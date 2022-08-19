Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cable One, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CABO   US12685J1051

CABLE ONE, INC.

(CABO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
1332.13 USD   -0.36%
04:41pCable One Raises Quarterly Dividend to $2.85 a Share From $2.75, Payable Sept. 16 to Shareholders as of Aug. 30
MT
04:31pCable One Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase
BU
08/16Record power prices spur Uniper to run reserve oil-fired plant in Sweden
RE
Cable One Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

08/19/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.85 per share, an increase of $0.10 per share in the company’s quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2022.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-optic infrastructure, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 720 M - -
Net income 2022 406 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 7 861 M 7 861 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,62x
EV / Sales 2023 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 628
Free-Float 86,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 336,97 $
Average target price 1 629,17 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julia M. Laulis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd M. Koetje Chief Financial Officer
Michael E. Bowker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas O. Might President, CEO & Director
Brad D. Brian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABLE ONE, INC.-24.18%7 861
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-14.95%185 585
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.65%142 287
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.67%97 989
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.31%94 731
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-29.74%73 225