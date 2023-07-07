CA SALES HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number: 2011/143100/06

Registered as an external company in the Republic of Botswana

Botswana registration number: BW00001085331

JSE Limited ("JSE") share code: CAA

Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") share code: CAS-EQO

ISIN: ZAE400000036

("CA&S" or the "Company")

DISCLOSURE OF ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF SECURITIES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended ("Companies Act"), and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that the Company has, on 5 July 2023, received formal notification in the prescribed form from Ninety One SA Proprietary Limited ("Ninety One"), advising that on 3 May 2022, Ninety One had, on behalf of its clients, acquired a beneficial interest in the securities of the Company, such that the total of all beneficial interests held by it, on behalf of its clients, on 3 May 2022, amounted to 5.0780% of the Company's total issued ordinary share capital. Ninety One has advised the Company that the late notification was due to a third party data sourcing-related problem, which has now been resolved.

On 5 July 2023, Ninety One also notified the Company in the prescribed form that it has, on behalf of its clients, disposed of a beneficial interest in the securities of the Company, such that the total of all beneficial interests held by it, on behalf of its clients, now amounts to 4.9661% of the Company's total issued ordinary share capital.

The requisite notices in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act has been filed with the Takeover Regulation Panel. The board of the Company accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement and confirms that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, such information accurately reflects the information contained in the TRP 121.1 forms received by the Company from Ninety One and that this announcement does not omit anything likely to affect the importance of the information contained in this announcement.

Centurion

7 July 2023

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital

BSE Sponsoring Broker

Imara Capital Securities