the date of Listing.

2.

SALIENT DATES AND TIMES

The salient dates relating to the Listing are set out below:

2022

General meeting to approve the delisting of the entire issued share capital

from the CTSE and listing such shares on the JSE

Thursday, 2 June

Results of the general meeting published on X-News of the BSE and CTSE

website

Thursday, 2 June

Pre-listing Statement made available on the Company's website (www.casholdings.co.za) on

Abridged Pre-listing Statement published on SENS on Abridged Pre-listing Statement published in the press on Suspension of trading and closing of the register on the CTSE

for dematerialisation and/or rematerialisation of Shares and removal Delisting of the Shares from the CTSE

Listing of the Shares under the abbreviated name "CA Sales", share code "CAA" and ISIN ZAE400000036, on the Main Board at commencement of trade on

Monday, 6 June

Monday, 6 June

Tuesday, 7 June

Tuesday, 21 June Friday, 24 June

Monday, 27 June

Notes:

  1. The above dates are subject to change. Any such change will be announced on X-News of the BSE, CTSE website and SENS.
  2. All references to dates and times are to local dates and times in South Africa.

2.1. LISTING ON THE JSE

  1. The JSE has granted CA Sales a listing by way of introduction of all its issued ordinary shares (being 461 432 502 ordinary shares of no par value) on the Main Board of the JSE under the abbreviated name "CA Sales", share code "CAA" and ISIN ZAE400000036 in the "Diversified Retailers" sector with effect from the commencement of trade on 27 June 2022.
  2. The Shares in CA Sales can only be traded on the JSE in dematerialised (electronic) form after the Listing.

2.2. COPIES OF THE PRE-LISTING STATEMENT

  1. Copies of the Pre-listing Statement are available in English only and may be obtained and are available for inspection during normal office hours from 6 June 2022 until 27 June 2022 at the registered office of CA Sales at 1st Floor, Building C, West End Office Park, 254 Hall Street, Centurion, 0157 and at the offices of CA Sales' lead independent sponsor, Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited, at Ground Floor, Golden Oak House, Ballyoaks Office Park, 35 Ballyclare Drive, Bryanston. The Pre-listing Statement will also be available on the Company's website at www.casholdings.co.zafrom 6 June 2022 until 27 June 2022.
  2. Shareholders are referred to all announcements published by the Company over the previous 12 month period, to ensure that they are appraised of information relevant to the Company.

2.3. MATERIAL OBJECTIONS

Any material objections regarding the listing of CA Sales should be reported/notified to the Company or Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited from 6 June 2022 until 22 June 2022.

6 June 2022

Transaction Adviser and Cape Town Stock

BSE Sponsor

Exchange Issuer Agent

Disclaimer

CA Sales Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 11:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
