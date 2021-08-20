Log in
    CABO   US12685J1051

CABLE ONE, INC.

(CABO)
  
Cable One : Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

08/20/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.75 per share, an increase of $0.25 per share in the company’s quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on September 17, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-optic infrastructure, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 593 M - -
Net income 2021 343 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,8x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 12 196 M 12 196 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,66x
EV / Sales 2022 8,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 716
Free-Float 88,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 019,90 $
Average target price 2 302,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julia M. Laulis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven S. Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jarrod L. Head Vice President-Engineering & Construction
Michael E. Bowker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas O. Might Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABLE ONE, INC.-9.33%12 196
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.58%229 238
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.18.74%144 400
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED14.48%135 224
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG24.20%102 962
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.50%93 353