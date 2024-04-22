Cable One, Inc. is a broadband communications provider. The Company provides residential customers with an array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), and video. It provides services that are similar to those provided by cable companies, telephone companies and fiber providers, among others. Its three primary product lines include residential data, residential video and business services. Its broadband plant generally consists of a fiber-to-the-premises or hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network with ample unused capacity. It offers Sparklight TV, an Internet protocol-based (IPTV) video service that allows customers with its Sparklight TV app to stream its video channels from the cloud. Its customers are located in seven states: Arizona, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. It provides services to more than 1.1 million residential and business customers out of approximately 2.8 million homes.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services