Cabka N : Cabka continues to post strong sales figures in third quarter 2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 209 M 204 M 204 M Net income 2022 3,80 M 3,72 M 3,72 M Net Debt 2022 28,2 M 27,6 M 27,6 M P/E ratio 2022 29,0x Yield 2022 2,25% Capitalization 160 M 157 M 157 M EV / Sales 2022 0,90x EV / Sales 2023 0,83x Nbr of Employees 700 Free-Float -

Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Last Close Price 6,68 € Average target price 10,70 € Spread / Average Target 60,2%

Managers and Directors Stephan Ronald Nanninga Member-Supervisory Board

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CABKA N.V. -40.36% 157 APTARGROUP, INC. -18.94% 6 487 BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC. -35.70% 6 045 FP CORPORATION -7.14% 1 996 SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD. -30.91% 1 310 SCIENTEX -30.48% 1 093