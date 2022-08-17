Cabka N.V., - Cabka: Record sales and resilient operational results in first six months of 2022

All results are based on regular operations excluding extraordinary items, based on IFRS, unless mentioned otherwise. This press release provides an overall summary of results, for full text see the attached Interim Report.

Leverage on ECO products; Restructuring of Eco business completed, leading to closure of Genthin site and consolidation of production capacity in Weira (Germany) enhancing efficiency

Order intake up 36% compared to same period last year showing continued high growth supported by several

Listing of Cabka N.V. on 1 March 2022 after 100% support of Dutch Star Companies shareholders for a business combination of Cabka Group GmbH and Dutch Star Companies TWO B.V. bringing in EUR 45.2 million in new capital (excluding IPO costs)

Net Working Capital at EUR 38.8 million or 20% of sales, in line with

Resilient operational EBITDA at EUR 13.1 million (2021HY: EUR 14.7 million); EBITDA margin lower at 13%, due to inflation, ECO restructuring and higher costs for IT, medical & safety, and marketing

Various rounds of price increases and indexation successfully implemented, covering the rapidly rising costs for energy and materials, albeit with some delay effect

Amsterdam 17 August 2022. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries, the "Company"), a leading integrated circular production company, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announces its non-audited results for the first six months ended 30 June 2022, today.

Cabka: Record sales and resilient operational results in first six months of 20221

Sustainability

Use of recycled material in products at 87% of total compared to a European average 2 of 14%

of 14% ESG Strategy Project started establishing ESG KPIs; reporting and governance structure on track for publication of first ESG policy and reporting for 2022 to be published in 2023

Relevant events after 30 June 2022

On 27 July Cabka's Hazelwood (MO, USA) plant was forced to shut down due to extreme rainfall and floods. All essential injection molding tools have been successfully recovered and are used to continue supply to key customers using alternative production capacities

Mr. Wouter van der Woerd was appointed Chief People Officer responsible for HR and organizational development as of 1 July 2022. He is a former member of the Executive Board and VP Human Resources at SHV N.V.

Cabka CEO Tim Litjens, commented: "The first six months of 2022 have shown operational resilience and strong delivery on strategic objectives. The listing on Euronext Amsterdam was a milestone for the company enhancing opportunities for growth as well as consolidating its position as a listed leading innovative circular production company with production output made from 87% recycled materials.

New business continues to come in very strong, leading to record sales of over EUR 102.2 million and good expectations going further powered by our customized solutions knowledge and our highly capable innovation center.

Furthermore, Cabka made a major step in the consolidation of its Eco business driving economies of scale. Although the transition temporarily reduced our recycling capacity we are now back on track and the enhanced synergies will pay out. Regretfully, at the start of the third quarter exceptional floods damaged our production facilities in the US. Also, here Cabka showed resilience quickly securing alternative production capacities to maintain supply to key clients."

Outlook

The first half of 2022 has been characterized by high overall inflation, particularly manifesting itself through significantly higher energy, material, and labor costs. In response Cabka announced multiple rounds of price increases effective per January, April, and August this year.

While the material markets are starting to plateau, or even show some relief, the energy market remains highly volatile, recently moving to new highs. As a result, margins will continue to be impacted short-termuntil prices stabilize.

That said, we reiterate our mid-term guidance with the note that relative EBITDA margin is subject to inflationary developments.

