Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cabaletta Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CABA   US12674W1099

CABALETTA BIO, INC.

(CABA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cabaletta Bio Gets Fast Track Designation for Autoantibody Receptor

03/01/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Cabaletta Bio Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation for muscle-specific kinase chimeric autoantibody receptor T, or MuSK-CAART cells, to improve activities of daily living and muscle strength in patients with MuSK antibody-positive myasthenia gravis.

The biotechnology company said MuSK-CAART is being evaluated as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis.

Cabaletta's Investigational New Drug application was recently cleared by the FDA within the routine 30-day review period.

The FDA's Fast Track process is intended to facilitate the expedited development and review of therapeutics intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and to address unmet medical needs.

Cabaletta shares were up 8%, to $2.33, in premarket trading.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 0841ET

All news about CABALETTA BIO, INC.
08:41aCabaletta Bio Gets Fast Track Designation for Autoantibody Receptor
DJ
08:08aCABALETTA BIO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aU.S. Food and Drug Administration Grants Cabaletta Bio Fast Track Designation for MuSK-..
GL
02/28Cabaletta Bio to Participate in the Cowen Virtual 42nd Annual Health Care Conference
GL
01/12TRANSCRIPT : Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Presents at JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference, J..
CI
01/11Cabaletta Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Promotions of Gwendolyn Binder..
GL
01/11Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Announces Management Promotions
CI
01/10Cabaletta Bio to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
01/10CABALETTA BIO, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cabal..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CABALETTA BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -49,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61,2 M 61,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float -
Chart CABALETTA BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABALETTA BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,16 $
Average target price 18,83 $
Spread / Average Target 772%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Nichtberger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anup Marda Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gwendolyn Binder-Scholl President-Science & Technology
David J. Chang Chief Medical Officer
Samik Basu Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABALETTA BIO, INC.-43.01%61
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.82%75 735
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.08%65 818
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.75%58 558
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.35%47 792
BIONTECH SE-41.50%36 424