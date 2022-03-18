Homepage Equities Botswana Botswana Stock Exchange CA Sales Holdings Limited News Summary CA SALES ZAE400000036 CA SALES HOLDINGS LIMITED (CA SALES) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange - 03-16 3.65 BWP --.--% Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news CA Sales : SUMMARISED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT Send by mail :

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2011/143100/06 Botswana registration number: BW00001085331 Share code: CAS-EQO ISIN: ZAE400000036 Revenue EBITDA Headline Total Net asset ("CA&S", or "the company" or "the group") 1.2% 5.5% earnings per dividend per value per share share share Summarised financial results R8 027.9 m R475.6 m 15.9% 14.7% 9.1% 59.6 cents 11.77 cents 384.8 cents for the year ended 31 December 2021 CA Sales Holdings Limited t/a CA&S Group Collaboration. Activation. Sales. Commentary Nature of business The CA&S group is a collective of fast-moving consumer goods service businesses that operate across the Southern African region, offering a route-to-market service to prominent multinational and local brand owners and manufacturers. The businesses offer aligned services centred around ensuring that clients' brand presence is fully maximised at retail in the different markets they serve. This includes warehousing, various models of distribution, sales, merchandising, shopper marketing and training as well as selected debtor services, strategic advisory services, category consultation and key account assistance. The businesses offer aligned services centred around ensuring that clients' brand presence is fully maximised at retail in the different markets they serve. This includes warehousing, various models of distribution, sales, merchandising, shopper marketing and training as well as selected debtor services, strategic advisory services, category consultation and key account assistance. Financial highlights CA&S is pleased to announce that its results for the year ending 31 December 2021, has been exceptional despite another year of COVID-19 related trading restrictions. Revenue increased by 1.2% to over R8.0 billion on the prior year despite trading restrictions and supply constraints triggered by uncertainty during the pandemic. Gross profit increased by 4.8% on the prior year to R1.1 billion. Net profit after taxation of R284.0 million increased by 23.1% on the prior year, aided by continual focus on operational efficiency. Headline earnings of R271.6 million (2020: R232.0 million) is 17.1% higher than the prior year. There was an impairment of goodwill to the value of R7.5 million, relating to the investment in Expo Africa Group and Promexs Limited. The Expo Africa Group has been making losses for the past two years and a decision was made to close the business. Promexs is operating in Zambia where the currency devaluation has negatively impacted on the results compared to expectation. The group increased its shareholding in Pack 'n Stack Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Logico Unlimited. For detail of the transactions with non-controlling interest, see note 6 in the financial results published on our website. Future strategy The group will continue its expansion, where feasible, by growing its client and customer networks and making value-adding acquisitions. The lingering impact of COVID-19 on the economic environment is still uncertain. However, the group is well positioned with a strong balance sheet and a diverse geographical presence across Southern Africa. The group's diversified portfolio should continue to enable it to deliver sustainable results for the foreseeable future. Summarised segmental results The group's chief operating decision makers (CODM), consisting of the chief executive officer and the finance director, examine the group's performance from a geographical perspective. The group's reportable segments are operating segments that are differentiated by the country of operation. Countries with insignificant results have been aggregated under the heading "other countries" and include Lesotho, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The group evaluates the performance of its reportable segments based on revenue and operating profit (EBIT and adjusted EBITDA). The intersegment sales and transfers are included in the values per segment and eliminated on the intersegmental transactions line. The segments derive their revenues from either selling and distributing fast-moving consumer goods or transport, merchandising, promotional or training services. Audited (Audited) year ended year ended 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 R'000 R'000 Segmental revenue Botswana 4 515 887 4 586 113 Eswatini 1 246 089 1 148 856 Namibia 1 220 106 1 162 121 South Africa 1 025 401 1 057 977 Reconciliation between profit after taxation attributable to the owners of the parent and headline earnings Audited Audited year ended year ended 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 R'000 R'000 Profit after taxation attributable to the owners of the parent 264 529 207 723 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (2 651) (1 978) Impairment of intangible assets 9 129 20 170 Fair value loss on step-up acquisition - 7 501 Tax effect on above 287 563 Non-controlling interest on above 314 (1 945) Headline earnings attributable to owners of the parent 271 608 232 034 Headline earnings per share (cent) 59.61 51.43 Diluted headline earnings per share (cent) 59.60 51.39 Issued number of shares 461 432 502 452 206 869 Summarised consolidated statement of comprehensive income Audited Audited year ended year ended 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 R'000 R'000 Revenue from contracts with customers 8 027 916 7 931 740 Cost of sales (6 887 542) (6 844 040) Gross profit 1 140 374 1 087 700 Other operating expenses (769 176) (739 396) Net impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets 858 (12 631) Other operating income 19 455 20 184 Operating profit 391 511 355 857 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 9 537 1 519 Profit before interest and tax 401 048 357 376 Finance income 12 684 6 732 Finance costs (24 696) (31 218) Profit before income tax 389 036 332 890 Income tax (105 086) (102 251) Profit for the year 283 950 230 639 Other comprehensive income: Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss net of taxation Foreign currency translation differences 3 323 8 157 Total comprehensive income for the year 287 273 238 796 Profit attributable to: - Owners of the parent 264 529 207 723 - Non-controlling interest 19 421 22 916 Total profit for the year 283 950 230 639 Total comprehensive income attributable to: - Owners of the parent 267 003 215 955 - Non-controlling interest 20 270 22 841 Total comprehensive income for the year 287 273 238 796 Basic earnings per share (cent) 58.05 46.04 Diluted earnings per share (cent) 58.04 46.01 Summarised consolidated statement of financial position Audited Audited at 31 Dec 2021 at 31 Dec 2020 R'000 R'000 Assets Non current assets 1 054 359 1 053 596 Property, plant and equipment 521 770 512 202 Intangible assets 476 933 486 796 Investments accounted for using the equity method 27 094 19 604 Deferred income tax assets 28 562 34 994 Current assets 2 544 859 2 242 087 Inventories 585 877 554 746 Trade and other receivables 1 295 083 1 307 761 Income tax receivable 7 951 6 322 Cash and cash equivalents 655 948 373 258 Total assets 3 599 218 3 295 683 Equity and liabilities Equity 1 815 702 1 655 300 Stated capital 894 379 848 599 Other reserves 41 967 36 825 Retained earnings 839 030 709 113 1 775 376 1 594 537 Non-controlling interest 40 326 60 763 Non current liabilities 262 333 303 759 Borrowings 253 268 296 070 Deferred income tax liabilities 9 065 7 689 Current liabilities 1 521 183 1 336 624 Trade and other payables 1 019 203 1 004 014 Provisions 105 497 99 114 Income tax payable 9 703 10 302 Borrowings 386 780 223 194 Total equity and liabilities 3 599 218 3 295 683 Other countries 47 816 20 801 Intersegmental transactions (27 383) (44 128) 8 027 916 7 931 740 Segmental adjusted EBITDA Botswana 199 970 182 539 Eswatini 108 623 92 856 Namibia 30 869 7 638 South Africa 128 440 166 237 Other countries 7 680 2 666 Intersegmental transactions (1) (1 076) 475 581 450 860 Segmental EBIT Botswana 177 165 156 753 Eswatini 96 291 79 940 Namibia 25 777 (3 642) South Africa 94 693 122 808 Other countries 7 123 2 593 Intersegmental transactions (1) (1 076) 401 048 357 376 Reconciliation from adjusted EBITDA to profit after tax: Adjusted EBITDA 475 581 450 860 Depreciation and amortisation (65 404) (73 314) Impairment of intangible assets (9 129) (20 170) EBIT 401 048 357 376 Net finance cost (12 012) (24 486) Taxation (105 086) (102 251) Profit after tax 283 950 230 639 Audited Audited at 31 Dec 2021 at 31 Dec 2020 R'000 R'000 Segmental assets Botswana 2 101 708 1 935 553 Eswatini 474 364 359 868 Namibia 300 710 334 371 South Africa 815 551 789 832 Other countries 71 209 22 949 Intersegmental transactions (164 324) (146 890) 3 599 218 3 295 683 Weighted average number of shares 455 674 724 451 181 340 Weighted average number of diluted shares 455 735 351 451 476 176 Notes to the summarised results 1. Basis of preparation and accounting policies This financial report is an extract from the summarised consolidated annual financial statements which are available on the company's website (www.cas.group). The summarised consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee and the Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and presented according to the disclosure requirements of accounting standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The accounting policies applied in the preparation of the consolidated annual financial statements are consistent with those accounting policies applied in the preparation of the previous year's consolidated annual financial statements. The financial information is presented in South African Rand (rounded to the nearest thousand), which is considered the reporting currency. The summarised consolidated annual financial statements have been prepared under the supervision of the Finance Director, Mr FJ Reichert CA(SA) and have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. The summarised consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 were approved for issue by the board on 14 March 2022. 2. New and amended standards adopted by the group Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for 31 December 2021 reporting periods and have not been early adopted by the group. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions. 3. Events after balance sheet date A reduction in the South African corporate tax rate from 28% to 27%, has been announced and will be effective from 1 April 2022. As a result, the relevant deferred tax balances will be remeasured in 2022. Pack 'n Stack (Pty) Ltd acquired 100% of the shares of Effective Sales and Merchandising (Pty) Ltd, a company with a service offering similar to that of Pack 'n Stack (sales and merchandising), but with experience in the wholesale industry. The payment of R24.8 million for this acquisition was made before the year end as can be seen in the statement of cash flows, but consolidation will only start from 1 January 2022 as per the agreement. Wutow Trading (Pty) Ltd has entered into a new lease for its warehouse facility in Windhoek, Namibia, on 1 January 2022. The lease has been signed for a 10-year period. The right of use asset and lease liability at inception is estimated at R115.7 million. The depreciation expense for 2022 will be R11.6 million and the interest on the lease liability will be R8.4 million. The cash outflow on the repayment of the lease liability in the next 12 months will be R12.9 million. 4. Dividends Notice is hereby given that the final gross ordinary share cash dividend of 11.77 (Prior Year: 10.26) cents (or BWP equivalent) per share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021 was declared on Friday 18 March 2022, for payment to the ordinary shareholders of the company, recorded in the register on Friday, 8 April 2022, at the close Summarised consolidated statement of changes in equity Audited Audited at 31 Dec 2021 at 31 Dec 2020 R'000 R'000 Opening balance at 1 January 1 655 300 1 467 556 Profit for the year 283 950 230 639 Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences net of taxation 3 323 8 157 Transactions with owners: Share swap 45 780 15 251 Share-based payment costs 7 134 6 890 Acquisition of subsidiary - 1 418 Transactions with non-controlling interest (68 198) (15 251) Increase in investment in subsidiary (55 726) - Dividends paid (55 861) (59 360) Closing balance at 31 December 1 815 702 1 655 300 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Dividends paid per share (cent) 10.26 10.26 Summarised consolidated statement of cash flows Audited Audited year ended year ended 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 R'000 R'000 Cash generated from operations 442 759 405 303 Interest paid (24 696) (31 218) Income taxes paid (99 967) (109 355) Net cash generated from operating activities 318 096 264 730 Net cash outflow from investing activities (52 150) (29 044) Net cash outflow from financing activities (168 601) (144 123) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 97 345 91 563 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 154 3 305 Cash and cash equivalents including overdrafts at beginning of the year 245 573 150 705 Cash and cash equivalents including overdrafts 245 573 at end of the year 344 072 Segmental liabilities Botswana 1 161 193 1 121 817 Eswatini 244 744 169 676 Namibia 191 694 241 074 South Africa 302 263 249 221 Other countries 48 989 6 621 Intersegmental transactions (165 367) (148 026) 1 783 516 1 640 383 CORPORATE INFORMATION Directors: Executive: DS Lewis, FJ Reichert. Non-executive: FW Britz, JA Holtzhausen, PN de Waal. Independent non-executive: LR Cronje, B Marole, E Masilela, JS Moakofi, B Patel. Alternate non-executive:J Craven. Registered office: 1st Floor Building C, Westend Office Park, 254 Hall Street, De Hoewes, Centurion, South Africa, 0154 BSE Sponsor: Imara Capital Securities (Pty) Ltd, Office 3A, 3rd Floor, Masa Centre, Plot 54353, New CBD, Gaborone, Botswana CTSE Issuer Agent: PSG Capital (Pty) Ltd, 1st Floor, Ou Kollege Building, 35 Kerk Street, Stellenbosch, South Africa of business on Monday, 11 April 2022. In line with the company's dividend policy, the dividend was maintained at 20% of the headline earnings. The ex-dividend date for shareholders on the Botswana Stock Exchange will be Wednesday, 6 April 2022 and Friday, 8 April 2022 for shareholders on the Cape Town Stock Exchange. The record date to appear in the register to participate in the dividend will be Friday, 8 April 2022. The dividend will be paid on Monday, 11 April 2022. The South African register will be closed for the purposes of dematerialisation, re-materialisation from Wednesday, 6 April 2022 to Friday, 8 April 2022, both dates inclusive, and for transfers between the South African and Botswana registers between Wednesday, 6 April 2022 and Friday, 8 April 2022, both dates inclusive. The exchange rate applicable for the conversion of ZAR to BWP, tax implications and other information on the payment to shareholders on the Botswana Stock Exchange register will be confirmed in a separate announcement to be released on BSE X-news and the Cape Town Stock Exchange news portal on Wednesday, 23 March 2022, being the finalisation date. The number of issued shares at the declaration date is 461 432 502. The dividend has been declared from income reserves. The tax registration number of the company is 9390266170. As per the double tax agreement between Botswana and South Africa, the South African withholding tax of 15% is deducted from dividends distributed to shareholders registered on the Botswana Stock Exchange. This dividend is treated as a foreign dividend for Botswana shareholders. In respect of shareholders registered on the Cape Town Stock Exchange, the dividend payable is subject to a 20% withholding tax as required under the South African Income Tax Act, resulting in a net dividend of 9.4160 cents per share. Shareholders must take individual advice as to applicable taxes. For and on behalf of the board Chairman: JA Holtzhausen Chief Executive Officer: DS Lewis Centurion 18 March 2022 Attachments Original Link

