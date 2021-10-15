Log in
    CABA   US12674W1099

CABALETTA BIO, INC.

(CABA)
All news about CABALETTA BIO, INC.
10/15CABALETTA BIO : Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data Supporting PLA2R-CAART as a Pot..
09/28CABALETTA BIO : to Present at the Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
09/09CABALETTA BIO : Corporate Presentation
09/07CABALETTA BIO : Announces Appointment of Michael Gerard as General Counsel
09/07Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Appoints Michael Gerard as General Counsel
09/02CABALETTA BIO : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
08/18CABALETTA BIO : Reports Safety Data From Early Stage Study of Autoimmune Disorder Drug
08/18CABALETTA BIO, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exh..
08/18CABALETTA BIO : Corporate Presentation
08/18Cabaletta Bio Reports Clinical Data from the Second Dose Cohort in DesCAARTes™ Tr..
Analyst Recommendations on CABALETTA BIO, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -53,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 95,1%
Technical analysis trends CABALETTA BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,26 $
Average target price 22,60 $
Spread / Average Target 84,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Nichtberger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anup Marda Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gwendolyn Binder-Scholl Executive Vice President-Science & Technology
David J. Chang Chief Medical Officer
Mark Simon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABALETTA BIO, INC.-1.76%306
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.08%84 795
BIONTECH SE203.83%59 820
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.29.45%57 897
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS14.52%57 519
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.09%47 156