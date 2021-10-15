|
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
|
|All news about CABALETTA BIO, INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on CABALETTA BIO, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
-53,3 M
-
-
|Net cash 2021
|
119 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|-6,06x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
306 M
306 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|39
|Free-Float
|95,1%
|
|Chart CABALETTA BIO, INC.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CABALETTA BIO, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|
12,26 $
|Average target price
|
22,60 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
84,3%