    CABA   US12674W1099

CABALETTA BIO, INC.

(CABA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
8.850 USD   +7.66%
Cabaletta Bio to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

02/28/2023 | 08:02am EST
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:10 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two strategies: the CARTA (chimeric antigen receptor T cells for autoimmunity) strategy, with CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T, as the lead product candidate, and the CAART (chimeric autoantibody receptor T cells) strategy, with multiple clinical-stage candidates, including DSG3-CAART for mucosal pemphigus vulgaris and MuSK-CAART for MuSK myasthenia gravis. The expanding CABA™ platform may offer potentially curative therapies for patients with a broad range of autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters are located in Philadelphia, PA.

Contacts:

Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cabalettabio.com

Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -51,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 258 M 258 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart CABALETTA BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABALETTA BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,85 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Nichtberger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anup Marda Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gwendolyn Binder-Scholl President-Science & Technology
David J. Chang Chief Medical Officer
Samik Basu Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABALETTA BIO, INC.-4.32%258
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.92%80 876
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.48%73 888
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.11%34 465
BIONTECH SE-12.89%31 801
GENMAB A/S-8.94%24 915