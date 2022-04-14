Log in
CABA LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

04/14/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. ("Cabaletta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CABA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Cabaletta investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cabaletta common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019; and/or (b) Cabaletta securities between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cabaletta-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25906&wire=4

CABA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that:  (i) top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that Cabaletta's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion; (ii) accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors; (iii) therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Cabaletta during the relevant time frame, you have until April 29, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caba-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-cabaletta-bio-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301525134.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
