  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. CA Sales Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CA SALES   ZAE400000036

CA SALES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CA SALES)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  03-16
3.65 BWP    --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CA Sales : SUMMARISED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2011/143100/06

Botswana registration number: BW00001085331

Share code: CAS-EQO

ISIN: ZAE400000036

Revenue

EBITDA

Headline

Total

Net asset

("CA&S", or "the company" or "the group")

1.2%

5.5%

earnings per

dividend per

value per

share

share

share

Summarised financial results

R8 027.9 m

R475.6 m

15.9%

14.7%

9.1%

59.6 cents

11.77 cents

384.8 cents

for the year ended 31 December 2021

CA Sales Holdings Limited t/a CA&S Group

Collaboration. Activation. Sales.

Commentary

Nature of business

The CA&S group is a collective of fast-moving consumer goods service businesses that operate across the Southern African region, offering a route-to-market service to prominent multinational and local brand owners and manufacturers. The businesses offer aligned services centred around ensuring that clients' brand presence is fully maximised at retail in the different markets they serve. This includes warehousing, various models of distribution, sales, merchandising, shopper marketing and training as well as selected debtor services, strategic advisory services, category consultation and key account assistance.

Financial highlights

CA&S is pleased to announce that its results for the year ending 31 December 2021, has been exceptional despite another year of COVID-19 related trading restrictions.

Revenue increased by 1.2% to over R8.0 billion on the prior year despite trading restrictions and supply constraints triggered by uncertainty during the pandemic. Gross profit increased by 4.8% on the prior year to R1.1 billion. Net profit after taxation of R284.0 million increased by 23.1% on the prior year, aided by continual focus on operational efficiency. Headline earnings of R271.6 million (2020: R232.0 million) is 17.1% higher than the prior year.

There was an impairment of goodwill to the value of R7.5 million, relating to the investment in Expo Africa Group and Promexs Limited. The Expo Africa Group has been making losses for the past two years and a decision was made to close the business. Promexs is operating in Zambia where the currency devaluation has negatively impacted on the results compared to expectation.

The group increased its shareholding in Pack 'n Stack Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Logico

Unlimited. For detail of the transactions with non-controlling interest, see note 6 in the financial results published on our website.

Future strategy

The group will continue its expansion, where feasible, by growing its client and customer networks and making value-adding acquisitions.

The lingering impact of COVID-19 on the economic environment is still uncertain. However, the group is well positioned with a strong balance sheet and a diverse geographical presence across Southern Africa. The group's diversified portfolio should continue to enable it to deliver sustainable results for the foreseeable future.

Summarised segmental results

The group's chief operating decision makers (CODM), consisting of the chief executive officer and the finance director, examine the group's performance from a geographical perspective. The group's reportable segments are operating segments that are differentiated by the country of operation. Countries with insignificant results have been aggregated under the heading "other countries" and include Lesotho, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The group evaluates the performance of its reportable segments based on revenue and operating profit (EBIT and adjusted EBITDA). The intersegment sales and transfers are included in the values per segment and eliminated on the intersegmental transactions line.

The segments derive their revenues from either selling and distributing fast-moving consumer goods or transport, merchandising, promotional or training services.

Audited

(Audited)

year ended

year ended

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

R'000

R'000

Segmental revenue

Botswana

4 515 887

4 586 113

Eswatini

1 246 089

1 148 856

Namibia

1 220 106

1 162 121

South Africa

1 025 401

1 057 977

Reconciliation between profit after taxation attributable to the owners of the parent and headline earnings

Audited

Audited

year ended

year ended

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

R'000

R'000

Profit after taxation attributable to the owners

of the parent

264 529

207 723

Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment

(2 651)

(1 978)

Impairment of intangible assets

9 129

20 170

Fair value loss on step-up acquisition

-

7 501

Tax effect on above

287

563

Non-controlling interest on above

314

(1 945)

Headline earnings attributable to owners of the parent

271 608

232 034

Headline earnings per share (cent)

59.61

51.43

Diluted headline earnings per share (cent)

59.60

51.39

Issued number of shares

461 432 502

452 206 869

Summarised consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Audited

Audited

year ended

year ended

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

R'000

R'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

8 027 916

7 931 740

Cost of sales

(6 887 542)

(6 844 040)

Gross profit

1 140 374

1 087 700

Other operating expenses

(769 176)

(739 396)

Net impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets

858

(12 631)

Other operating income

19 455

20 184

Operating profit

391 511

355 857

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the

equity method

9 537

1 519

Profit before interest and tax

401 048

357 376

Finance income

12 684

6 732

Finance costs

(24 696)

(31 218)

Profit before income tax

389 036

332 890

Income tax

(105 086)

(102 251)

Profit for the year

283 950

230 639

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

net of taxation

Foreign currency translation differences

3 323

8 157

Total comprehensive income for the year

287 273

238 796

Profit attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

264 529

207 723

- Non-controlling interest

19 421

22 916

Total profit for the year

283 950

230 639

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

267 003

215 955

- Non-controlling interest

20 270

22 841

Total comprehensive income for the year

287 273

238 796

Basic earnings per share (cent)

58.05

46.04

Diluted earnings per share (cent)

58.04

46.01

Summarised consolidated statement of financial position

Audited

Audited

at 31 Dec 2021

at 31 Dec 2020

R'000

R'000

Assets

Non current assets

1 054 359

1 053 596

Property, plant and equipment

521 770

512 202

Intangible assets

476 933

486 796

Investments accounted for using the equity method

27 094

19 604

Deferred income tax assets

28 562

34 994

Current assets

2 544 859

2 242 087

Inventories

585 877

554 746

Trade and other receivables

1 295 083

1 307 761

Income tax receivable

7 951

6 322

Cash and cash equivalents

655 948

373 258

Total assets

3 599 218

3 295 683

Equity and liabilities

Equity

1 815 702

1 655 300

Stated capital

894 379

848 599

Other reserves

41 967

36 825

Retained earnings

839 030

709 113

1 775 376

1 594 537

Non-controlling interest

40 326

60 763

Non current liabilities

262 333

303 759

Borrowings

253 268

296 070

Deferred income tax liabilities

9 065

7 689

Current liabilities

1 521 183

1 336 624

Trade and other payables

1 019 203

1 004 014

Provisions

105 497

99 114

Income tax payable

9 703

10 302

Borrowings

386 780

223 194

Total equity and liabilities

3 599 218

3 295 683

Other countries

47 816

20 801

Intersegmental transactions

(27 383)

(44 128)

8 027 916

7 931 740

Segmental adjusted EBITDA

Botswana

199 970

182 539

Eswatini

108 623

92 856

Namibia

30 869

7 638

South Africa

128 440

166 237

Other countries

7 680

2 666

Intersegmental transactions

(1)

(1 076)

475 581

450 860

Segmental EBIT

Botswana

177 165

156 753

Eswatini

96 291

79 940

Namibia

25 777

(3 642)

South Africa

94 693

122 808

Other countries

7 123

2 593

Intersegmental transactions

(1)

(1 076)

401 048

357 376

Reconciliation from adjusted EBITDA to profit after tax:

Adjusted EBITDA

475 581

450 860

Depreciation and amortisation

(65 404)

(73 314)

Impairment of intangible assets

(9 129)

(20 170)

EBIT

401 048

357 376

Net finance cost

(12 012)

(24 486)

Taxation

(105 086)

(102 251)

Profit after tax

283 950

230 639

Audited

Audited

at 31 Dec 2021

at 31 Dec 2020

R'000

R'000

Segmental assets

Botswana

2 101 708

1 935 553

Eswatini

474 364

359 868

Namibia

300 710

334 371

South Africa

815 551

789 832

Other countries

71 209

22 949

Intersegmental transactions

(164 324)

(146 890)

3 599 218

3 295 683

Weighted average number of shares

455 674 724

451 181 340

Weighted average number of diluted shares

455 735 351

451 476 176

Notes to the summarised results

1. Basis of preparation and accounting policies

This financial report is an extract from the summarised consolidated annual financial statements which are available on the company's website (www.cas.group). The summarised consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee and the Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and presented according to the disclosure requirements of accounting standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

The accounting policies applied in the preparation of the consolidated annual financial statements are consistent with those accounting policies applied in the preparation of the previous year's consolidated annual financial statements.

The financial information is presented in South African Rand (rounded to the nearest thousand), which is considered the reporting currency. The summarised consolidated annual

financial statements have been prepared under the supervision of the Finance Director, Mr FJ Reichert CA(SA) and have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

The summarised consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 were approved for issue by the board on 14 March 2022.

2. New and amended standards adopted by the group

Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for 31 December 2021 reporting periods and have not been early adopted by the group. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions.

3. Events after balance sheet date

A reduction in the South African corporate tax rate from 28% to 27%, has been announced and will be effective from 1 April 2022. As a result, the relevant deferred tax balances will be remeasured in 2022.

Pack 'n Stack (Pty) Ltd acquired 100% of the shares of Effective Sales and Merchandising (Pty) Ltd, a company with a service offering similar to that of Pack 'n Stack (sales and merchandising), but with experience in the wholesale industry. The payment of R24.8 million for this acquisition was made before the year end as can be seen in the statement of cash flows, but consolidation will only start from 1 January 2022 as per the agreement.

Wutow Trading (Pty) Ltd has entered into a new lease for its warehouse facility in Windhoek, Namibia, on 1 January 2022. The lease has been signed for a 10-year period. The right of use asset and lease liability at inception is estimated at R115.7 million. The depreciation expense for 2022 will be R11.6 million and the interest on the lease liability will be R8.4 million. The cash outflow on the repayment of the lease liability in the next 12 months will be R12.9 million.

4. Dividends

Notice is hereby given that the final gross ordinary share cash dividend of 11.77 (Prior Year: 10.26) cents (or BWP equivalent) per share in respect of the year ended

31 December 2021 was declared on Friday 18 March 2022, for payment to the ordinary shareholders of the company, recorded in the register on Friday, 8 April 2022, at the close

Summarised consolidated statement of changes in equity

Audited

Audited

at 31 Dec 2021

at 31 Dec 2020

R'000

R'000

Opening balance at 1 January

1 655 300

1 467 556

Profit for the year

283 950

230 639

Other comprehensive income

Currency translation differences net of taxation

3 323

8 157

Transactions with owners:

Share swap

45 780

15 251

Share-based payment costs

7 134

6 890

Acquisition of subsidiary

-

1 418

Transactions with non-controlling interest

(68 198)

(15 251)

Increase in investment in subsidiary

(55 726)

-

Dividends paid

(55 861)

(59 360)

Closing balance at 31 December

1 815 702

1 655 300

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Dividends paid per share (cent)

10.26

10.26

Summarised consolidated statement of cash flows

Audited

Audited

year ended

year ended

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

R'000

R'000

Cash generated from operations

442 759

405 303

Interest paid

(24 696)

(31 218)

Income taxes paid

(99 967)

(109 355)

Net cash generated from operating activities

318 096

264 730

Net cash outflow from investing activities

(52 150)

(29 044)

Net cash outflow from financing activities

(168 601)

(144 123)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

97 345

91 563

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents

1 154

3 305

Cash and cash equivalents including overdrafts at

beginning of the year

245 573

150 705

Cash and cash equivalents including overdrafts

245 573

at end of the year

344 072

Segmental liabilities

Botswana

1 161 193

1 121 817

Eswatini

244 744

169 676

Namibia

191 694

241 074

South Africa

302 263

249 221

Other countries

48 989

6 621

Intersegmental transactions

(165 367)

(148 026)

1 783 516

1 640 383

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

Executive: DS Lewis, FJ Reichert.

Non-executive: FW Britz, JA Holtzhausen, PN de Waal.

Independent non-executive: LR Cronje, B Marole, E Masilela, JS Moakofi, B Patel.

Alternate non-executive:J Craven.

Registered office: 1st Floor Building C, Westend Office Park, 254 Hall Street, De Hoewes, Centurion, South Africa, 0154

BSE Sponsor: Imara Capital Securities (Pty) Ltd, Office 3A, 3rd Floor, Masa Centre, Plot 54353, New CBD, Gaborone, Botswana

CTSE Issuer Agent: PSG Capital (Pty) Ltd, 1st Floor, Ou Kollege Building, 35 Kerk Street, Stellenbosch, South Africa

of business on Monday, 11 April 2022. In line with the company's dividend policy, the dividend was maintained at 20% of the headline earnings.

The ex-dividend date for shareholders on the Botswana Stock Exchange will be Wednesday, 6 April 2022 and Friday, 8 April 2022 for shareholders on the Cape Town Stock Exchange. The record date to appear in the register to participate in the dividend will be Friday, 8 April 2022. The dividend will be paid on Monday, 11 April 2022. The South African register will be closed for the purposes of dematerialisation, re-materialisation from Wednesday, 6 April 2022 to Friday, 8 April 2022, both dates inclusive, and for transfers between the South African and Botswana registers between Wednesday, 6 April 2022 and Friday, 8 April 2022, both dates inclusive. The exchange rate applicable for the conversion of ZAR to BWP, tax implications and other information on the payment to shareholders on the Botswana Stock Exchange register will be confirmed in a separate announcement to be released on BSE X-news and the Cape Town Stock Exchange news portal on Wednesday, 23 March 2022, being the finalisation date.

The number of issued shares at the declaration date is 461 432 502. The dividend has been declared from income reserves. The tax registration number of the company is 9390266170.

As per the double tax agreement between Botswana and South Africa, the South African withholding tax of 15% is deducted from dividends distributed to shareholders registered on the Botswana Stock Exchange. This dividend is treated as a foreign dividend for Botswana shareholders. In respect of shareholders registered on the Cape Town Stock Exchange, the dividend payable is subject to a 20% withholding tax as required under the South African Income Tax Act, resulting in a net dividend of 9.4160 cents per share. Shareholders must take individual advice as to applicable taxes.

For and on behalf of the board Chairman: JA Holtzhausen

Chief Executive Officer: DS Lewis

Centurion

18 March 2022

Disclaimer

CA Sales Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
