LONDON (Reuters) - CAB Payments, whose shares plunged more than 70% last month after it slashed its 2023 revenue targets, has pledged to some investors that it will hit its revised target and publish a trading update in January as the cross-border payments processor fights to win back market trust.

Oliver Brown, a fund manager at R.C. Brown and a former top-20 investor in the newly-listed company, said he was called by a senior CAB executive on Friday, who was "very contrite" in the wake of last month's profit warning.

"CAB are absolutely adamant that they are not going to have another profit warning (in 2023)" Brown said, but added it could take years to rebuild market trust and the company was planning a market update in January.

