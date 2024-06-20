Upon registration via ABN AMRO (via www.abnamro.com/evoting) shareholders will be requested to specify if they will attend the meeting in-person or virtually. Alternatively, shareholders may also grant a proxy to vote as referred to below.

A holder of deposit shares (electronic securities) who wishes to attend the meeting in-personor virtually must register with ABN AMRO (viawww.abnamro.com/evoting) as of the Record Date and no later than Thursday 25 July 2024, 17:00 CEST. A confirmation by the intermediary in which administration the holder is registered for the deposit shares (the "Intermediary") must be submitted to ABN AMRO (viawww.abnamro.com/intermediary), stating that such shares were registered in his/her name at the Record Date. This confirmation should be provided by the Intermediary to ABN AMRO no later than Friday 26 July 2024, 13:00 CEST. With this confirmation, Intermediaries are furthermore requested to include the full address details of the relevant holder in order to be able to verify the shareholding on the Record Date in an efficient manner. If a holder wishes to attend the meeting virtually, his valid email address, securities account and mobile phone number are required for authentication purposes in order to provide virtual access. The receipt (of registration) to be supplied by ABN AMRO will serve as admission ticket to the meeting for those attending the meeting in-person.

A holder of non-depositshares who wishes to attend the meeting must register no later than Thursday 25 July 2024, 17:00 CEST, in the manner as set out in the letter of notification. A holder of only non-deposit shares cannot attend the meeting virtually.

VOTING BY PROXY

Without prejudice to the obligation to register for the meeting, the right to attend and to vote at the meeting may be exercised by a holder of a written proxy. A form of a written proxy is available free of charge in the manner set out under "Availability of meeting documents" above. The written proxy must be received by the Company no later than on Thursday 25 July 2024, 17:00 CEST. A copy of the proxy will need to be presented at the registration for admission to the meeting.

The proxy to represent a shareholder that includes a voting instruction may (but needs not) be granted electronically to B.J. Kuck, civil-law notary in Amsterdam, or his deputy, via www.abnamro.com/evotingno later than Thursday 25 July 2024, 17:00 CEST. The Intermediaries must submit to ABN AMRO a confirmation including the number of shares notified for registration and held by that shareholder at the Record Date. This confirmation should be provided by the Intermediary to ABN AMRO no later than Friday 26 July 2024, 13:00 CEST.

Shareholders who have chosen upon registration to attend the meeting virtually will not be able to issue a proxy to vote after Thursday 25 July 2024, 17:00 CEST.

If you intend to instruct your Intermediary for any of the above, please be aware that their deadlines could be a number of days before those mentioned above. Please check with the individual Intermediaries as to their cut-off dates.