CAB Payments Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company for Crown Agents Bank. The Company is engaged in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specializing in hard-to-reach markets. Its products include EMpower FX, EMpower Payments, EMpower Connect and EMpower Pensions. EMpower FX is an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments to banks and mobile wallets in hard-to-reach markets. EMpower Payments is a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in foreign exchange (FX). EMpower Connect is a single account that supports cross-border and FX payment needs across hundreds of currencies. EMpower Pensions allows fund managers to leverage a combination of tech and specialist banking experience for the holistic delivery of pension payroll. Its customer base includes banks, fintech companies, development organizations and governments.