The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.95 per share, an increase of $0.10 per share in the company’s quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2023.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves approximately 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Powered by a fiber-rich network, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

