NOTICE CONVENING THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF CABKA N.V.
Cabka N.V. (the "Company") invites its shareholders to attend the Company's extraordinary general meeting, to be held on Thursday 1 August 2024 at 14:00 CEST at John M. Keynesplein 10, 1066 EP Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Registration for admission to the extraordinary general meeting starts at 13:00 CEST. The language of the extraordinary general meeting shall be English.
AGENDA
- Opening
- Appointment of managing director (voting item)
- Amendment of the remuneration policy of the management board (voting item)
- Any other business
- Closing
AVAILABILITY OF MEETING DOCUMENTS
The agenda with explanatory notes and other documents are made available on https://investors.cabka.com/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings.These documents are also made available by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN AMRO") and can be downloaded from www.abnamro.com/evoting, and are available for review by shareholders (by appointment through IR@cabka.com) at the office of the Company.
RECORD DATE
The management board of the Company has determined that for this meeting the persons who will be considered as entitled to attend the meeting, are those holders of shares who on Thursday 4 July 2024, after close of trading on Euronext Amsterdam (the "Record Date"), hold those rights and are registered as such in one of the following (sub)registers:
- for holders of deposit shares: the administrations of the banks and brokers which are intermediaries according to the Dutch Securities Giro Transactions Act (Wet giraal effectenverkeer);
- for holders of non-deposit shares: the shareholders' register of the Company.
REGISTRATION TO VOTE
Shareholders are entitled to vote up to the total number of shares that they held at the close of trading at the Record Date, provided they have registered their shares timely.
Upon registration via ABN AMRO (via www.abnamro.com/evoting) shareholders will be requested to specify if they will attend the meeting in-person or virtually. Alternatively, shareholders may also grant a proxy to vote as referred to below.
A holder of deposit shares (electronic securities) who wishes to attend the meeting in-personor virtually must register with ABN AMRO (viawww.abnamro.com/evoting) as of the Record Date and no later than Thursday 25 July 2024, 17:00 CEST. A confirmation by the intermediary in which administration the holder is registered for the deposit shares (the "Intermediary") must be submitted to ABN AMRO (viawww.abnamro.com/intermediary), stating that such shares were registered in his/her name at the Record Date. This confirmation should be provided by the Intermediary to ABN AMRO no later than Friday 26 July 2024, 13:00 CEST. With this confirmation, Intermediaries are furthermore requested to include the full address details of the relevant holder in order to be able to verify the shareholding on the Record Date in an efficient manner. If a holder wishes to attend the meeting virtually, his valid email address, securities account and mobile phone number are required for authentication purposes in order to provide virtual access. The receipt (of registration) to be supplied by ABN AMRO will serve as admission ticket to the meeting for those attending the meeting in-person.
A holder of non-depositshares who wishes to attend the meeting must register no later than Thursday 25 July 2024, 17:00 CEST, in the manner as set out in the letter of notification. A holder of only non-deposit shares cannot attend the meeting virtually.
VOTING BY PROXY
Without prejudice to the obligation to register for the meeting, the right to attend and to vote at the meeting may be exercised by a holder of a written proxy. A form of a written proxy is available free of charge in the manner set out under "Availability of meeting documents" above. The written proxy must be received by the Company no later than on Thursday 25 July 2024, 17:00 CEST. A copy of the proxy will need to be presented at the registration for admission to the meeting.
The proxy to represent a shareholder that includes a voting instruction may (but needs not) be granted electronically to B.J. Kuck, civil-law notary in Amsterdam, or his deputy, via www.abnamro.com/evotingno later than Thursday 25 July 2024, 17:00 CEST. The Intermediaries must submit to ABN AMRO a confirmation including the number of shares notified for registration and held by that shareholder at the Record Date. This confirmation should be provided by the Intermediary to ABN AMRO no later than Friday 26 July 2024, 13:00 CEST.
Shareholders who have chosen upon registration to attend the meeting virtually will not be able to issue a proxy to vote after Thursday 25 July 2024, 17:00 CEST.
If you intend to instruct your Intermediary for any of the above, please be aware that their deadlines could be a number of days before those mentioned above. Please check with the individual Intermediaries as to their cut-off dates.
VIRTUAL VOTING
The Company wishes to assist its shareholders to attend the meeting virtually by providing an adequa te opportunity to follow the proceedings of the meeting and to vote electronically and real time during the meeting. Shareholders can attend and vote at the meeting on all resolutions via the internet, therefore online and remote with their own smartphone, tablet or personal computer, unless the relevant Intermediary does not accommodate online voting. Shareholders attending the meeting virtually will also be able to ask written questions during the meeting.
Upon registration to vote virtually, a shareholder will receive an email with a link via www.abnamro.com/evotingto login to the Company's online voting platform. After successful login and confirmation of the login via two factor authentication (by SMS verification), the shareholder is automatically logged into the meeting. Further instructions may be provided via www.abnamro.com/evotingand/or the Company's online voting platform.
You will be able to log in for virtual admission to the meeting on Thursday 1 August 2024 via www.abnamro.com/evotingfrom 13:00 CEST until the commencement of the meeting at 14:00 CEST. You must log in and complete the admission procedure for the meeting before 14:00 CEST. After this time registration is no longer possible. Shareholders who log in afterwards will only have access to the live stream to follow the meeting, but will not be able to vote.
Minimum requirements to the devices and systems that can be used for virtual participation as well as an overview of Q&A's regarding online voting and the Company's Policy regarding the Hybrid General Meeting of Shareholders can be found at https://investors.cabka.com/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings(together with the meeting documents).
Virtual participation entails risks, as described in the Company's Policy regarding the Hybrid General Meeting of Shareholders. If you wish to avoid such risks you should choose to attend the meeting in person or by proxy.
REGISTRATION AND IDENTIFICATION AT THE MEETING
Registration for admission to the meeting will take place from 13:00 CEST until the commencement of the meeting at 14:00 CEST. After this time registration is no longer possible. Persons entitled to attend the meeting may be asked for identification prior to being admitted by means of a valid identity document, such as a passport or driver's license.
WEBCAST
The meeting will be broadcasted live and in full online. The participants will receive a personal invite by email 1 hour before the meeting. This email will contain instructions on how to attend the meeting online.
ISSUED CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
At the start of trading on Euronext Amsterdam on the date of this notice, the Company's total issued share capital amounted to 40,802,756 shares, which shares comprise a total number of voting rights of 40,802,756. Of these shares an amount of 15,994,378 shares are held in treasury.
For further information, please see the Company's website https://cabka.com/newsroom/or contact us by email at IR@cabka.com.
The supervisory board
The management board
Amsterdam, 20 June 2024
