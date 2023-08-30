CAB Payments Holdings PLC - provider of cross-border payments and foreign exchange services - Announces that Merlin Midco Ltd held 40% of CAB voting rights at July 11. Further says Merlin Midco held 45% of CAB voting rights as at August 7. CAB floated on the London Stock Exchange in July, raising GBP333.1 million from its float.
Current stock price: 286.50 pence
12-month change: down 5.5%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
