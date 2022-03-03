Cable One : Investor Day Presentation

U S E O F N O N - G A A P F I N A N C I A L M E A S U R E S

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") to evaluate various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures ("capex") and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for net income, net profit margin, net cash provided by operating activities or capital expenditures as a percentage of net income reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to capital expenditures as a percentage of net income. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. These reconciliations are included in the Appendix to this presentation.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, equity- and pre-spincash-based incentive compensation, (gain) loss on deferred compensation, acquisition-related costs, (gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, system conversion costs, rebranding costs, (gain) loss on sale of business, equity method investment (income) loss, other (income) expense and other unusual items, as provided in the reconciliation tables in the Appendix to this presentation. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company's business as well as other non-cash or special items and is unaffected by the Company's capital structure or investment activities. This measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and the Company's cash cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.

"Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

"Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures," when used as a liquidity measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the impact of capital expenditures, interest expense, income tax provision, changes in operating assets and liabilities, change in deferred income taxes and other unusual items, as provided in the reconciliation tables in the Appendix to this presentation.

"Business as Usual" ("BAU") capex is defined as the sum of revenue-generating capex, which includes residential & commercial new build, business product technology, CPE, capitalized labor, drop; capacity

reliability capex, which includes data center / headend, interconnect, HSD product, IT (software, hardware, and licensing), rebuild, reliability, upgrade; and maintenance capex, which includes building & land, field equipment, Operations, phone & video product, reroute, storm damage, vehicles.

"Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as capital expenditures divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

"Return on Invested Capital" ("ROIC") is defined as income from operations multiplied by (1 minus the Federal statutory tax rate) divided by average invested capital, where invested capital is defined as total stockholders' equity plus debt minus cash and cash equivalents. We consider ROIC to be a useful measure for evaluating the effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. ROIC may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to assess its performance, and it also uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its ability to fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under the Company's credit agreement and the indenture governing the Company's non-convertible senior unsecured notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the credit agreement and the ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the non-convertible senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures are also significant performance measures used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for discretionary uses.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is useful to investors as it shows the Company's performance while taking into account cash outflows for capital expenditures and is one of several indicators of the Company's ability to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its stockholders.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in the Company's industry, although the Company's measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.